Agnipath: A good step for the Army, youth and the nation

In the last eight years, the Narendra Modi government has undertaken comprehensive defence sector reforms. During this period, India got its first Chief of Defence Staff, and the long-pending One Rank One Pension (OROP) issue was resolved. In addition, there is now a strong resolve to build a robust domestic military-industrial complex and the ordnance factory board has been corporatised to ensure efficiency and enhance innovation.

There is also a drive towards indigenisation of a large number of products, boosting defence exports, and a mission to modernise the armed forces. Moreover, the government has taken yet another shot at unknotting a complicated problem facing our armed forces by rolling out a revolutionary recruitment programme, Agnipath.

Agnipath is probably the most significant reform measure for the armed forces since 1962. It aims to make our forces youthful, fitter, and adaptable to new-age technologies, leading to improved operational effectiveness. The average age profile in the Indian Army is 32 years. This is puzzling because almost half the population is under 25. With this programme, the average age of soldiers will reduce by around five years.

The details of the programme are well-known and the government has responded with alacrity to address some of the issues that protesting youth have flagged. As a result, 75% of Agniveers, who would need employment after their Army tenure is over, can benefit from the 10% reservation, apart from preference for recruitment, in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles. Additionally, 2/3/5 years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit has been allowed.

While the government works to operationalise the plan, it is essential for us to appreciate the far-reaching impact of this policy change.

In many countries, there are short-term contracts for enlistment into the armed forces. For example, the United States allows two-year contracts. In India, the Short Service Commission for officers has been around for a long time. Till 1976, there was system of allowing seven-10 years of active service and five-eight years of reserve service.

As per Agnipath, Agniveers will be demobilised by the time they are 25, and starting afresh 25 may not be a struggle because they would have acquired skills and experiences while in the defence forces. The central government’s elite civil services allow entry up to 35 years and some state governments allow it up to 40 years.

When Agniveers exit the service, they will start with more than ₹11.5 lakh tax-free money. It can be used a seed capital for small entrepreneurial ventures. They will also have an option of accessing a bank loan of ₹18.2 lakh over three years or more, (Seva Nidhi package)

The provision of providing academic credit for their experience is also being worked out. The University Grants Commission and Indira Gandhi National Open University are also working to operationalise a programme that will allow Agniveers to earn an undergraduate degree or diploma with 50% credit earned through their training in the armed forces.

Agniveers who return to civilian life can seek opportunities in state police forces besides CAPFs. Many state governments like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh have announced that preference will be given to Agniveers in their recruitment policy.

In addition, they can work in the private sector. They will be a disciplined, dynamic, motivated, and skilled workforce. The private sector will get more employable youth. Industry’s training cost for such employees will be significantly lower besides obtaining better productivity from them.

The central government recruited for almost seven lakh new jobs in the last seven years and plans to add another 10 lakh in the next 18 months. Thanks to the unprecedented capital expenditure of ₹7.5 lakh crore announced in the Union Budget, the job creation will be humungous. Recruitment by public sector enterprises and state governments will be additional.

Soon after Independence, the National Cadet Corps was formed to develop character, comradeship, discipline, secular outlook, and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens. Agniveers will bring the same values to society, thanks to their military training. They will instill the same sense of pride and nationalism in the next generation and aid the nation’s overall development.

As we proceed with Agnipath, I am sure that the government will keep an open mind on refining it to respond to the concerns that have been raised.

Sushil Kumar Modi is Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister of Bihar.

The views expressed are personal