Delhi water crisis: Restore, recharge, and reuse to conserve water

In recent years, Delhi’s water crisis has returned with predictable consequences. Residents queue for tankers, neighbourhoods complain of shortages, groundwater levels fall further, and a political blame game erupts across state borders. This raises an uncomfortable question: If Delhi has invested heavily in expanding water infrastructure and securing supplies from neighbouring states, why has annual water insecurity become its defining feature?

As the Capital’s population continues to grow, reliance on external sources is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain. (PTI file photo for representation)

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The answer lies in acknowledging that Delhi’s water crisis is increasingly a crisis of governance. More than 90% of its total water supply of ~1,000 million gallons per day (MGD) is imported from neighbouring states, leaving it vulnerable to interstate disputes, seasonal fluctuations, infrastructure failures, and increasing competition for water across northern India.

Even today, Delhi faces a demand-supply gap of ~250 MGD. As the Capital’s population continues to grow, reliance on external sources is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain. Delhi cannot import its way out of future water stress.

However, scarcity alone does not explain the crisis. The larger challenge is that the city has failed to fully utilise its available water resources. In a normal precipitation year, Delhi receives an average of 744.4 mm of rainfall, mostly concentrated in the monsoon months.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Water tanks inaugurated by CM dedicated to citizens struggle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Water tanks inaugurated by CM dedicated to citizens struggle {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But much of it gets drained rather than captured or used to recharge aquifers. Experts estimate that during a 100 mm rainfall event, effective rainwater harvesting (RWH) could help Delhi conserve ~17,600 million gallons of water, which is equivalent to roughly 14 days of current demand. However, despite provisioning for RWH in its Development Plans since 2001, implementation and monitoring remain weak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But much of it gets drained rather than captured or used to recharge aquifers. Experts estimate that during a 100 mm rainfall event, effective rainwater harvesting (RWH) could help Delhi conserve ~17,600 million gallons of water, which is equivalent to roughly 14 days of current demand. However, despite provisioning for RWH in its Development Plans since 2001, implementation and monitoring remain weak. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Across large parts of Delhi, groundwater extraction has increased vulnerability. Borewells have become the city’s parallel water system supporting households, businesses, and institutions. According to the Central Ground Water Board, Delhi’s extraction rate improved to 92.1% in 2025, up from 100.77% in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across large parts of Delhi, groundwater extraction has increased vulnerability. Borewells have become the city’s parallel water system supporting households, businesses, and institutions. According to the Central Ground Water Board, Delhi’s extraction rate improved to 92.1% in 2025, up from 100.77% in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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Over 100% groundwater extraction means more water is being extracted than recharged, while a lower extraction rate indicates the opposite. However, the extraction rate of 92.1% still leaves little margin for drought years, monsoon variability, or climate shocks. Out of the city’s 34 tehsils, the CGWB classified 10 as “over-exploited,” 11 as “critical,” and six as “semi-critical,” with only seven being “safe.”

Equally troubling is the deterioration of Delhi’s natural water assets. A University of Delhi study recently found that South Delhi lost ~97% of its wetlands between 1991 and 2021, while built-up land expanded by over 70%. More than 75% of the city’s 9,700 hectares of the Yamuna floodplain have been encroached upon. In a city that frequently experiences both flooding and water scarcity, this is a worrying planning weakness.

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At the same time, ageing pipelines, leakages, theft, and unauthorised connections continue to undermine distribution efficiency. Minimising non-revenue water is a strategy for generating new water resources without constructing any new reservoirs or canals.

Perhaps Delhi’s biggest missed opportunity lies in sewage treatment. Despite having a sewage treatment capacity of approximately 794 MGD, only 584 MGD is actually treated, leaving more than a quarter of the installed capacity underutilised. Even this treated wastewater is hugely underutilised. Recycled water can be used in landscaping, construction, industrial processes, cooling systems, and other non-potable purposes — every litre used frees up an equivalent quantity of freshwater for domestic consumption. Sadly, Delhi continues to view wastewater primarily as a disposal challenge rather than a strategic resource.

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The climate crisis has only heightened these challenges. The paradox of a city simultaneously facing floods and shortages illustrates the shortcomings of current water management practices.

The solution, therefore, lies not in a series of mega-scale engineering projects, but in a broader shift in urban water governance.

Delhi must invest in local water resilience through functional RWH, groundwater recharge, and the restoration of wetlands and floodplains. It must reduce non-revenue water losses, expand wastewater reuse, and integrate fragmented water governance systems that currently operate in silos.

These interventions may lack the visibility of large engineering projects, but they are likely to deliver far greater long-term benefits.

Delhi’s recurring water crises are symptomatic of other megacities in India. As cities grow and climate pressures intensify, water security will increasingly depend on how existing resources are managed.

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Urban futures will depend on treating water as a resource to be conserved, recycled, replenished, and governed. Until that happens, every summer will bring the same shortages, the same tankers, and the same crisis.

Dhaval Desai is senior fellow and vice-president, ORF. The views expressed are personal

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