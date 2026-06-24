Hormuz flows again: Why India must seize the 60-day window

The 60-day waiver on Iranian oil exports, issued by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control on June 22 and flowing directly from the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding signed five days earlier, is a significant development for India, as one whose implications extend well beyond the energy sector. For Indian refiners, the return of Iranian crude is particularly welcome news for reasons that go beyond spot pricing.

The scope of this waiver matters. Unlike the preceding 30-day measure, which was limited to seaborne Iranian oil sales, the current General License X covers the full supply chain: production, delivery, and sale of Iranian-origin crude, petrochemicals, and petroleum products. Crucially, it permits settlement in US dollar-denominated funds, removing a longstanding friction point for international buyers wary of alternative payment arrangements. This is not a partial concession, it is a substantive opening.

The waiver is, in effect, a quid pro quo for Iran agreeing to free and unimpeded transit through the Strait of Hormuz and for permitting International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors' access. With Iran's economy badly battered by the war and further strained by the US naval blockade that ran from April 13 to June 18, the incentive to comply is overwhelming. The fifth round of Israel-Lebanon peace talks in Washington on June 23-24 adds to the stabilising momentum. For practical purposes, Hormuz is open, and likely to remain so for the duration of the 60-day window.

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Energy security, and much else For India, the world's third-largest crude importer at over 245 million metric tonnes annually, of which a full 89 percent is sourced from abroad, the opening of Hormuz and the return of Iranian supply to international markets is a multi-layered gain.

The direct benefit is already visible. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed this week that eleven vessels are en route to India: three Indian-flagged crude tankers carrying 285,000 metric tonnes of crude, one foreign-flagged LPG tanker headed toIndia, and six foreign-flagged bulk carriers transporting fertiliser. After months of supply disruption and elevated prices, this is tangible, immediate relief.

But the gains go further. Additional Iranian crude in the international market will exert downward pressure on prices globally and a structural benefit for an economy as import-dependent as India's. Fertiliser shipments, which largely transit Hormuz, will resume at normal volumes, easing pressures on an already stressed agricultural supply chain.

The Indian diaspora in the Gulf of nearly ten million strong has borne its own share of the burden. Gulf host countries maintained stocks of essential commodities after war broke out on February 28, but prices spiked sharply. The UAE, India's second-largest export destination, was itself significantly disrupted by the Hormuz closure. The restoration of normal shipping, particularly to Jabel Ali, will bring meaningful relief to the diaspora and to India's bilateral trade with the region alike.

Also Read: The Strait of Hormuz and India’s Structural Energy Vulnerability

A technically natural fit For Indian refiners, the return of Iranian crude is particularly welcome news for reasons that go beyond spot pricing. Iran was consistently among India's top four crude suppliers until FY 2018-19, when OFAC's reimposition of primary and secondary sanctions brought imports to a near-abrupt halt. Eight countries, including India, were granted Significant Reduction Exceptions allowing a managed wind-down; Indian imports briefly surged to 23.4 MMT in FY 2018-19, up from 18 MMT the previous year, much of it under a rupee-riyal payment mechanism hastily assembled to navigate secondary sanctions exposure. When those exceptions were terminated in April 2019 under the Trump administration's maximum pressure campaign, the tap closed completely.

The discontinuation imposed costs that persisted quietly for years. Indian refineries, particularly those built or substantially upgraded in the 1990s and 2000s, had been configured with secondary processing units specifically designed to handle the medium-to-heavy, high-sulfur crude that Iran characteristically produces. Nayara Energy (formerly Essar Oil) at Vadinar, with one of the most complex refining configurations in Asia, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) were the most technically aligned with Iranian grades. When those grades were cut off, both were compelled to substitute with Iraqi Basrah Heavy, Saudi Arab Heavy, and in some cases US WTI. While these substitutions worked operationally, but at a real cost to margins and competitive efficiency.

With the waiver now in place, Indian refiners will be examining the economics with fresh attention. Dollar-denominated settlement is a distinct commercial attraction. The more important question is whether the 60-day window is sufficient to justify reactivating supply chains and renegotiating offtake agreements and what happens at the end of August if a broader deal has not been reached.

A permanently altered landscape The waiver arrives against the backdrop of an Indian energy import mix that has already been dramatically reshaped by the West Asia war. Last month, Russia held its position as India's largest crude supplier at 1.92 million barrels per day, even as Iraq, previously the second-largest source, was almost entirely absent due to Hormuz-linked disruption. Venezuela rejoined India's top five crude suppliers. Most strikingly, the United States emerged as the single largest supplier of both LNG and LPG: accounting for approximately 40 percent of LNG imports and over 55 percent of LPG, with 648,000 metric tonnes of US LPG arriving in May alone - a figure projected to cross one million tonnes in June, a record.

These are not merely crisis-driven aberrations. The convulsions of the past several months have accelerated a diversification of India's energy sourcing that was already, slowly, underway. More suppliers, more routes, and more resilience is being witnessed, and it is welcome. The UAE's recently announced exit from OPEC will add further supply to global markets while diluting the cartel's pricing power, a development that works in India's favour.

For India's energy planners, the lesson of this period is unambiguous: concentration of supply - whether in a single transit chokepoint, a cluster of Gulf producers, or any one alternative is a strategic vulnerability. The return of Iranian crude, if the 60-day window leads to more durable sanctions relief, would restore a technically compatible, geographically proximate, and commercially competitive source to India's import basket. That is a strategic gain, not merely a transactional one.

The geopolitical clock runs to August 21. Whether it leads to a final US-Iran agreement and enduring relief from decades of sanctions remains to be seen. But for now, for India's refiners, its diaspora, and its broader economy, the tap is open. That, unambiguously, is welcome news.

Distinguished Fellow, JSW School of Public Policy, IIM Ahmedabad