Israel’s 26/11 moment signals political failure

These are enormous challenges for PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who is surrounded by some extremist ministers. He, undoubtedly, could do with more experienced, moderate partners; he should immediately invite them to join his government. I have no doubt that Israel will learn the lessons of this war, win, and ultimately, prevail.

United States (US) President Joe Biden’s recent public statements are crucial, and so is the immediate aid the US has dispatched, but more diplomacy should be used to win the support of other world leaders for the counter-terrorism activities of IDF within the framework of Israel’s right to self-defence. Beyond that, an imminent decision is required on a long-term national strategy, followed by the elimination of Hamas’ military, terroristic and political capabilities, so that Israel will no longer have to rely on the imperfect illusion of “buying” a fragile, artificial time-out from Hamas by strengthening it, instead of encouraging the Palestinian Authority to rule and ensure stability in Palestinian territories. A continued role for Hamas will allow the so-called political “pyromaniacs”, including those serving today in the government, to “set fire” to the West Bank and Jerusalem. Through this new improved, long-term strategy, Israel will also signal to other regional players, friends and foes alike, that nobody should mess with us.

To this end, one must rely, amongst others, on the legitimacy that the international community has granted to Israel, as reflected in the scores of messages that declare solidarity and condemn Hamas, including from Prime Minister (PM) Modi and millions of our Indians brothers and sisters. Israel should be aware that the harsh military response from Israel to Gaza might result in a large number of civilian casualties. It will, therefore, be necessary to expand the diplomatic activity already in place with our friends and allies, as well as international organisations.

There is no doubt that this time, compared to previous short-term “rounds of violence” culminating in temporary arrangements brokered by Egypt and others, a very firm and forceful Israeli response is called for. It will also demonstrate our determination to protect the citizens of Israel and our sovereignty. In the short-term, it will be necessary to regain control of the few areas where fighting is still going on, forcefully defeat the military capabilities of the military arm of Hamas and eliminate its political role in Gaza and elsewhere, while making sure that the violence does not spill over into other arenas.

While “the guns are roaring” and before we have even buried the dead, a set of measures should be implemented on a priority basis at all levels. Poignant soul-searching and the drawing of lessons by the government and the security establishment should, and will, be postponed till the end of the hostilities. However, it is already clear that three layers of conceptual and on-the-ground failures, which occurred exactly 50 years to the day after the 1973 war, have repeated themselves: One, an intelligence failure, which did not detect preparations for a large-scale assault; two, an operational failure, when IDF did not properly respond to the challenge and; three, a failure of the political leadership which followed the policy of strengthening Hamas and weakening the Palestinian Authority, while allowing the extremist and messianic Netanyahu government’s coalition partners to fuel violence in the West Bank, forcing IDF to dedicate too many personnel for policing tasks, rather than preparing for war. The IDF leadership tried recently to convince the government ministers to listen to the assessment of threats, highlighting the strengthening of Hamas, but were rejected and their suggestions dismissed.

The “battlefield” in which the terrorists operated now looks like a natural disaster site, with one difference: Nature was replaced by bloodthirsty human beings. Our hearts and thoughts are with the residents of the towns, localities and villages, in some of which the battle is still going on, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) officers and soldiers, the police and the para-military and other security forces on the front line, including reservists who reported for duty immediately.

This is Israel’s own 26/11 moment. This is not another “round of hostilities”. It is a war waged by Hamas, a fundamentalist group that over the years has become the de facto ruler in the Gaza Strip as well as an “army” fighting Israel. The inspiration, funds, capabilities, and political backing for the attack originated from Iran, which has vowed the destruction of Israel. There is no Hamas (or Hezbollah) without Tehran. More than a thousand people have died and about 2,000 are injured, many in critical condition. The scars, mental or physical, will remain for the rest of their lives. There is not one Israeli who does not know in one way or another at least one victim of this war.

It’s been three days since the start of the Hamas’ unprecedented act of war against the State of Israel. A sombre, tragic state of mind of surprise, shock, rage and disbelief still dominates Israel, following the brutal attack on peaceful towns and localities in our country’s southern region. A large number of rockets were launched against Israel and more than a thousand terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory, assaulted our citizens, and executed the elderly, women, children and toddlers. Dozens were kidnapped and held as hostages in Gaza. Video clips have since flooded social media, exposing the despicable war crimes of Hamas.

It’s been three days since the start of the Hamas’ unprecedented act of war against the State of Israel. A sombre, tragic state of mind of surprise, shock, rage and disbelief still dominates Israel, following the brutal attack on peaceful towns and localities in our country’s southern region. A large number of rockets were launched against Israel and more than a thousand terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory, assaulted our citizens, and executed the elderly, women, children and toddlers. Dozens were kidnapped and held as hostages in Gaza. Video clips have since flooded social media, exposing the despicable war crimes of Hamas.

PREMIUM Palestinians gather around the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes, in the southern Gaza Strip October 9, 2023.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is Israel’s own 26/11 moment. This is not another “round of hostilities”. It is a war waged by Hamas, a fundamentalist group that over the years has become the de facto ruler in the Gaza Strip as well as an “army” fighting Israel. The inspiration, funds, capabilities, and political backing for the attack originated from Iran, which has vowed the destruction of Israel. There is no Hamas (or Hezbollah) without Tehran. More than a thousand people have died and about 2,000 are injured, many in critical condition. The scars, mental or physical, will remain for the rest of their lives. There is not one Israeli who does not know in one way or another at least one victim of this war.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The “battlefield” in which the terrorists operated now looks like a natural disaster site, with one difference: Nature was replaced by bloodthirsty human beings. Our hearts and thoughts are with the residents of the towns, localities and villages, in some of which the battle is still going on, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) officers and soldiers, the police and the para-military and other security forces on the front line, including reservists who reported for duty immediately.

While “the guns are roaring” and before we have even buried the dead, a set of measures should be implemented on a priority basis at all levels. Poignant soul-searching and the drawing of lessons by the government and the security establishment should, and will, be postponed till the end of the hostilities. However, it is already clear that three layers of conceptual and on-the-ground failures, which occurred exactly 50 years to the day after the 1973 war, have repeated themselves: One, an intelligence failure, which did not detect preparations for a large-scale assault; two, an operational failure, when IDF did not properly respond to the challenge and; three, a failure of the political leadership which followed the policy of strengthening Hamas and weakening the Palestinian Authority, while allowing the extremist and messianic Netanyahu government’s coalition partners to fuel violence in the West Bank, forcing IDF to dedicate too many personnel for policing tasks, rather than preparing for war. The IDF leadership tried recently to convince the government ministers to listen to the assessment of threats, highlighting the strengthening of Hamas, but were rejected and their suggestions dismissed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is no doubt that this time, compared to previous short-term “rounds of violence” culminating in temporary arrangements brokered by Egypt and others, a very firm and forceful Israeli response is called for. It will also demonstrate our determination to protect the citizens of Israel and our sovereignty. In the short-term, it will be necessary to regain control of the few areas where fighting is still going on, forcefully defeat the military capabilities of the military arm of Hamas and eliminate its political role in Gaza and elsewhere, while making sure that the violence does not spill over into other arenas.

To this end, one must rely, amongst others, on the legitimacy that the international community has granted to Israel, as reflected in the scores of messages that declare solidarity and condemn Hamas, including from Prime Minister (PM) Modi and millions of our Indians brothers and sisters. Israel should be aware that the harsh military response from Israel to Gaza might result in a large number of civilian casualties. It will, therefore, be necessary to expand the diplomatic activity already in place with our friends and allies, as well as international organisations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

United States (US) President Joe Biden’s recent public statements are crucial, and so is the immediate aid the US has dispatched, but more diplomacy should be used to win the support of other world leaders for the counter-terrorism activities of IDF within the framework of Israel’s right to self-defence. Beyond that, an imminent decision is required on a long-term national strategy, followed by the elimination of Hamas’ military, terroristic and political capabilities, so that Israel will no longer have to rely on the imperfect illusion of “buying” a fragile, artificial time-out from Hamas by strengthening it, instead of encouraging the Palestinian Authority to rule and ensure stability in Palestinian territories. A continued role for Hamas will allow the so-called political “pyromaniacs”, including those serving today in the government, to “set fire” to the West Bank and Jerusalem. Through this new improved, long-term strategy, Israel will also signal to other regional players, friends and foes alike, that nobody should mess with us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These are enormous challenges for PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who is surrounded by some extremist ministers. He, undoubtedly, could do with more experienced, moderate partners; he should immediately invite them to join his government. I have no doubt that Israel will learn the lessons of this war, win, and ultimately, prevail.

Daniel Carmon is a former ambassador of Israel to India. The views expressed are personal