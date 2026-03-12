A petrodollar smoking gun in the war on Iran

The 2026 attack on Iran is the latest in the series of “oil-bomb” wars. It fits into an American doctrine: Nations that have oil cannot make a nuclear bomb or a weapon of mass destruction (WMD). A similar analogy applies to “oil-dollar wedlock”: Nations that own oil cannot divorce the dollar. Most wars over the last few decades have been shaped by these principles. The third slant, discernibly, is radicalism that the US has been faced with for decades. Iran has been on the US’s negative list on many of these counts. The global economy runs on oil, and for five decades, this has overwhelmingly been run on the US dollar. (Bloomberg)

The global economy runs on oil, and for five decades, this has overwhelmingly been run on the US dollar. This arrangement is known as the petrodollar system, i.e., pricing of oil exclusively in dollars in exchange for military protection and arms sales. The result was an “exorbitant privilege” for Washington, with perpetual demand for dollars. When any major oil-producing State challenges this system or settles oil sales in gold or other currencies, it creates existential fault-lines. Historically, these fault-lines are often resolved through military pressure and regime change. The military pressure would get checkmated should the defending regime possess a nuclear weapon — such is the case with Russia.

The petrodollar system’s origin lies in the collapse of Bretton Woods. After then US President Richard Nixon ended dollar-gold convertibility in 1971, the dollar needed a new anchor. Oil provided this. By 1974, Saudi oil was priced and settled in dollars, and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) largely followed this. Petrodollars were recycled into US treasuries and Western banks, financing American consumption and military spending. Any serious attempt to break this monopoly — especially by a country with significant reserve status, reduces US supremacy, and weakens the ability to weaponise sanctions. Such moves are, therefore, treated as strategic threats requiring a decisive response.

Taking Iraq’s example. In 2000, under the UN Oil for Food programme, Saddam Hussein switched oil sales from dollars to euros. The move was partially political but also profitable as the euro appreciated. By 2001-02, nearly all Iraqi oil under the programme was euro-dominated. In March 2003, the US invaded, toppling Saddam — within months Iraqi oil sales reverted to dollars. Official justifications centered on WMDs and terrorism links (both later discredited). The petrodollar war theory was now established — a regime that threatens the currency-oil nexus will be bombed.

Libya followed an even more explicit monetary challenge. Muammar Gaddafi, chair of the African Union in 2009, amassed 143 tonnes of gold and proposed a gold-backed African dinar to price oil and replace the French CFA franc in west and central Africa. A 2011 memo to then US secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, explicitly linked French (and Western) motivation for intervention to stopping this plan, as this proposed dinar would undercut French monetary influence and, by extension, the broader dollar-euro order. NATO’s 2011 campaign, sold as the humanitarian protection of civilians, ended with Gaddafi’s brutal death and the destruction of Libya’s State institutions. The new authorities quickly aligned with Western financial norms; the gold dinar project vanished.

Venezuela illustrates the pattern under sanctions rather than invasion. Under Chavez and, especially, Maduro, Caracas deepened ties with Beijing and Moscow, selling oil in yuan or through barter-like arrangements and promoting non-dollar mechanisms. US sanctions intensified from 2017 onward, explicitly targeting the oil sector, freezing assets and supporting Opposition figures. While rhetoric on human rights and democracy dominated public statements, the underlying economic warfare aimed to restore a compliant government that would not accelerate Latin American de-dollarisation.

Iran has long been the most persistent challenger. In the modern period, Iran has systematically bypassed the dollar mechanisms, launching an oil bourse intended for non-dollar trading, selling to China in yuan since at least 2012, accepting euros and rupees and, after US sanctions, developing a sophisticated “shadow fleet” of tankers to move 1.5 million barrels per day illicitly, largely to China. Tehran’s BRICS alignment, nuclear programme (which provides leverage and deterrence), and repeated calls for de-dollarisation have compounded the threat. For the US, an Iran on the nuclear threshold, one that prices oil outside the dollar, represents the ultimate fault-line — loss of control over the Strait of Hormuz (which accounts for 20% of global oil and liquified natural gas transit) combined with erosion of the demand for the dollar.

This brings us to the 2026 US-Israel war on Iran. In late February, the US and Israel launched major strikes on the Iranian leadership and military targets, with President Donald Trump framing the operation as ending a “sinister” threat and giving Iranians an opportunity to topple their rulers. Iran has been exporting heavily to China via the discontinued yuan denominated or barter deals despite the US’s maximum-pressure sanctions that were reimposed and further tightened in 2025. While the public casus belli centres on supposed nuclear advancement by Iran and its network of regional proxies, the structural pattern is unmistakable: Another oil-rich State actively undermining the petrodollar hegemony faces military action aimed at regime change or decisive weakening.

Critics rightly note that multiple factors drive these conflicts — WMD fears, human rights, regional power balances, and the US’s domestic politics. After Iraq, Libya, and Venezuela, now Iran faces US military action. No similar regime-change pressure has been applied to Saudi Arabia or other Gulf States that faithfully recycle petrodollars. The “oil-bomb” relationship is, therefore, not conspiracy but observable geopolitical logic — oil’s pricing rests on compliance; non-compliance invites bombs and regime changes. The only way to stop this cyclical behaviour was the nuclear bomb that Iran was allegedly developing. The 2026 Iran war is not an aberration but the latest chapter in the decades-long defence of the petrodollar order.

Lieutenant General PJS Pannu (retired) is former deputy chief, Integrated Defence Services. The views expressed are personal