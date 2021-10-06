CM to PM: Modi’s two decades of service

We feel fortunate to have Narendra Modi as our “Pradhan Sewak”. He is bringing tangible changes in the lives of every Indian and working hard to re-establish India as a “Vishwaguru”. I pray to the almighty to give him good health and long life so that he can fulfil all his pledges and commitments to the people of India. In the current geopolitical scenario India needs him more than ever.

I wonder what would have happened had our Prime Minister not led from the front during the coronavirus pandemic. From the timely announcement of the lockdown to spearheading the development of a vaccine to launching the nationwide vaccination drive, Modiji led India’s fight against the pandemic at a time when even the world’s most developed nations were struggling . Welfare schemes for the poor and needy, Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna and Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Yojna were launched to ensure the poor do not suffer. Our scientists were able to develop two vaccines and we launched the world’s largest and fastest vaccination drive. Today we have crossed the 930 million vaccinations mark and by December we hope to vaccinate all our adult citizens.

On the nation’s safety and security, Modiji, by approving the cross-border strikes on terrorist camps sent a clear message to the world that enough is enough. Similarly, the Modi government shunned the flip-flop foreign policy of its predecessor and charted a new course to strengthen ties with old friends and make new ones.

The greatest achievements of our Pradhan Sewak have been the successful resolution of legacy issues which no previous governments dared to touch. The scrapping of Article 370 to fulfil the nation’s commitment of Ek Desh, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan; ending regressive triple talaq to empower Muslim women; the bhoomi pujan of the grand temple at the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya; giving constitutional status to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Commission; the Citizenship (Amendment) Act; 10% reservation to the poor; Goods and Services Tax (GST) — all these decisions will lay a strong foundation for New India.

Today India stands as a confident and self-reliant nation. We are excelling on social and economic fronts, thanks to the effective policies and programmes of the Modi government, including Jan Dhan Yojna, Jan Suraksha Yojna, Mudra Yojna, Digital India, Ujjalwala Yojna, Ujala Yojna, Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Kisan Samma Nidhi Yojna, Awas Yojna, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Make in India.

Narendra Modi is a mass leader; he is also the world’s most popular leader. His tenure, first as CM and now as PM has been marked by several incidents of impromptu connection with the masses. I fondly recall two incidents. One was Modiji touching feet of an elderly woman at a programme in Chhattisgarh, and another, the washing of feet of sanitation workers to acknowledge their contribution to the cleanliness programme he launched, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Our Pradhan Sewak is a great communicator. For instance, his simple message from the Mamallapuram beach by removing garbage sparked a nationwide movement.

India’s watershed moment came in 2014 when the nation voted to end the decade-long era of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government marked by corruption, misrule, and nepotism. The massive mandate came in favour of Modiji who pledged to serve the country not as a Prime Minister but as a Pradhan Sewak. From the very first day he dedicated and committed himself to working for the poorest of the poor, and thus began the journey of the making of a New India. In the past seven years, Modiji has worked tirelessly, trying to touch the lives of every Indian — the poor and deprived, minorities, young people and women folk, farmers and labourers, students and children.

On the social front, he transformed Gujarat with a focus on the rural hinterland. Schemes such as Kanya Kelavni Yojna, Shala Praveshotsav, and Beti Bachao-Beti Padao improved school enrolment and female literacy, creating a national benchmark for women’s empowerment. The Gujarat Model of rural development became a global case study with schemes such as Jyotigram Yojna, eGram Vishwagram, and others focused on water conservation and groundwater rejuvenation.

As CM of Gujarat, Modiji gave to India and to the world, a new model of development based on holistic development with social welfare at its foundation. The rebuilding of quake-hit Bhuj, positioning of his state as an investment-friendly investment destination through the “Vibrant Gujarat” events, making it self-reliant and self-sufficient in power generation, building world-class infrastructure — all these gave Gujarat global recognition.

Treading the path of commitment, devotion, dedication and selfless service, the Pradhan Sewak’s mantra for governance has been upliftment of poor and backward classes and progress and prosperity of the nation. Today India stands amongst the leading powers in the world, while the BJP has been recognized globally for fulfilling its pledge of “Sewa hi Sangathan” (an organisation that is here to serve).

Narendra Modi took over as CM of Gujarat when the state was reeling under an unprecedented catastrophe, the massive earthquake in Bhuj. From rebuilding Bhuj to strengthening Gujarat’s economy and infrastructure, to spearheading the BJP’s challenge against the Congress then ruling at the Centre, to now working towards total transformation of the country, the last two decades have been the most rewarding for the BJP, Gujarat and India.

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes two decades as the head of a public office. On October 7, 2001, Modiji was first sworn in as Chief Minister (CM) of Gujarat. From being a four-term CM to heading the world’s largest democracy as its “Pradhan Sewak” (Prime Worker) his 20-year-long journey of public service has been devoted to make India prosperous and strong — a Vishwaguru (global leader). A “ karmayogi ” (a person who is focused on actions that better society), Modiji has given our nation the confidence of fulfilling our dream of a New India.

Jagat Prakash Nadda is the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party

The views expressed are personal