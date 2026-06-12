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What young Indians really think about India’s foreign policy

ORF’s Foreign Policy Survey 2025 sought to capture the sentiments of India’s youth, through a survey of over 5,000 Indians between the age of 18 and 35

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 11:24 pm IST
By Harsh V Pant, Sayatan Haldar
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One of the most consequential shifts in India’s foreign policy discourse over the past decade has been the emergence of a more overtly people-centric orientation. Foreign policy can no longer remain insulated from domestic political expectations or public scrutiny. This has compelled policymakers to recalibrate India’s external outlook in ways that resonate more directly with popular sentiment. Consequently, the scope and direction of India’s engagement with the world are now shaped as much by domestic political consciousness as by traditional diplomatic imperatives.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, India’s expanding capabilities are increasingly translating into greater political and strategic influence. Yet, material power alone is insufficient. (AP)

ORF’s Foreign Policy Survey 2025: Young India and the Middle East sought to capture the sentiments of India’s youth, through a survey of over 5,000 Indians between the age of 18 and 35. This year’s edition focused on West Asia, which has fast emerged as a key catalyst of India’s economic growth. The survey focuses on efforts to track the trajectories of how the young view fundamental questions on the country’s foreign policy.

In 2025, the Pahalgam attack revealed the persisting challenges from Pakistan-origin cross-border terrorism, which, according to the survey, remains the most pressing challenge for India’s national security, followed by border tensions with China. The Indian government was prompt to rethink its broader strategy of national security, positioning Operation Sindoor not just as a short-lived response, but as a strategic doctrine to combat Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The survey revealed that India’s youth have firmly put their weight behind Operation Sindoor and the government’s Pakistan policy.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, India’s expanding capabilities are increasingly translating into greater political and strategic influence. Yet, material power alone is insufficient; the manner in which citizens perceive the world and India’s place within it has become equally critical. Foreign policy in a democracy derives from institutional calculations as also from the evolving aspirations and anxieties of its people. As India’s external engagement becomes more deeply intertwined with domestic political discourse, understanding how citizens interpret global developments is no longer optional; it is essential.

Harsh V Pant is vice president, and Sayantan Haldar is associate fellow with the Strategic Studies Programme, ORF. The views expressed are personal

 
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