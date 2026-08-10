For India's economic superpower goal, retaining homegrown talent China, US style

Singapore’s first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew once told the island-nation’s Parliament, “If you have a political system that does not attract the best into government, then you are going to get second-rate people running the country, and you will get second-rate results.” Our country faces the same challenge as the 80th year of Independence approaches. We will have to work towards conserving and promoting our talent. Our growth, social progress and security depend on it.

Beijing’s 1,000 talents and Qiming schemes were designed to attract Chinese-origin scientists and innovators to return and work in China. (HT Archive)

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The exodus of more than 100 scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) highlighted an ominous reality. Unfortunately, Isro isn’t alone. The Army, defence research organisations, IITs, and IIMs, too, see serious attrition. Barring the civil services, there’s a dearth of talent everywhere else. Why?

Two reasons compel professionals to leave government employment. The private sector offers significantly higher salaries, which are linked to business growth. And increasingly, professionals are also offered long-term contracts, ensuring stable employment. On the other hand, the government sector regulations on retirement and benefits remind you of the colonial times. Adding insult to injury, red-tapism remains commonplace.

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{{^usCountry}} Emerging areas, such as space, defence, and other critical tech, are the main reason for the exodus from the government sector. How can we turn this “brain drain” into “brain gain”? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emerging areas, such as space, defence, and other critical tech, are the main reason for the exodus from the government sector. How can we turn this “brain drain” into “brain gain”? {{/usCountry}}

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The US, China, and Europe offer learnings. In the US, NASA and the defence department allow their scientists and technicians to work with private agencies or contractors — companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin are flourishing under such arrangements. In Europe, scientists and professors can work with private companies while still teaching in universities. They have the option to work as independent consultants. This way, they not only have government employment but also a chance to increase their income, with the billing made out to the private sector.

‘Reverse brain drain’ in China

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China has many examples of the “reverse brain drain”. The Chinese government is running more than 200 programmes to attract researchers from around the world. The reforms got a definitive push in 2008, with the “1,000 talent plan”, under which scientists and academicians of Chinese-origin, working in the West, were offered lucrative work opportunities in China. Inspired by its success, Beijing launched the Qiming Programme — offering one million yuan as signing amount for joining government-run research programmes. If a person’s work meets expectations, they are offered a salary of two to four million yuan. Scientists get easy start-up grants of five to eight million yuan. Regional and provincial administrations offer them other facilities and benefits on top of these.

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The Chinese government takes the responsibility of settling its scientists, researchers, and their families. Their children get admission in the best of schools. Elderly parents are given all necessary help and spouses get a government job commensurate with their qualification and experience. The scientists are categorised as gold, silver, and bronze depending upon their achievements. If a Nobel laureate or a senior executive from Fortune 500 companies wants to settle in China, they immediately get VIP facilities and millions of dollars in grants.

China knows that talent can’t be retained by merely appealing to nationalism. To encourage homegrown scientists, repatriate those working in the West, and ensure growth and prosperity, whatever they need or desire must be offered. The results of Beijing’s efforts are visible. China is a contender for the title of global leader of futuristic technologies.

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What’s India doing in this direction? The government has initiated a “lateral entry” programme for select government services and offered many facilities to promote the startup ecosystem. This is the reason our defence exports have risen to $4.5 billion in the last 10 years. We have become exporters instead of remaining solely importers. Isro scientists have received various awards and recognitions. The Centre created InSpace to allow them to contribute to the private sector. The founders of Skyroot Aerospace, which has crossed many milestones in just four years, earlier worked for Isro.

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However, we are still to create a composite structure that involves government agencies/firms, the corporate sector, and start-ups. Only this system will be able to retain Indian talent at home and inspire diasporic talent to return. I am reminded of the famous industrialist, James Goldsmith, who once said, “If you pay peanuts, you get monkeys.” We aspire to become an economic superpower. Retaining and promoting talent is the only way to achieve it. Why don’t we make it a pledge for this Independence Day?

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. The views expressed are personal