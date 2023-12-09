In botched murder plot, a few tough questions

I’d hate to be an Indian Antonio at the mercy of an American Shylock or is there a Portia mercifully waiting in the wings?

Only if we believe the indictment is fiction can we disregard these questions. But if you take them seriously there’s another that follows. If, in the end, Washington is prepared to overlook this – because our shared strategic interests are more important – will it want its pound of flesh?

Finally, there’s the US government’s response. Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, raised this with his counterpart Ajit Doval in August. A week later, William Burns, the head of CIA, flew to Delhi to talk to the head of R&AW. President Biden raised it in September at the G20. Antony Blinken and Sullivan did so again with foreign minister S Jaishankar in Washington at the end of that month. Finally, in October, Avril Haines, the director of National Intelligence, flew to India with further details. Doesn’t this mean the White House has taken it very seriously? In fact, the Washington Post says Sullivan told Doval “the United States need(s) an assurance that this would not happen again.” Is that tough language?

Seventh, the indictment says at least five separate targets were discussed, one in New York, presumably Pannun, another in California and three in Canada. In fact, at one point, Gupta said, “We will give … every month 2-3 job(s).” Does that sound like a one-off or a first step in a campaign of assassinations?

Sixth, the US indictment says “over the ensuing weeks, Gupta engaged in a series of electronic and recorded communications” with the criminal associate and, later, the hitman, “including by phone, video and text message”. These may have been encrypted but they were intercepted. Does this mean the US authorities have a wealth of detail that has not as yet been made public? It also raises disturbing questions about the security of our communications.

Fifth, hours after Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s assassination on June 18, CC-1 “sent Gupta a video clip that shows Nijjar’s bloody body slumped on his vehicle”. Does this allegation suggest the US authorities have electronic evidence directly linking CC-1 to Nijjar’s assassination? If yes, does that support Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations?

Fourth, Nikhil Gupta, in turn, contacted a criminal associate who turned out to be a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) informant. This person put Gupta in touch with the supposed hitman who was an undercover officer. Does this suggest the DEA was tracking Gupta and, therefore, knows a lot about him we haven’t been told? More importantly, doesn’t this sound like horrific bumbling? Dad’s Army would probably be more efficient.

Third, whoever CC-1 is, was this handled incompetently? CC-1 recruited a certain Nikhil Gupta who’s “an international narcotics trafficker”. Did he not know this? And if he did not, shouldn’t he have? But if it was deliberate, was this a wise choice?

Second, in this circumstance, what would a rogue actor be? A lone wolf? Part of a small cohort purportedly acting in the country’s best interest? Or an authorised government official disguising himself as a rogue?

First, the attempt to assassinate a US citizen on US soil was initiated by someone referred to as CC-1. He’s an “identified Indian government agency employee who has variously described himself as a “senior field officer” with responsibilities in “security management” and “intelligence”. He also previously served in the Central Reserve Police Force. More importantly, “CC-1 was employed at all times relevant to this indictment by the Indian government, resides in India and directed the assassination plot from India”. Does this suggest the Indian government is behind CC-1 or could CC-1 be a rogue actor?

Unless you believe the recently unsealed American Superseding Indictment is a work of fiction, we need to be concerned about what it reveals. This is a case that's going to trial and we cannot brush it aside dismissively. So, if it's of help, let me list the issues that need to be reflected upon. I'll do so by raising questions.

Unless you believe the recently unsealed American Superseding Indictment is a work of fiction, we need to be concerned about what it reveals. This is a case that’s going to trial and we cannot brush it aside dismissively. So, if it’s of help, let me list the issues that need to be reflected upon. I’ll do so by raising questions.

PREMIUM Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. U.S. authorities said an Indian government official directed a plot to assassinate Pannun in New York City after he advocated for a sovereign state for Sikhs. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) (AP)

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal