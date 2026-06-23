Bail clock for high courts is a placeholder solution

The case that resulted in one of the most significant procedural reforms to the judiciary began as a modest request from four convicts from Jharkhand who had spent over a decade in custody. Their criminal appeals were heard and reserved by the Jharkhand High Court (HC) between January and June 2022. For nearly three years, no verdict came. They asked the Supreme Court for a simple direction: Pronounce the judgment that has already been reserved. When the Supreme Court called for aggregated numbers from the HC, it found 56 matters were reserved and undecided before a single division bench. Responding to the apex court’s nudge, the HC cleared a record 75 criminal appeals in a single week. But the problem, it transpired, was national. A reasoned judgment should now come within three months of being reserved. (Representative image/Reuters)

In Pila Pahan v State of Jharkhand, decided on May 29, a bench led by the Chief Justice of India used its power under Article 142 of the Constitution and issued binding guidelines for every HC. A reasoned judgment should now come within three months of being reserved. Bail orders must be pronounced the same day or the next, and a person granted bail or acquitted released at once. Chief Justices of HCs will receive an automated monthly list of pending reserved matters and may reassign a case that drifts past the deadlines. Litigants can apply for early judgment after three months, and HC websites must now display what stands reserved and for how long. It is a welcome and overdue intervention which deserves not only celebration but also closer reading.

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The first point of interest is who the directions bind. They apply to HCs, not trial courts, and the Supreme Court clarifies why. Trial courts already work to statutory deadlines under the Civil Procedure Code 1908 as well as the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. HCs have no equivalent provision. They sit in a statutory void while carrying the system’s heaviest and most varied docket, where a judge may face over a 100 matters a day. The forum where personal liberty is most often at stake had no clock at all, as the legislature has been wary of imposing timelines on constitutional courts. The Supreme Court has now filled this gap.

The constitutional reasoning is sound. The right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution protects a person not only during the trial, but also after it, as they await the verdict. It is obvious that the burden of undue delay in delivering the judgment falls hardest on those in custody who are awaiting the final outcome. But the apex court also makes a subtler claim: Once the case has been heard, the litigant has done everything asked of them and there is nothing to do but wait. There is no hearing to attend or an order to appeal against. This makes the harm invisible. Now, by requiring every HC to publish what stands reserved and for how long, the directions turn that invisible harm into a visible, countable one. Mandatory disclosure is itself a remedy, because a delay that can be seen is a delay that can be resolved.

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The apex court also provides allowances. Where a reasoned judgment genuinely needs more time, a judge may pronounce the operative part in open court and upload the reasoning later, within 15 days. To the legal purist, this inverts the natural order: The conclusion should follow the reasoning, not precede it, and a result announced before its reasons invites the fear that the reasons were assembled to fit the result. Theoretically sound though this objection may be, it does not work in a system choked by volume. Releasing a prisoner at once while taking a fortnight to complete the reasoning is a necessary band aid.

It is worth noting that this remedy comes from Article 142, the power of the Supreme Court to do “complete justice”. This is a discretionary jurisdiction that does not ordinarily create binding precedent. The Court has used a power designed for individual cases to lay down a general rule for the whole HC system. That itself signals the difficulty. A durable national timeline for judgment delivery is properly the work of legislation or internal court rules. Its imposition through Article 142 only indicates how long that reform has been deferred. The directions are best read as a placeholder until Parliament or the HCs themselves act.

Finally, the Supreme Court’s interventions are at best reactive and do not address the root cause of delays: that HC judges are asked to decide more than any person reasonably can. The durable fix lies in State capacity — more judges, better infrastructure, and real research support. The apex court rightly recognises that its guidelines are not a substitute for any of these, and the accountability it creates is internal and administrative. But visible compliance with timelines should not be mistaken for a cure to the volume and capacity problem that produces delay.

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The more enduring achievement of Pila Pahan is to name a harm the system had learned to tolerate. A reserved judgment is a promise the court has made and not yet kept. For years, that promise could be broken at no cost to anyone but the litigant waiting on it. By putting a clock in the constitutional forum where liberty is most often at stake, the Supreme Court has said that judicial silence carries with it a constitutional cost which must be paid by the system, not the person who approached it seeking justice.

Aditya Prasanna Bhattacharya is at the University of Cambridge and Saurabh Gupta is an advocate at the Punjab & Haryana High Court. and a Solicitor of the Senior Courts of England & Wales. The views expressed are personal