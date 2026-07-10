Fatty liver disease is India’s silent epidemic

N is not yet 60. She is a professor and advocate of healthy living, who walked into her doctor’s clinic for a routine blood test expecting reassurance. Instead, her report showed elevated liver enzymes. She was incredulous, saying she had never touched alcohol, was a vegetarian and had always followed a healthy lifestyle. But, she also had hypertension and diabetes, both of which ran in her family. That was the clue.

In India, pooled estimates suggest fatty liver disease may affect around 38% of adults, that is over 100 million people. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The likely explanation was metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). Most people still know it as fatty liver. Until recently, doctors called it non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. In 2023, liver experts renamed it because the old name was misleading because alcohol is not the central issue, metabolic dysfunction is. That distinction matters enormously for India, because there is a silent crisis happening. MASLD happens when fat builds up in the liver in people with excess weight, or with diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol. You can be a lifelong teetotaler, a vegetarian and a disciplined person and still have it. In India, pooled estimates suggest fatty liver disease may affect around 38% of adults, that is over 100 million people. An important driver is India’s diabetes epidemic. The International Diabetes Federation estimated that about 90 million Indian adults were living with diabetes in 2024. Many more have pre-diabetes or do not know they are diabetic. And, where diabetes goes, fatty liver follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The frightening part is that most with MASLD have no pain, symptoms or warning. A routine blood test may be normal or only mildly abnormal and a person can look and feel healthy while fat, inflammation and scarring quietly build inside the liver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The frightening part is that most with MASLD have no pain, symptoms or warning. A routine blood test may be normal or only mildly abnormal and a person can look and feel healthy while fat, inflammation and scarring quietly build inside the liver. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Over decades, some will progress to MASH, the more aggressive inflammatory form. Some will develop fibrosis, cirrhosis, liver failure or liver cancer. The consequences of today’s epidemic may not be seen for 20-30 years, when Indians now in early middle-age begin presenting with advanced disease.

This is why liver health can no longer be an afterthought. The problem is that ordinary tests often miss the disease or underestimate its seriousness. A standard ultrasound can detect obvious fatty liver, but it can miss earlier disease and cannot reliably measure scarring. Better tools exist, such as FibroScan, which is quick, painless and estimates liver stiffness and fat. MRI-based techniques are among the most accurate non-invasive ways to measure scarring and fat.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The good news is that fatty liver is often reversible, not with miracle cures, but with the boring things that actually work: weight control, diabetes control, blood pressure control, cholesterol control and regular physical activity. Losing 7-10% of body weight can reduce liver fat and inflammation. Losing 10% or more can begin to reverse scarring in some patients.

This is the most powerful medicine.

The case for starting early is even stronger. The seeds of liver disease in later life are often planted in childhood, college and early adulthood. Until recently, lifestyle change was almost all doctors could offer, and that has changed. The US FDA has approved resmetirom, sold as Rezdiffra, for MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis, and semaglutide, sold as Wegovy, for MASH. Semaglutide is already available in India, and resmetirom is being introduced through Indian trials and manufacturing plans. These drugs do not replace lifestyle change, they make early diagnosis more important.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cancer surveillance remains complicated. And for people with cirrhosis or advanced scarring, experts recommend regular monitoring. For the much larger group with simple fatty liver, the right screening strategy is still being worked out. But uncertainty is not an excuse for inaction.

India needs to treat MASLD as a public health threat. The Lancet Commission on liver cancer projects that new liver cancers worldwide could nearly double, from about 870,000 in 2022 to roughly 1.5 million by 2050 if current trends continue. The response should be simple and national: First, prevent obesity early through better food, more activity and honest public education. Second, fold liver checks into routine care for every Indian with diabetes, hypertension, obesity or high cholesterol. Third, make FibroScan and other non-invasive tests widely available. Fourth, closely monitor those with advanced scarring. And fifth, treat early, before damage becomes irreversible.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

N’s abnormal blood test was a critical and timely warning. Caught early, her fatty liver can likely be reversed. India has the same chance, but not forever. This is not just about the liver; it is about diabetes, diet, schools, food systems and hospitals. If India waits to act, the silent epidemic in our livers will soon become impossible to ignore.

Milind Javle is Herbert L and Olive Stringer professor and clinical medical director — GI Service Line, GI Medical Oncology, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, and chair, NCI Task Force Hepatobiliary Cancers. The views expressed are personal