Foreign policy lessons post Operation Sindoor

The dust has somewhat settled in Jammu & Kashmir and the bordering areas of Pakistan. It would be naive, however, to believe that our truculent neighbour will mend its ways, even after the battering it received in Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi cannot afford to lower its guard. Pakistan has proven itself to be an untrustworthy actor, ready to discard the script of responsible Statehood and resort to gruesome theatrics on the world stage. All lessons and realities appear lost on its military and political leadership.

The real question, therefore, is not what lessons Pakistan refuses to learn — but what lessons India has absorbed from Pahalgam and its aftermath, particularly in the realm of foreign policy. These are uncomfortable questions that defy straightforward answers, but they are critical to building a credible and resilient India.

Pakistan, while lacking credibility as a serious State, is utterly predictable. History suggests that it will not reform; it will double down on its terror infrastructure, continue proxy wars, and even pick fights it is certain to lose.

Despite the broader Arab and Muslim world rejecting Pakistan’s religious narrative, Islamabad continues to play the victim card. The only constituencies still buying into this story are segments of the Muslim populations in Europe and North America — and the politicians dependent on their votes. The only country offering unqualified support to Pakistan is Turkiye. Emboldened by its campaigns in Syria and the Caucasus against Armenia, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has aligned himself firmly with Pakistan.

That said, goodwill towards India and Indians runs deep in Turkish society. Indian diplomacy must build on this public sentiment and prepare for a recalibrated relationship once Erdoğan exits the political stage.

With Bangladesh, whose military elite seem increasingly enamoured with a Pakistani-style approach, a firmer hand is necessary. Indian diplomacy must also engage with global financial institutions to halt the flow of IMF bailouts and international funding that embolden Islamist and militarist elements. Pakistan and Bangladesh are not merely envious of India — they are persistently malevolent. India is contending with what Shakespeare once called “the motive-hunting of motiveless malignity.”

China, too, received a clear message during Operation Sindoor: The Chinese-made air defence systems deployed by Pakistan were neutralised by India in a matter of minutes. Indian diplomacy must work to convince pragmatic Chinese leadership that Pakistan is neither a reliable nor worthy partner. China should be made aware of the risks of associating with a nation that indulges in nuclear blackmail. We must seize even the smallest opening for improved Sino-Indian engagement and build on that stability.

The UK and Europe have been among the greatest disappointments in the wake of Pahalgam. Not one country, media outlet, or political leader stepped forward with humanitarian sympathy for the victims, or condemned Pakistan’s role in sheltering extremists and provoking the conflict. The growing influence of Muslim electorates across Europe explains this calculated silence — Left-wing politicians clinging to razor-thin majorities often shy away from condemning Islamist extremism.

These nations would do well to learn from the warmth extended to India by West Asian nations —particularly Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and others. India’s relations with the Arab world are strong and must be nurtured, especially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to complete his State visit to Saudi Arabia, previously interrupted by the Pahalgam attack.

US President Donald Trump’s brash and exaggerated claim of having brokered peace between the two nations, coupled with his creation of a false equivalence between India and Pakistan, is both jarring and disappointing. However, we need not take such off-the-cuff remarks too seriously—Trump is known for them. The Indo-US relationship remains stronger than ever, and the personal rapport between Modi and Trump will likely smooth over such irritants.

India must now recognise that it is no longer a nation seeking validation — it is a nation others must learn to reckon with. Operation Sindoor revealed the power of decisive leadership, technological superiority, and national unity. These elements must define India’s forward trajectory. The age of seeking endorsement from old powers is over.

The most important lesson for India is this: While it must remain open to partnership, it must be prepared to move forward alone. Ekla Chalo Re (walk on alone) is the mantra — a nation with clarity of purpose and confidence in its mission does not wait for validation from fading powers like Turkiye, the UK, or Europe. They need to come along for the sake of their own future.

RK Raghavan is a former high commissioner to Cyprus and a former director of CBI and Ajay Goyal is a geopolitical risk strategist. The views expressed are personal