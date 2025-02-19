In 75th year of Constitution, federalism being weakened

The national portal of India, india.gov.in, proclaims, “India is a Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic with a parliamentary form of government which is federal in structure”. Indeed, that was what the founding fathers and mothers of the nation envisaged, as evidenced by the Constitution they gave us. But 75 years on, we find ourselves at a crossroads, grappling with a situation in which not only federalism but also secularism, democracy, and the parliamentary form of government are in jeopardy, due to the machinations of the present Union government.

While I shall refrain from going into everything that went against the growth and development India saw under the United Progress Alliance (UPA) government, in which my party was a part, I am concerned over the Union government’s attempt to turn education into a preserve of the privileged class through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the latest draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the infamous Economically Weaker Sections reservation that Tamil Nadu under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will continue to fight. Since I belong to the Dravidian tradition that gave a clarion call for social justice, it is my duty to see India’s development leave not a single section of people or geographical region behind. It is this aspiration that propels us towards strengthening federalism.

Though Tamil Nadu has emerged as the top state in education through its diverse policies, there is a calculated attempt to stymie its growth by blocking the Bills passed by the democratically elected Legislative Assembly. A governor, appointed by the Union government, refusing to discharge his constitutional duty repeatedly by not reading the Governor’s Address as prepared by the state government is not just a sign of the rot that has set into our polity but also a lack of respect for the Constitution. This not only threatens to weaken the tenets of federalism; it throws a direct challenge to democracy as it questions the will of the people. The DMK, as a party with a strong political tradition and impeccable secular credentials, was accused of going against the Constitution when it questioned the intractable behaviour of the governor.

However, the state government continues to march ahead, abiding by the Constitution, to bring more employment opportunities to the youth. Tamil Nadu’s industries open avenues for talent from all over the country and its institutions of higher education provide the necessary skills for jobs. As the state with the highest number of professional colleges in the country, the state creates the human resources essential for any growing economy. With the target of making the state a $1 trillion economy, the DMK government has been providing the necessary infrastructure for further industrialisation, which has made it the most favoured destination for investments, particularly from overseas.

Tamil Nadu had set an example for social justice in the past. Reservation in jobs and educational institutions, an idea that has enabled large swathes of the population — earlier marginalised in society, to unshackle themselves from discrimination and come up in life — was born in the state. But today, the state, unfortunately, faces discrimination from a Union government that refuses to release funds. Whether it is essential funds for developmental projects or compensation for natural disasters that have struck the state, a marked reluctance to open the purse strings often puts Tamil Nadu in a state of despair and financial constraints.

The last three years have seen the funds necessary for education curtailed or inordinately delayed. It has endangered the prospects of students and the livelihood of teachers even though the state has proved its mettle in achieving a high rate of literacy, due to a slew of welfare schemes launched by the DMK government to encourage students from marginalised and impoverished backgrounds to remain in schools and colleges. The state government, committed to the upliftment of the downtrodden communities in all aspects, finds the Union government working at cross purposes. The impediments thrown on the state government’s path of development are causing a strain on the exchequer. However, the resilience of the Dravidian Model has ensured that the strain is not passed to the people, who are enjoying benefits that many in other Indian states have no access to, like free bus rides for women and monthly assistance for students joining institutions of higher education.

I do not want to enumerate the details of the social welfare schemes that make the state stand apart. I would like to reiterate that the government will not give up on them even if subtle pressures, presently mounted to abandon them through the curtailing of funds, are intensified. This Dravidian Model government envisages prosperity and growth for all the people as the Constitution encourages us to strive for equality and equal opportunity for all people, all genders.

As we commemorate the 75th year of our Constitution — the sacred blueprint that binds India’s diversity into unity — I reaffirm the indispensable role of state governments in nurturing our nation’s democratic ethos and developmental aspirations. The Constitution, through its federal spirit, empowers states to innovate and address regional needs while contributing to national progress. Tamil Nadu’s legacy of social justice, inclusive growth, and grassroots empowerment stands as a testament to how state-led initiatives — be it in education, health care, or industrial innovation — can catalyse transformative change. Cooperative federalism, where the states and the Union collaborate as equal partners, remains vital to realising the dreams of our freedom fighters and constitutional architects.

At this historic milestone, let us recommit to strengthening this synergy and ensuring that India’s growth story is equitable, sustainable, and reflective of every citizen’s aspirations. We, the citizens of this great nation, must strive to uphold the Constitution’s promise of justice, liberty, and fraternity, forging a future where every state’s progress becomes the nation’s pride.

MK Stalin is chief minister, Tamil Nadu.The views expressed are personal