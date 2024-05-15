Decisive govt enabled J&K turnaround story

The abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 marked a historic moment in the history of India, particularly for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). This move, aimed at integrating the region more closely with the rest of the country, has brought about significant changes and positive developments in various aspects of life in the Kashmir Valley. From a decline in violence to an upsurge in investments, tourism, and job creation, the impact of this decision has been transformative.

The abrogation of Article 370 has also paved the way for greater democratic empowerment and political participation in J&K. In the 4th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency had broken all records as the polling percentage went up to 38%, the highest since 1996. The figures for 2019, 2014, 2009, 2004, and 1999 are 14.43%, 25.86%, 25.55%, 18.57% and 11.93% respectively. It is a vote for the hope of a better future. This significant increase in voter turnout reflects the people’s faith and enthusiasm in the democratic process. The peaceful conclusion of the voting process underscores the region’s transition towards a more inclusive and participatory political landscape. This increased political engagement and representation bode well for the region’s democratic future and stability.

The abrogation of Article 370 has also catalysed an economic revival in J&K, attracting substantial investments and fostering job creation.

Nominal GSDP at current prices of J&K was ₹1.64 lakh crore in FY 2019-20, which increased to ₹2.25 lakh crore for FY 2022-23. In other words, GSDP of J&K had grown with a CAGR of 11.11% in three years (2020-23). The pandemic caused the loss of two out of the three years. Notably, the per capita income in J&K has risen from ₹1.2 lakh in 2019-20 to ₹1.7 lakh in 2022-23.

In the past three years, since a new industrial policy was announced in January 2021, J&K has received proposals worth ₹ 84,544 crore in 42 industrial sectors and is expected to create over one lakh new jobs. The region has also seen 44,542 projects assisted under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), leading to an estimated 3,56,336 employment opportunities. There has been a notable revival of tourism in the region and a focus on preserving cultural heritage. The contribution of agriculture to J&K’s GDP decreased from 18.4% in FY21 to 16.9% in FY23, while the share of industry also slightly reduced from 20% to 19.5%. However, the services sector, including tourism, compensated for these declines by increasing from 61.6% to 63.6%. The highest-ever arrival of tourists to Kashmir during 2022 was about 27 lakhs as compared to the previous highest of 13 lakhs in 2016. The government’s efforts to promote cultural festivals and events have helped to revitalise the cultural fabric of J&K, fostering a sense of pride and identity among its residents.

There has been a substantial decrease in violence and unrest in J&K. Union home minister Amit Shah revealed staggering statistics, indicating a 70% decline in total terrorism-related cases, an 81% reduction in civilian deaths, and a 48% decrease in the death of security forces since August 2019. This significant improvement in the security situation has instilled a sense of safety and stability among the residents of the region.

A government with a strong mandate is better equipped to take decisive action on critical issues that impact the nation’s integrity, security, and socio-economic development. In the case of Article 370, the decision was guided by the vision of fostering unity, equality, and inclusivity across all regions of the country. A strong majority in Parliament enhances the government’s credibility and legitimacy, both domestically and internationally.

The success of the abrogation of Article 370 underscores the importance of having a stable and decisive government at the helm. It demonstrates how bold and visionary leadership, backed by a strong mandate, can bring about meaningful change and usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for the nation.

Gourav Vallabh, a BJP leader, taught finance. The views expressed are personal