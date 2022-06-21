Agnipath is a good reform, with bad public perception. The State must fix this

In the recent past, it has been observed that any far-reaching transformation proposed by the government is often opposed — and violently. This has not only caused great inconvenience to citizens and massive losses to the country, but has also created an adverse impression of India in the global order. The time has come to fix the narrative.

The government must start with a change in perception. Altering the narrative to get them to see the benefits is a way forward. The “first, serve in the military, and then, face uncertain employment” approach has led to resentment that must be addressed.

The situation in the country today, with unemployment as a crucial issue and government jobs considered attractive to the youth, political decisions and government policies go a long way. The government must, however, ensure that as the scheme is rolled out for India’s aspiring youth, the armed forces-civil employment transition is given the highest priority. Making the transition to a second career attractive, but conditional to a few years in the armed forces, is imperative.

Political objectives require political solutions, through the pronouncement and implementation of policies. This is perhaps why it was important for the raksha mantri (defence minister) to be seen with the service chiefs and veterans. Over the last few days, the government has declared a slew of such policies – reservation in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the state police forces (many state governments are pitching in to ensure priority hiring, since the police falls under the state government), the Assam Rifles, the merchant navy, public sector undertakings, banks, and even perhaps, the private sector. This will assist in a smooth transition to civil employment. But would it have worked better if these measures preceded the declaration of the scheme? Maybe.

The other objective, to cut down the pension bill and allocate larger sums for capital acquisition and modernisation, is also noble. But what stands out about the scheme, despite its pros, is the lack of commitment to, and guaranteed assurance of, employment after return, in a country reeling from a pandemic, with poor employment prospects.

It is the second objective that did not cut any ice with young people, many of whom go to expensive coaching institutions (particularly in the Hindi belt) to train for a secure, pensionable job in the forces. With pensions removed, the precariousness after the four years — of tough medical fitness standards, examinations, rigorous military training, and dedicated service — angered young aspirants. Further, the government’s commitment to ensure preference in employment for the demobilised youth in the government or public sector units was inadequate.

These were the two objectives: One, to create a younger force, and two, to develop a disciplined youth that would be available for employment.

The political intent was to provide military training to a wider base of India’s youth and fill vacancies in the armed forces with those who show adaptability, and create a pool of disciplined and educated youth for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). This would, in turn, be beneficial for the economy, as well-trained and disciplined individuals would display a greater degree of commitment towards their country and lead it towards a $5-trillion economy.

Armed personnel hurried to assure future candidates that Agnipath would impact the combat efficiency of the armed forces positively after suitably tailoring the training curriculum. Veterans explained to the media the pros and cons of the scheme. While the current chiefs looked at the scheme from the prism of military implementation, veterans — with the benefit of experience in service as well as time spent at the grassroots — had a wider perspective. Many suggested tweaking the scheme to make it more lucrative.

It is not usual for service chiefs to accompany the defence minister to make an announcement in a press briefing on an administrative matter. Perhaps it was expected that hearing from the chiefs will find better acceptance. And yet, it did not.

In hindsight, we all become wiser. And yet, taking a step back to ponder over the unpleasant welcome that Agnipath — a seemingly a good scheme — received could be instructive.

In hindsight, we all become wiser. And yet, taking a step back to ponder over the unpleasant welcome that Agnipath — a seemingly a good scheme — received could be instructive.

It is not usual for service chiefs to accompany the defence minister to make an announcement in a press briefing on an administrative matter. Perhaps it was expected that hearing from the chiefs will find better acceptance. And yet, it did not.

Armed personnel hurried to assure future candidates that Agnipath would impact the combat efficiency of the armed forces positively after suitably tailoring the training curriculum. Veterans explained to the media the pros and cons of the scheme. While the current chiefs looked at the scheme from the prism of military implementation, veterans — with the benefit of experience in service as well as time spent at the grassroots — had a wider perspective. Many suggested tweaking the scheme to make it more lucrative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The political intent was to provide military training to a wider base of India’s youth and fill vacancies in the armed forces with those who show adaptability, and create a pool of disciplined and educated youth for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). This would, in turn, be beneficial for the economy, as well-trained and disciplined individuals would display a greater degree of commitment towards their country and lead it towards a $5-trillion economy.

These were the two objectives: One, to create a younger force, and two, to develop a disciplined youth that would be available for employment.

It is the second objective that did not cut any ice with young people, many of whom go to expensive coaching institutions (particularly in the Hindi belt) to train for a secure, pensionable job in the forces. With pensions removed, the precariousness after the four years — of tough medical fitness standards, examinations, rigorous military training, and dedicated service — angered young aspirants. Further, the government’s commitment to ensure preference in employment for the demobilised youth in the government or public sector units was inadequate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The other objective, to cut down the pension bill and allocate larger sums for capital acquisition and modernisation, is also noble. But what stands out about the scheme, despite its pros, is the lack of commitment to, and guaranteed assurance of, employment after return, in a country reeling from a pandemic, with poor employment prospects.

Political objectives require political solutions, through the pronouncement and implementation of policies. This is perhaps why it was important for the raksha mantri (defence minister) to be seen with the service chiefs and veterans. Over the last few days, the government has declared a slew of such policies – reservation in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the state police forces (many state governments are pitching in to ensure priority hiring, since the police falls under the state government), the Assam Rifles, the merchant navy, public sector undertakings, banks, and even perhaps, the private sector. This will assist in a smooth transition to civil employment. But would it have worked better if these measures preceded the declaration of the scheme? Maybe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The situation in the country today, with unemployment as a crucial issue and government jobs considered attractive to the youth, political decisions and government policies go a long way. The government must, however, ensure that as the scheme is rolled out for India’s aspiring youth, the armed forces-civil employment transition is given the highest priority. Making the transition to a second career attractive, but conditional to a few years in the armed forces, is imperative.

The government must start with a change in perception. Altering the narrative to get them to see the benefits is a way forward. The “first, serve in the military, and then, face uncertain employment” approach has led to resentment that must be addressed.

In the recent past, it has been observed that any far-reaching transformation proposed by the government is often opposed — and violently. This has not only caused great inconvenience to citizens and massive losses to the country, but has also created an adverse impression of India in the global order. The time has come to fix the narrative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha is former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

The views expressed are personal