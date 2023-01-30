Design a flexible work ecosystem to boost women’s employment

Today, FLFP is around 25%, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS 2021) data. We need to work on many levers in tandem to move the needle on this disappointing number. Flexible work is one of the opportunities that the large IT-enabled/BPO service sector in India can tap into to bring in and retain more women. As states seek to take advantage of this trend to catalyse local development, a gender-responsive and social inclusion approach may also provide a much-needed fillip to women’s participation in IT/ITes and India’s growing information economy.

Women who choose these centres as their workplace must also have access to networking and mentorship opportunities to advance their careers and strengthen the local ecosystem of professionals. These government-run facilities can work with the private sector to co-create such programmes. Further, to encourage inclusion from the perspective of gender as well as for people with disabilities in privately-built infrastructure, state governments can consider devising an accreditation model which rates and certifies workplace infrastructure according to its gender intentionality and accessibility features. This model would incentivise the building of inclusive infrastructure and enhance the quality of these facilities over time, as companies will prefer better-rated facilities for their employees’ satisfaction.

These centres must also be accessible to the disabled since they often find it challenging to migrate away from their families to other cities. Aligning with provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, is critical in this regard. Complementing inclusive infrastructure and other work environment features should also be gender intentional. For example, compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act may become complicated in shared workspaces. Clarificatory guidelines from the government might be helpful for the formation and functioning of Internal Committees at such ‘work near home centres’ to ensure workplace safety.

The work-near-home centres being developed by the government must, at the very least, address infrastructure-related challenges. These spaces should incorporate gender-responsive design, including providing quality creches, last-mile connectivity, safe public transport and adequate sanitation facilities. This might require speeding up the notification of rules under the Maternity Benefit Act of 2017 and revisiting urban plans from a gender perspective.

There are many barriers to women’s labour force participation, including social norms, time spent on child and elderly care, distance, lack of safety in mobility, limited mentorship, pay gap, mismatch of skills and aspirations, etc.

However, we need to incorporate a gender lens into these projects to realise the Prime Minister’s vision and enhance opportunities for women’s participation in the labour force.

For fostering entrepreneurship, Jharkhand and Telangana have created co-working spaces at incubation centres. More states are likely to follow suit, as this trend presents an opportunity for broad-based growth across regions, instead of concentrating jobs in megacities.

The Kerala government is piloting Work Near Home centres, which focus on providing working professionals with IT-based shared work centres that attract locals and the international Malayali diaspora. In Goa, the IT Department is turning beaches into co-working spaces, hoping to promote the culture of #WorkationGoa.

In 2021, the Microsoft Work Trend Index predicted that hybrid work was “here to stay”. According to a BCG and Nasscom survey, approximately 65% of IT sector employees want to offices closer to hometowns. However, many commentators in India complained that only some have the right infrastructure at home to work remotely. To solve this problem and encourage young people to work from smaller cities, many states have announced policies and projects to build dynamic and flexible workspaces.

The pandemic has made work more flexible. This is especially relevant for a country like India, which has a massive services sector and focused attention on building digital capabilities. As a result, a new normal is evident, with hybrid work arrangements continuing even as Covid-19 infection rates recede.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently spoke about his vision of a flexible work ecosystem for women to improve India’s Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR). At a National Labour Conference, he said: “The country’s labour ministry is preparing its vision for the year 2047 in Amrit Kaal. Flexible workplaces, work from home ecosystem and flexi work hours is the need of the future. We can use systems like flexible workplaces as opportunities for women labour force participation.”

Shreya Ghosh is senior policy and advocacy manager at IWWAGE, and Suhani Pandey is public policy associate at TQH Consulting.

The views expressed are personal

