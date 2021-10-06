In 95% of rapes, the culprit is an acquaintance. Design the right strategies

While these are important strategies, these may not help prevent as high as 95% of the reported rapes in India. NCRB data needs to contribute to our understanding of the problem, force us to interrogate our set notions on rape prevention, and help design better mechanisms for survivor support.

It is time we realised that rape does not happen only when an unsuspecting woman walking on a secluded road is pulled away by a weapon-wielding stranger. Popular imagination also demands that she fight doggedly during the attack, and, thereafter, walk to the nearest police station. It invokes a scenario which could have easily changed if there were enough streetlights, or police patrol vans, or if the woman was accompanied by a male relative or knew some form of self-defence.

Men need to be included as friends, allies, and supporters in public campaigns, not necessarily as protectors. Support systems such as the police, hospitals, counselling centres and shelter homes need to be adequately equipped to provide additional support for survivors of acquaintance rape. These may include additional psychological help or economic rehabilitation not just at the individual (survivor) level but at the family level as well.

Our rape prevention goal, thus, needs a shift in focus. We need to focus on public education and engagement as the key approaches instead of prevention through avoidance. In addition to teaching girls about “good touch” and “bad touch” from primary school, we need to start teaching boys about consent and respect as well. We need to work towards interrogating traditional gender roles and present rape as the extreme end of the same continuum.

Messages aimed at men and boys are negligibly low. Even when they are engaged, the focus is on reaching out to the “good side” of masculinity, and appealing to them to be protectors of women, rather than abusers. There are two major issues with this approach: First, it allows men to externalise behaviour, where they can safely distance themselves from “men who rape”. Second, it reinforces the notion of male paternalism, indirectly legitimising their dominant position. It does not challenge men and boys to continuously examine their behaviour and attitudes, therefore hindering, rather than supporting self-awareness or long-lasting behaviour change.

Despite this, public perceptions of rape in India continue to be driven by a “stranger anxiety”. Data has not been used to provide feedback to policies and, hence, the concerns of women’s safety in public spaces dominate interventions. This results in public and private strategies aiming at rape avoidance through risk prevention and safety awareness. Both these target women and girls, as if it were incumbent on them to prevent rapes.

Studies from India and outside have provided insights on how rapes by known people or “acquaintance rape” is substantially different from “stranger rape”, and often involve a significant betrayal of trust. Rapists also interact much more with the survivor after the rape, and this continuous abuse perpetuates psychological trauma. Further, these are also much harder to report due to their intimate nature, consequences for interpersonal relations, as well as financial repercussions. Also, such perpetrators are seen to be least likely to show remorse, and they often find justification for their actions.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, released on September 16, 77 cases of rapes were reported in the country in 2020 every day. Crime records in India have consistently shown that a majority of rapes are by persons known to the survivor. In 2020, of the 28,046 cases of rapes reported, the prime accused was known to the survivor in 26,808 i.e. 95.6% of cases, of which 9.3% were immediate family members, and the rest were friends, partners, ex-husbands, extended family members, neighbours, and employers.

Arpan Tulsyan is a development sector researcher with a doctoral degree in social work

