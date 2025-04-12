Calls to make Doon co-ed ignore its identity, history

Should Doon School, which considers itself India’s premier boys’ boarding school, become co-educational? To be honest, this question has arisen earlier as well. The last time was in 2010 when then President Pratibha Patil raised the issue at the School’s 75th Founders Day. An appreciative titter ran through the listening schoolboys. The thought warmed the cockles of their hearts. But the adults were not amused.

Many of them felt this was a kneejerk Pavlovian pronouncement made in the pursuit of misplaced gender equality. After all, if Welham Girls’ or Maharani Gayatri Devi or all of the different Loretto Convents in India can remain girls-only schools, why should the Doon School change its character as a boys-only school?

This is not an argument against co-education. It is, instead, a defence of the right of schools to continue as they were created. No doubt we need and must have co-educational schools but, equally, we should also have schools only for boys or only for girls.

Fifteen years later, the question is being discussed again. This time, the issue has arisen in a more structured manner. It is argued the world is evolving and co-education will provide a more balanced, inclusive, and diverse learning environment. It will also ameliorate the toxic masculinity of boys-only schools. Finally, it will teach young students, of both genders, how to grow up with, respect, and learn from each other.

None of this is in dispute. These are good arguments. But they can be countered by others that are equally cogent and important.

The Doon School has an identity that is almost a 100 years old. Tradition is important, and it must not be given up merely to keep in-step with changing times. A co-educational format would fundamentally alter the school’s identity as well as its founder’s mission. That’s why Eton and Harrow have not changed.

There is also the question of the school’s culture. Over nearly a century, Doon has developed a unique ethos centred around its Houses, its pastoral care, and the camaraderie between the faculty, the students, and the alumni. No doubt this is true of all other good schools as well, whether single sex or co-educational. But it would have to be significantly, if not drastically, changed if Doon became co-educational. Do we really want that?

Perhaps more importantly, the Doon School campus is, arguably, too small to accommodate all the facilities and alterations required for a co-educational institution. You would probably have to shrink the number of boys to accommodate an in-take of girls. Even if it is practicable, is it desirable?

Perhaps this is why Mayo College did not become co-educational but instead set up a separate Mayo Girl’s School. That’s also an option available to Doon. In fact, it makes more sense.

The truth is the most pressing need confronting Doon School is to improve its performance as a boy’s boarding school. There is a view that its academic performance could do with improvement. It probably also needs better sports facilities. And maybe even infrastructural enhancement. All of this should be the first priority. Not co-education.

At the same time, there is no denying the fact Doscos, as the boys call themselves, need greater exposure to the company of girls. But that is perhaps better achieved by partnering with girls’ schools such as Welham, which is close by, and where many Doscos have sisters and cousins studying. They can jointly host social events, academic programmes, and other extra-curricular activities. In the circumstances, this would be more suitable and sensible than co-education.

Of course, like all institutions must, from time to time the Doon School must accept change. But that’s different to a complete transformation of its character. The first is constructive. The second could destroy the institution in the belief it is being made better. Let’s not endanger what we know to be good in the quest of a mistaken goal of perfection. The Doon School has more than earned the right to continue as a valued and respected boy’s school.