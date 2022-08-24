India’s key role in 21st century non-alignment

Finally, India’s stature in the globe and the call for renewed leadership emanates from the power of her own example. It is the resilience of the Indian democratic project that distinguishes India as a non-western global leader like no other. In his lecture, ElBaradei argued that India “has a moral calling to show the world” that democracy and socioeconomic development are “not only compatible, but also reinforce each other.” Only a truly democratic, pluralistic and tolerant India can find relevance as a major power in the world. This is a lesson India’s oldest friends have reminded us of, and one we must never forget.

It is against this backdrop that the old, till recently unfashionable, idea of non-alignment has made its way back to the global stage. A renewed non-alignment was a recurrent theme at a recent lecture series hosted by the Centre for Policy Research. Titled India and the World, the event saw leaders, former diplomats, and statesmen from several countries in the Global South deliver perspectives on India’s historical and contemporary global role. A return to a new 21st century non-alignment and India’s leadership role in shaping this new uncertain reality that reflects its historical legacy, political credentials, and economic progress found many proponents. This is a period of transformation and turbulence, said former Egyptian foreign minister Nabil Fahmy. “Paralysed and polarised” is how Mohammed ElBaradei, former director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, described the current moment and “non-alignment”, they argued, could play a key role.

As the world reels from the tectonic shifts in global power equations emerging from Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, countries in the Global South have begun to express their disquiet over the possibility of a new Cold War. Frustrated with inequities, there is growing pessimism in the current world order (with all its uncertainties) to respond to their strategic, economic, and social interests. The inequities evident in the uneven Covid vaccine roll-out and the debates on climate crisis financing are a few illustrations of this. And several countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, have expressed discomfiture in picking sides in the Eurasian conflict.

In times of uncertainty, old ideas have renewed relevance.

As the world reels from the tectonic shifts in global power equations emerging from Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, countries in the Global South have begun to express their disquiet over the possibility of a new Cold War. Frustrated with inequities, there is growing pessimism in the current world order (with all its uncertainties) to respond to their strategic, economic, and social interests. The inequities evident in the uneven Covid vaccine roll-out and the debates on climate crisis financing are a few illustrations of this. And several countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, have expressed discomfiture in picking sides in the Eurasian conflict.

It is against this backdrop that the old, till recently unfashionable, idea of non-alignment has made its way back to the global stage. A renewed non-alignment was a recurrent theme at a recent lecture series hosted by the Centre for Policy Research. Titled India and the World, the event saw leaders, former diplomats, and statesmen from several countries in the Global South deliver perspectives on India’s historical and contemporary global role. A return to a new 21st century non-alignment and India’s leadership role in shaping this new uncertain reality that reflects its historical legacy, political credentials, and economic progress found many proponents. This is a period of transformation and turbulence, said former Egyptian foreign minister Nabil Fahmy. “Paralysed and polarised” is how Mohammed ElBaradei, former director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, described the current moment and “non-alignment”, they argued, could play a key role.

Yamini Aiyar is president and chief executive, Centre for Policy Research

Angshuman Choudhury is associate fellow, CPR

The views expressed are personal