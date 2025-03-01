Is Trump making America great or diminishing it?

When I was young the Donald I associated with America was the duck. These days it’s Trump. That makes me wonder which of the two is more representative of this powerful nation? Have you ever come across an instance of an American president publicly belittling a fellow head of government, who is an ally, whilst taking the side of an adversary? (AFP)

Georges Clemenceau, who was prime minister of France both before and after the First World War, thought of America in not dissimilar terms. He’s reputed to have said ‘America is the only country in the world to have progressed from barbarism to decadence without experiencing the intervening stage of civilization.’ I wonder what he would have made of Trump?

The incredible, if not unbelievable, spat that has broken out between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky is not just unedifying but also an interesting illustration of the American President’s behaviour. But to understand what happened on Friday you need to go back to events since January.

Donald Trump called Zelensky a “dictator” who’s done “a terrible job”. He claims Zelensky only has 4% support even though Ukraine’s own polls insist it’s 57%. The 4% figure, Zelensky says, is Russian propaganda.

That’s not all. Trump has dismissed Zelensky as “a modestly successful comedian”, whilst accusing him of starting the Russia-Ukraine war and adding he “better move fast or he is not going to have a country left”.

In interviews about the talks his government is having with Putin’s, from which Zelensky and the rest of Europe are pointedly but inexplicably excluded, Trump has maintained that the Russian President wants peace, that he trusts him and also believes Russia has the upper hand. Of Zelensky he’s claimed he’s not important enough to be included!

Zelensky hasn’t exactly kept quiet although he might have been better advised to do so. He’s accused Trump of living in a Russian “disinformation bubble”. That sounds like a euphemism more than criticism. He’s also disputed Trump’s $500 billion bill for aid to Ukraine. He’s dismissed it as “not serious”. As far as I can tell, that is all he’s said.

However, it was sufficient to provoke both US vice president JD Vance and national security advisor Michael Waltz. They took to the air waves to warn Zelensky not to badmouth Trump even though the person doing the badmouthing is Trump himself.

Now, what should we make of all this? Donald Duck, a model of good behaviour with a gentle sense of humour, would not have been amused. He would have quacked with disapproval. Clemenceau would have seen this as proof of his opinion. Only the decadent would behave like this.

Let me, however, ask a different question. Have you ever come across an instance of an American president publicly belittling a fellow head of government, who is an ally, whilst taking the side of an adversary? Isn’t this the exact opposite of what you would expect?

In turn that raises a further question: Is it only the American President, because of his power and, indeed, his unique personality, who can get away with such conduct? Or is there a danger that other heads of government might begin to speak and behave similarly? In other words, is Trump’s behaviour the harbinger of a new form of politics? A new normal, so to speak.

I presume only heads of government of powerful countries can get away with addressing presidents of smaller states in this fashion. In school we called that bullying. Nowadays it’s probably considered realpolitik or, even, state craft.

Finally, Trump’s behaviour raises a critical if disturbing question about the America of today. After abandoning wokery, which the Republicans define as Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, is anything any longer verboten? Is it now acceptable to say anything, imply everything and lash out unreservedly? Even if it’s untruthful, unfair and downright prejudiced? Is this how America will be made great again? Or is it diminishing itself? Shrinking its stature? Undermining its moral standing?

Friday’s spat will have terrible implications for Ukraine, Europe and America itself. The only person smiling is the Russian President. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if in time Trump regrets his rudeness. But by then will it be too late?

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal