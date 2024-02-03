Celebrating brotherhood, pursuing social harmony

In 2021, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marked an important historic occasion with the establishment of the first International Day of Human Fraternity. Initiated by the UAE at the United Nations, the observance aims to celebrate brotherhood, solidarity, and respect among all people, regardless of their differences. The UAE holds these tenets as essential for building a peaceful and prosperous future for humanity and holds them as a central pillar of its engagement with the world.

The UAE is home to over 200 nationalities and multiple faith communities. Notably, Indians comprise the largest chunk of the diverse demographics who call the UAE home. Through its efforts, the UAE has fostered a culture of rich and diverse intellectual, cultural, and religious pluralism, which is a source of prosperity and strength.

Since the UAE’s founding in 1971, the nation has emphasised religious harmony, mutual respect, inclusion, and innovation as values that must be embedded into the fabric of everyday life and passed on to the next generation. The UAE is regarded today as a model of religious inclusion in the region, implementing laws that protect religious freedom and programmes that foster interfaith understanding and interfaith dialogue.

These values are also deeply embodied in the relationship between the UAE and India. The UAE and India share a common vision of promoting and embracing peaceful coexistence and tolerance. Both nations have demonstrated their commitment to these values through initiatives that underline coexistence, tolerance, and harmony between different societies, cultures, and religions. At the United Nations Security Council, both nations have reaffirmed the role of dialogue, cooperation, and inclusion in advancing societies enriched by diversity and peace.

This month will see the upcoming inauguration of the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan) temple by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple and one of the world’s largest, it has been built on land donated by the UAE. As West Asia’s first traditional Hindu stone temple, it will be, in the words of PM Modi, a place “where humanity and harmony unite”.

That being said, India’s plurality has been a source of great inspiration to the world and is one of the nation’s most cherished assets. By numbers, India is home to the world’s third largest Muslim population and Christianity is the nation’s third largest religion. India’s millennia-old religious texts embody the spirit of human fraternity and reflect the ability of people of all faiths to live and work together. This culture of mutual respect and harmony is a deep source of strength for the UAE-India relationship. Even as India celebrates and reaffirms the value of its civilisational identity, it also contributes to the global efforts of promoting interfaith dialogue and understanding through initiatives such as the World Parliament of Religions and the International Buddhist Conclave. India has demonstrated that the pursuit of peace and societal harmony must bring together and empower all relevant stakeholders and partners, appreciating their unique needs and perspectives.

For both nations, culture and identity are sources of cohesion, resilience, and unity. It binds together communities to promote a sense of togetherness and purpose, making them more resilient in times of adversity.

The many achievements of the UAE-India partnership testify to how we can transcend nationality, ethnicity, religion, and culture on our journey towards prosperity. The warmth and amity between the people of our two nations and our respective leaders have created a benchmark for how nations can grow together. This plays an undeniable role in our bilateral relationship, which continues to grow to greater heights in established and new areas of the strategic partnership.

Together, the UAE and India are building a culture of sharing knowledge, perspectives, and resources to embrace new opportunities. Guided by our vision of the world, we are also finding ways to leverage our unique strengths and interests to respond to challenges with a common sense of hope and optimism.

Abdulnasser Alshaali is the UAE ambassador to India. The views expressed are personal