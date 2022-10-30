Don’t have unrealistic demands from Sunak

There is some unnecessary hype in India surrounding Sunak’s rise. His rise to the British prime ministership marks a significant moment in British politics. But he will govern, as he should, keeping British interests in mind, and his lineage will hardly have any role to play in the process. There are multiple challenges he faces and Indians should be realistic in their assessment of what he might mean for India-UK ties. The bilateral relationship is growing due to a newfound convergence in their strategic orientation. Let’s not burden Sunak with unrealistic expectations.

Promising economic stability and political unity, Rishi Sunak assumed office as the new Prime Minister (PM) of the United Kingdom (UK). He has made all the right noises so far. In his first public speech, Sunak spoke of a “profound economic crisis” with Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine contributing to the situation.

Harsh V Pant is vice-president, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi and professor, King’s College London The views expressed are personal