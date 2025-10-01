Battle for West’s identity intensifies in the US, UK

One element of our current global crisis is an internal western struggle for securing the identity of the West. Although it has been building up for years, two developments in recent days have given it a new momentum within the West and greater global visibility. Kirk and Robinson are part of an increasingly large number of individuals, groups and organisations — some more prominent and influential than others — who believe — in varying degrees of strength — that the West as an idea and a force in human affairs is facing an existential threat. (AP)

The first was the assassination of Charlie Kirk, an influential Right-wing American activist and media personality described by his supporters as a “plumbline Republican”. The second was the “Unite the Kingdom” rally in the UK, led by far-Right activist Tommy Robinson, who has served multiple prison sentences in the past. The rally saw the participation of over a lakh people, one of the largest in the UK’s recent history.

Speaking to the UK rally through a video-link, Musk said: "Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die." The subtext was Kirk's assassination.

Partisans of this struggle believe that the West is a civilisation, and amongst the finest that humanity has seen. Its roots lie in classical Greece and Rome. It is held together by the Christian faith. It was nourished by the European Renaissance and modernised by the Enlightenment. Its politics is marked by democracy and freedoms, foremost amongst the latter being the right to free thought and speech. Its founders are White people who are God fearing, family-oriented, industrious, and enterprising.

The partisans argue that this West is being insidiously undermined in five major ways. Mass influx of non-White people into western countries. Aggressive Islamisation being carried through unfair means. Loss of economic opportunities for White people. Attacks on the idea of the conventional heterosexual family. And deployment of western wealth, power and attention to solve the problems of the rest of the world at the expense of issues at home.

As per this view, the five pillars of the modern West — economy, family, religion, demography, and foreign policy — are under assault. The West, it is argued, is being made invisible in its own home.

How did this happen? The partisans argue that White people became complacent and stopped guarding their civilisation. They overdid secularism and fell for the lure of atheism and materialism, thus losing touch with the virtue and spirituality of the Christian faith. They bought into the White guilt narrative, according to which the problems of the non-West are due to western colonialism and wars. This led them to be too accommodative of mass immigration and understanding of their governments’ foreign entanglements. And they took individualism and self-indulgence to the extreme, weakening the norm of the heterosexual and married family.

Furthermore, the claim is that western governments have stopped prioritising their own people. They were indiscriminate in welcoming migrants. They allowed industries to move out of the West, into China and elsewhere, hollowing out their economies. They went democratising — and funding the development of — other countries. They have fought other countries’ wars and continue to provide security for foreign countries for inexplicable reasons.

Who are the enemies, according to the partisans? “Radical left” activists and teachers who teach students to hate their privilege, culture, history, family and country. Islamists at home and abroad. Lobbyists and foreign governments. Sexuality rights campaigners who promote rights of the transexual minority at the cost of the heterosexual majority. Corporations that pocket wealth. And globalists who undermine nationalism and patriotism.

So, what should be the response: Save the West before it is too late. Speak up and defend its ideals. Identify and de-platform its opponents and enemies. Vote out governments that don’t prioritise the founding peoples of western civilisation. Campaign against the oligarchs and the globalists. And oppose foreign entanglements.

These ideas have crystallised across the West over years but the developments mentioned above mark, many feel, the end of liberalism in America, of multiculturalism in the UK, of hesitation amongst the conservatives to speak up across the West.

Critics of these ideas have for long dismissed or ridiculed them, saying that the ideas don’t reflect mainstream or majority reality. These responses miss the point. The relationship of these ideas to actually existing reality has become theoretical. What matters now is that the feeling of resentment, which was always real and had to be taken seriously, has found tailwinds. It is driving a movement that now has the sympathy of the world’s richest man and the most powerful government. It found an echo in US President Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly this week. And, it has put its opponents on notice.

There are calls in America to respond to Kirk’s assassination by a decisive crackdown against the liberal Left. And the UK rally may have started the process of a systematic mainstreaming of the far Right in British politics, with wider consequences for the media, business, academia and non-governmental organisations.

As this struggle intensifies, our global crisis deepens.

Atul Mishra teaches international relations at Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi-NCR. The views expressed are personal