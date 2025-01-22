Beti Bachao Beti Padhao dividend for Viksit Bharat

As India marches confidently towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, the transformative impact of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) programme is a testament to how far we have come in our transition from a focus on women’s development to women-led development. Swami Vivekananda once said, “There is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved. It is not possible for a bird to fly on only one wing.” Inspired by this timeless vision, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi launched BBBP on January 22, 2015, in Panipat, Haryana. This landmark initiative sought to address the declining child sex ratio (CSR) in India and ensure that girls and women across the nation have the opportunities, care, and dignity they deserve. The transformative impact of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) programme is a testament to how far we have come in our transition from a focus on women’s development to women-led development. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The 2011 Census revealed a deeply concerning sex ratio at birth (SRB) of 918, a stark reflection of societal biases and the misuse of diagnostic tools. Through targeted, life-cycle-focused interventions, BBBP not only reversed this trend but also laid the foundation for a future where women will lead and thrive.

Over the past decade, the programme has catalysed significant progress. According to the Health Management Information System, the national SRB has improved from 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24. Institutional deliveries have surged from 61% in 2014-15 to 97.3% in 2023-24, while first-trimester ante-natal care registrations increased from 61% to 80.5%. Gross enrolment ratios for girls at the secondary level rose from 75.51% in 2014-15 to 79.4% in 2021-22. Additionally, the gap in infant mortality rates between male and female newborns has nearly disappeared, reflecting our commitment to equity in survival and care.

The BBBP movement has gone beyond improving statistics; it has redefined the narrative around women’s empowerment. Initiatives such as the Yashaswini Bike Expedition — a 10,000-km journey by 150 women bikers in October 2023 — symbolised the indomitable spirit of India’s daughters. The Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav in 2022 re-enrolled nearly 100,786 out-of-school girls, showcasing the power of education in transforming lives. The national conference on skilling emphasised the importance of women’s active participation in the workforce, bringing us closer to our vision of women-led development.

As we celebrate 10 years of this transformative programme, it is clear that the mission is far from over. If we are to become Viksit Bharat, it is imperative to ensure that girls and women remain at the heart of our nation-building efforts. India cannot develop till its girls and women can live out their full potential. This is the time for us to take decisive action. We must strengthen the implementation of The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act of 1994, address dropout rates in education, expand skill development programmes, and provide targeted interventions at every stage of a girl’s life.

In FY24, the Female Labour Force Participation (FLFP) rate in India stood at 41.7%. While this is a significant increase from previous years, it is still below the Labour Force Participation of Men. Noteworthy also, is the fact that FLFP in urban areas is lower than that of rural areas. A large number of women in India are involved in unpaid domestic care work. Our endeavour should be to not only foster an environment for more women to leave the folds of their domestic spheres and take up employment outside the house but also to create a means to promote care work as a valid career and a profession, so women who are trained in care work and want to pursue it, can do so while also gaining financial independence and seeing their efforts contribute to the economic growth of the country. According to the World Economic Forum, closing the workforce gender gap could increase global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 20%. For India, this is not just an opportunity — it is a necessity. Women-led development is central to achieving our goal of a trillion-dollar economy and becoming a developed nation by 2047. The BBBP programme has become a movement that has inspired millions and positioned women at the forefront of India’s progress.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are witnessing a historic transformation. From women’s development to women-led development, the daughters of India are emerging as changemakers, entrepreneurs, and leaders. They are transforming into leaders of their own growth story. Together, let us nurture their dreams and empower their journeys, ensuring that when India completes 100 years of Independence, it does so as a nation where every woman plays a role in shaping its destiny.

Annapurna Devi is the Union minister for women and child development.