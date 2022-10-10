Darjeeling tea industry is in peril. Here’s how to fix it

Sparsh Agarwal is the co-founder of Dorje Teas and a member of the management committee of the Tea Research Association of India

Darjeeling has elevated tea production to an art form. Its name is as ubiquitous as Cuban cigars, French wine or Russian caviar. Losing this industry would be a tragedy, and an irreparable loss of heritage and identity for all.

In addition, producers and local elected representatives should join their efforts to support and defend this crucial industry rather than engage in bickering. This involves serious conversations around land rights, the climate crisis, and a radical reimagining of the space of the tea estate from the model of a plantation to a more just and inclusive garden.

Consumers in India must become more conscious about tea sourcing. On the supply side, Indian producers require proper protection for their teas. We can start with more significant funding and a stronger mandate for the Tea Board of India, which needs to become the focal point for tackling the contraband tea problem. This effort must involve enforcing rules with local producers, traders and intermediaries, the national and international corporations that purchase tea, and most importantly, local tea shop owners.

While much remains to be done to improve labour conditions and to make workers genuine stakeholders in the tea gardens, there is no denying that Darjeeling is a success story when it comes to unionisation and the reinforcement of welfare measures. Local leaders must realise that the tea industry remains the primary employer for people in North Bengal. Enforcing boycotts in a free-falling industry like Darjeeling will only lead to further closures instead of the intended wage hikes.

Fourth, there has been a general lack of concern from local politicians, and the state and central governments. While progress was made on the labour organisation front, local politicians have led a negative campaign against plantation owners, labelling Darjeeling tea “blood tea” and calling for its boycott.

Third, in 2017, the 104-day Gorkhaland agitation strike prevented the production of Darjeeling teas during its primary harvest months. This created an opportunity for smugglers and unscrupulous tea traders to capture the domestic and export markets. The pandemic further compounded the issue by keeping workers out of the fields.

Second, labour laws. Darjeeling and Nepal are not only separated by the Mechi river, but also by different tea traditions, seasons, and the quality of their products. Nepal teas are cheaper due to the absence of adequate labour unionisation rules. Indian planters are bound by law to implement these rules. As a result, Nepal teas sold as “Darjeeling” are cheaper and of much lower quality.

A dangerous combination of factors has brought Darjeeling to the cusp of a crisis. The first is the inability to enforce the Darjeeling Geographical Indication Status. Even though the region of Darjeeling produces only about eight million kgs of tea annually, approximately 20 million kgs of tea are sold as Darjeeling Tea in the international market. Darjeeling suffers from the concerted illegal trade and smuggling of Nepal teas into India, and the fact that these spurious varieties find their way to the export market under the Darjeeling label.

Second, labour laws. Darjeeling and Nepal are not only separated by the Mechi river, but also by different tea traditions, seasons, and the quality of their products. Nepal teas are cheaper due to the absence of adequate labour unionisation rules. Indian planters are bound by law to implement these rules. As a result, Nepal teas sold as “Darjeeling” are cheaper and of much lower quality.

Third, in 2017, the 104-day Gorkhaland agitation strike prevented the production of Darjeeling teas during its primary harvest months. This created an opportunity for smugglers and unscrupulous tea traders to capture the domestic and export markets. The pandemic further compounded the issue by keeping workers out of the fields.

Fourth, there has been a general lack of concern from local politicians, and the state and central governments. While progress was made on the labour organisation front, local politicians have led a negative campaign against plantation owners, labelling Darjeeling tea “blood tea” and calling for its boycott.

While much remains to be done to improve labour conditions and to make workers genuine stakeholders in the tea gardens, there is no denying that Darjeeling is a success story when it comes to unionisation and the reinforcement of welfare measures. Local leaders must realise that the tea industry remains the primary employer for people in North Bengal. Enforcing boycotts in a free-falling industry like Darjeeling will only lead to further closures instead of the intended wage hikes.

What is the way forward?

Consumers in India must become more conscious about tea sourcing. On the supply side, Indian producers require proper protection for their teas. We can start with more significant funding and a stronger mandate for the Tea Board of India, which needs to become the focal point for tackling the contraband tea problem. This effort must involve enforcing rules with local producers, traders and intermediaries, the national and international corporations that purchase tea, and most importantly, local tea shop owners.

Sparsh Agarwal is the co-founder of Dorje Teas and a member of the management committee of the Tea Research Association of India

The views expressed are personal