A UN Gaza genocide report, dead on arrival

The world’s worst-kept secret is that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The latest report of the UN Commission of Inquiry is substantive re-confirmation of this truth. It is telling that the report amounted to little at the recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session that saw intense debates involving world leaders on the state of Gaza. The commission also recommended that all member-States employ all means reasonably available to them to prevent the commission of genocide in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza has crossed 66,000. (Bloomberg)

However, it is important to look at some of the recommendations in the UN report and its implications. The report asked the government of Israel to immediately end the commission of genocide in the Gaza Strip and comply fully with the provisional measures outlined by the International Court of Justice in its orders of January 26, March 28, and May 24, 2024. Arrest warrants had been issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defence minister Yoav Gallant on November 21, 2024. In the past 10 months, these leaders have visited, or are scheduled to visit, countries such as Hungary, Argentina, the Czech Republic and Romania, countries that are signatories to the international law, without fear of arrest. France, as usual, dithers, stating that Netanyahu will not be arrested while he is in office. The US, of course, is beyond the pale with its support for the Netanyahu regime. It has, in fact, sanctioned judges and prosecutors of the ICC and Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur for human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Article 27 of the Rome Statute explicitly states that official capacity as a head of State or government, member of a government, or parliamentarian does not exempt a person from criminal responsibility nor does it constitute a ground for reducing a sentence. This provision establishes that no immunity shields individuals from prosecution before the ICC, regardless of their position.

The UN commission asked for immediate implementation of a complete, permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to all military operations in the occupied Palestinian territory that involved the commission of genocidal acts. This was dead on arrival, thanks to the US veto in the UN Security Council — this is the sixth time the veto has been exercised by the US.

The commission also recommended that all member-States employ all means reasonably available to them to prevent the commission of genocide in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza has crossed 66,000.

The present UN commission was created by a resolution of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The UNHRC is a subsidiary body of the UNGA. The UNGA is a body that expresses the intent of the member-States.

The Security Council is the body that exercises real power. In the real-world context, India, Germany, Brazil and South Africa should have been there as members of the Security Council a long time ago. Lest it be forgotten, the United Nations presently are the words reversed — powerful nations united against real democratisation of the world order. We tend to forget the Orwellian truism: Some animals are more equal than others.

The UN commission asked for ceasing the transfer of arms and other equipment or items, including jet fuel, to Israel or third States where there is reason to suspect the use of these arms and equipment in Israeli military operations that have involved or could involve the commission of genocide. Both North American countries, most of Europe, and even India fall foul of this recommendation.

The commission asked States to ensure individuals and corporations in their territories and within their jurisdiction are not involved in the commission of genocide, aiding and assisting the commission of genocide or incitement to commit genocide and investigate and prosecute those who may be implicated in these crimes under international law. The UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway have imposed sanctions against the Israeli finance minister. Slovenia has declared him persona non grata. The Netherlands has banned his entry, citing his support for ethnic cleansing. However, Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich visited New Delhi in early September.

In January 2003, this writer, in this newspaper, had stated that India had signed a bilateral agreement with the US — not to surrender each other’s nationals to the jurisdiction of the ICC. According to the Washington Post, as of February 2024, some 23,380 American citizens were serving in the Israeli army, many of them émigrés to Israel, though reservists living in the US have been called back to Israel to fight. Some 21 Americans in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) units have been killed inside Gaza, another one died along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, and another was killed in Jerusalem while serving in Israel’s border police. If they come to holiday in India, they have immunity from arrest.

India ratified the Genocide Convention in 1959. But it has not brought in concomitant rules and regulations in domestic law till date. At issue is Article 98 of the ICC’s treaty, which was designed to allow governments to devise orderly procedures to implement the treaty’s preference for prosecution by national authorities. This provision was premised on the ICC’s ability to assume jurisdiction of a case, should it find that an investigation or prosecution was not conducted in good faith.

The US department of State has an office that deals with war crimes, though it is now known as the Office of Global Criminal Justice (GCJ). The office advises the secretary of State on matters related to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. In US President Donald Trump’s second term, the post of ambassador for GCJ has been left unfilled. There were proposals in April 2025 to close the office, and it remains barely operational now.

To all the righteous friends of Israel, the old Testament should be acceptable. Jeremiah 5:21 states: “Hear now this, O foolish people, and without understanding; which have eyes, and see not; which have ears, and hear not”.

Ravi Nair is director, the South Asia Human Rights Documentation Centre. The views expressed are personal