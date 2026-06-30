Climate action needs cash. Where is it?

The conclusion of the Bonn Climate Conference has left developing countries confronting a familiar reality: Climate finance remains the most important issue in global climate negotiations, yet meaningful progress continues to lag behind growing needs. As attention now shifts toward COP31, the question is whether the international community is prepared to move from procedural discussions and political rhetoric to concrete financial commitments.

In her article, Ria Sinha argues that the Bonn Climate Conference showed that climate finance remains the biggest challenge in global climate negotiations.(Representative)

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Bonn was widely seen as a stocktaking exercise ahead of COP31, highlighting that implementation is now the defining challenge of global climate action. While negotiators advanced technical work and institutional processes, developing countries stressed that progress on adaptation, mitigation, just transitions, and loss and damage depends on adequate and accessible finance. Yet, the conference offered little reassurance on the scale, predictability, or quality of support for vulnerable countries.

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Developed countries favour private capital, while developing countries seek public and concessional finance. For many vulnerable economies, adaptation and loss-and-damage responses cannot be financed through commercial investment alone.

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Climate finance remains the most important issue in global climate negotiations, yet meaningful progress continues to lag behind growing needs, says Ria Sinha. (Representative)

{{^usCountry}} The discussions in Bonn had highlighted this tension. However, for countries grappling with recurring floods, heatwaves, droughts, and rising adaptation costs, technical progress without corresponding financial commitments risks appearing increasingly disconnected from reality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discussions in Bonn had highlighted this tension. However, for countries grappling with recurring floods, heatwaves, droughts, and rising adaptation costs, technical progress without corresponding financial commitments risks appearing increasingly disconnected from reality. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The challenge is more acute for adaptation finance. Despite repeated recognition that adaptation remains significantly underfunded relative to mitigation, Bonn produced few signals that developed countries are prepared to substantially increase public adaptation finance. The gap between adaptation needs and available resources continues to widen. This is especially concerning for countries whose development priorities are increasingly shaped by climate vulnerabilities over which they have little control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The challenge is more acute for adaptation finance. Despite repeated recognition that adaptation remains significantly underfunded relative to mitigation, Bonn produced few signals that developed countries are prepared to substantially increase public adaptation finance. The gap between adaptation needs and available resources continues to widen. This is especially concerning for countries whose development priorities are increasingly shaped by climate vulnerabilities over which they have little control. {{/usCountry}}

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Although loss and damage has gained political prominence, Bonn showed that negotiations remain focused on institutional arrangements rather than financing. The real impasse lies in unresolved questions of accountability and historical responsibility. While vulnerable countries invoke equity and the “polluter pays” principle, developed countries continue to resist any interpretation of climate finance as liability or compensation. As a result, debates over finance often become debates over responsibility.

Fiscal constraints, geopolitical tensions, rising defence spending, and shrinking development assistance are reducing the political appetite for large-scale climate finance commitments. As a result, expectations for meaningful progress at COP31 remain tempered.

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For countries grappling with recurring floods, heatwaves, droughts, and rising adaptation costs, technical progress without corresponding financial commitments risks appearing increasingly disconnected from reality, says Ria Sinha. (Representative)

A key outcome at Bonn was the growing consensus among developing countries that climate finance underpins all climate action. This is likely to strengthen their push at COP31 to hold developed countries accountable for their finance commitments.

There is increasing recognition that current financial flows are fundamentally inadequate to support adaptation and mitigation needs. Discussions around pathways to mobilise significantly larger volumes of climate finance reflect an emerging consensus that incremental increases will not suffice. Whether this recognition translates into political action remains uncertain, but the scale of the challenge is no longer in dispute.

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The deeper question is whether COP31 can address the structural shortcomings of the existing climate finance architecture. Access remains cumbersome, disbursement remains slow, adaptation remains underfunded, and many vulnerable countries continue to rely heavily on loans rather than grants and concessional capital. Without meaningful reforms to these underlying issues, even larger headline figures may fail to deliver transformational outcomes on the ground.

For developing countries, the lessons from Bonn are thus mixed. The conference reinforced the centrality of climate finance within the global climate agenda and demonstrated growing international acknowledgement of the financing gap. However, it also exposed the persistent reluctance of developed countries to commit resources at the scale demanded by science and by climate justice.

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As the world moves toward COP31, developing countries have fewer reasons to be complacently optimistic. Bonn showed that climate finance is the defining test of the credibility of the international climate regime. Whether COP31 succeeds or fails will ultimately depend on the willingness of developed countries to provide predictable, accessible, and adequate financial support. The challenge facing COP31 is, therefore, of delivery. Bonn has already demonstrated that the world understands the problem. The question now is whether political leaders are prepared to act on that understanding.

Ria Sinha is a senior research consultant at Chintan Research Foundation. The views expressed are personal.

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