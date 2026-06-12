What young Indians really think about India’s foreign policy

One of the most consequential shifts in India’s foreign policy discourse over the past decade has been the emergence of a more overtly people-centric orientation. Foreign policy can no longer remain insulated from domestic political expectations or public scrutiny. This has compelled policymakers to recalibrate India’s external outlook in ways that resonate more directly with popular sentiment. Consequently, the scope and direction of India’s engagement with the world are now shaped as much by domestic political consciousness as by traditional diplomatic imperatives.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, India’s expanding capabilities are increasingly translating into greater political and strategic influence. Yet, material power alone is insufficient. (AP)

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ORF’s Foreign Policy Survey 2025: Young India and the Middle East sought to capture the sentiments of India’s youth, through a survey of over 5,000 Indians between the age of 18 and 35. This year’s edition focused on West Asia, which has fast emerged as a key catalyst of India’s economic growth. The survey focuses on efforts to track the trajectories of how the young view fundamental questions on the country’s foreign policy.

In 2025, the Pahalgam attack revealed the persisting challenges from Pakistan-origin cross-border terrorism, which, according to the survey, remains the most pressing challenge for India’s national security, followed by border tensions with China. The Indian government was prompt to rethink its broader strategy of national security, positioning Operation Sindoor not just as a short-lived response, but as a strategic doctrine to combat Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The survey revealed that India’s youth have firmly put their weight behind Operation Sindoor and the government’s Pakistan policy.

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{{^usCountry}} The survey’s release coincided with the visit of US secretary of state Marco Rubio to India, during May 23-26. Interestingly, this visit was the first major one by a member of President Donald Trump’s core team, after vice-president JD Vance’s visit in April 2025. Arguably, 2025 was one of the most turbulent years for India-US ties — with Trump’s claim of having played a role in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, adverse commentary from the US regarding India’s purchase of Russian oil, and imposition of tariffs. These appear to have had a direct imprint on how the US is perceived by India’s youth. Washington fared well in previous editions of the survey, with India’s youth being the most satisfied with the arc of India-US ties among India’s major bilateral relationships. This year, the survey revealed a sharp drop in how the US is perceived. Satisfaction regarding India-US ties stood at 56%, in contrast to 83% the preceding year. Russia and Japan are the two highest-rated partners for India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The survey’s release coincided with the visit of US secretary of state Marco Rubio to India, during May 23-26. Interestingly, this visit was the first major one by a member of President Donald Trump’s core team, after vice-president JD Vance’s visit in April 2025. Arguably, 2025 was one of the most turbulent years for India-US ties — with Trump’s claim of having played a role in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, adverse commentary from the US regarding India’s purchase of Russian oil, and imposition of tariffs. These appear to have had a direct imprint on how the US is perceived by India’s youth. Washington fared well in previous editions of the survey, with India’s youth being the most satisfied with the arc of India-US ties among India’s major bilateral relationships. This year, the survey revealed a sharp drop in how the US is perceived. Satisfaction regarding India-US ties stood at 56%, in contrast to 83% the preceding year. Russia and Japan are the two highest-rated partners for India. {{/usCountry}}

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As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, India’s expanding capabilities are increasingly translating into greater political and strategic influence. Yet, material power alone is insufficient; the manner in which citizens perceive the world and India’s place within it has become equally critical. Foreign policy in a democracy derives from institutional calculations as also from the evolving aspirations and anxieties of its people. As India’s external engagement becomes more deeply intertwined with domestic political discourse, understanding how citizens interpret global developments is no longer optional; it is essential.

Harsh V Pant is vice president, and Sayantan Haldar is associate fellow with the Strategic Studies Programme, ORF. The views expressed are personal

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