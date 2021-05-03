Covid-19: As the State fails, society rises

“I can’t do it… Everyone is dying… I don’t have medicines… It’s reaching saturation… I’m not able to eat… I can’t wear a PPE kit while running from here to there… Now I am running around wearing a gown.”

These are the anguished words of a young doctor in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a well-known Delhi hospital while speaking to her family members.

Notwithstanding the Panglossian view of those in high places, the reality is that the pandemic is spinning out of control. India, till recently, thought it had beaten the virus but has now been crushed by its renewed onslaught. Witnessing our plight, even our smaller neighbours are now offering help.

When the political powers fail so drastically, society starts fighting hard for its survival. And, faced with this disaster, many people have decided to confront the situation head-on. These are the people whose names may not be recorded by history but future generations will own them a huge debt of gratitude. Let me introduce you to some of them.

Mithilesh Singh of Lakhimpur Kheri lost his young son to the pandemic. It was a terrible blow, but it did not break Singh. Instead, he decided to save the children infected with the virus in the neighbourhood. Although the government has failed to deliver oxygen to every patient, Singh keeps the information about how much oxygen is available at all times and his mission is to make sure it reaches wherever it is required.

You must have heard about how some hospitals and rogue medical personnel are selling medicines in the black market. A well-known neurosurgeon from Ghaziabad was arrested last week on charges of illegally selling remdesivir. He and his accomplices were raking in at least ₹36 lakh every day from this. Did he not stop to think of how he was violating all the tenets of his profession? But, one bad apple does not mean the whole barrel is spoilt — for there have been so many selfless acts by doctors and medical personnel during this pandemic.

The phone numbers of seven doctors from Haldwani have been circulating on almost all WhatsApp groups in the area. These doctors arrange for medical support for critical Covid-19 patients. They are in possession of all the details about the availability of oxygen, beds and medicines. This group of enthusiastic doctors has saved about 100 lives so far. Not just this, if required, they make sure food reaches patients at their homes. Almost half of them have not gone home for a year now. That is dedication.

Religious organisations have also chipped in. A gurudwara in Ghaziabad has started an oxygen-langar. If you come by car, oxygen will be supplied in the vehicle. Others can avail of oxygen on the premises of the gurudwara. The story of the Jama Masjid of Secunderabad in Bulandshahr district is somewhat different. When the imam felt the situation was worsening, he requested the administration to build a Covid-19 hospital on a vacant area on the premises of the masjid. There are many such places of worship that have pitched in to help. Will those who divide in the name of religion learn some lesson from them?

The horror visited on us by the virus has had a terrible impact on school and college students. A recent study by Aligarh Muslim University found that the lockdown last year had a deep and negative impact on the psyche of 44% of the students surveyed. Most have become victims of anxiety. In such a situation, the question is, how can we save our younger generation?

Instead of looking for a theoretical answer to this question, a retired State Bank of India additional general manager, BB Sharma, decided to do something about it. He went from one residential area to another and started teaching children. Children now know him as the “car-waale masterji”. Today, he is teaching online so that social distancing norms can be followed.

Last year, during the lockdown, we saw how a large number of people started leaving the cities for their homes in villages. They were treated with cruelty in their own villages. This time, the villagers have learnt a lesson. Now resources are being mobilised to fight the disease with the necessary protocols in place. The villagers of Rampur, Lakshmipur, Tighara and Gola of Pipiganj in Gorakhpur district have set up a quarantine centre on their own. People who come from outside first spend 14 days in this centre before going home. All expenses are shared among the villagers.

When there is so much tragedy and desperation all around, these examples should encourage all of us to do our bit. The characters in these stories are like those little lamps which know that they can’t illuminate the earth but still have the courage to fight the dark and fearful night. Let us honour these people who have gone beyond the call of duty to lend a helping hand to the needy in these trying times.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan

The views expressed are personal

