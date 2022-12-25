Just Like That | Notes on the art of predicting the future

Dilip Cherian is the founder of one of India’s most successful PR firms, Perfect Relations. Every year, he and his wife, Devi, host a Xmas lunch that is the most sought-after event in Delhi. The who’s who of Delhi attend; there is a great deal of bonhomie; the hosts are exceptionally welcoming; drinks are in good supply; and the food is delicious. Guests have to have red in their apparel, and it was amusing to see so many political leaders from all sides of the political spectrum united by this colour.

The truth is that astrologers are often fallible, and destinies are for humans to make, even if some parts of them can be foretold. As the analogy goes, each of us is dealt a set of cards, but how we play them depends on our efforts. The best way to live life is to enjoy the present moment to the greatest extent possible and leave the future to work itself out. As the earthy wisdom of the saying often found written behind trucks says: “Muqaddar se zyada aur waqt se pehle kisi ko kuch nahin milta (No one gets anything more than what is destined, or before its time has come”.

But if all this is true, why are more people not warned of an impending calamity or untimely death? Politicians are particularly susceptible to astrologers; jewellers are the collateral beneficiaries of their ambitions and insecurities. And I have met some politicians sporting an expensive gem in each of their 10 fingers! But destiny will find its way to unfold. So, if astrologers could control it, why was Indira Gandhi allowed to go to that fateful meeting where she was brutally assassinated? Or, why was Rajiv Gandhi not warned that he would be tragically blown to pieces if he went to Sriperumbudur during that election campaign?

Elders in my family say that my paternal grandfather was told by a young astrologist the exact date of his death. In my case, while still in the university, I was introduced to a mendicant by my uncle at our ancestral haveli in Ghazipur. He looked at me and said I had met the lady I was to marry. Then he described her traits and features and said she was almost my height. The description was uncannily correct. Renu and I had just met, and we did get married.

I am an agnostic: I neither fully believe nor entirely disbelieve. By now, I have learnt that there is infinitely more in life than our human mind can comprehend. And I know of cases where a prediction has proven to be startingly accurate. It is said that Chandraswami (1949-2017), the controversial Tantric practitioner who had politicians and billionaires eating out of his hands for his ability to precisely predict the future, impressed former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao precisely because of this. Rao was a minister in the state of Andhra Pradesh. One day, as the story goes, while Rao was about to enter his office, he ran into Chandraswami, who told him the precise date when he would become the chief minister. Rao listened to him but gave it little credence since the possibility of such an eventuality was so remote. But he became CM on the exact date predicted by Chandraswami. How, then, could he not have faith in him?

But there are good and bad astrologers. The latter use the profession to make money from the gullible. However, even the good ones can have different predictions. Who does one believe? The same goes for palmistry and other systems. Cheiro, the great palmist, believed that he could never be wrong in his predictions and documented his science for posterity. But there are many more “palmists” who claim to know the art only to have the opportunity to hold a lady’s hand!

The question then is: How accurate is the art of predicting the future? Astrology is based on the movement of the planets. Each planet has its characteristics and influences, and depending on its position in your horoscope, it can play a benevolent or malefic role in your life. Much of astrology is pure mathematics, leaving little room for speculation.

Do you believe in astrology, palmistry, tarot reading and tea leaves et al? Curiosity about one’s future is so great that even those who say they don’t are often unable to resist the temptation of having their future read. There is a larger existential question involved here. If our future can be predicted, and destiny is predetermined, what is the value of human effort? We can float along the river of life because whatever we may do, our destination — and even the events of the journey — are fixed. Nothing in life is then happenstance. There is a cosmic design behind everything in our lives. A higher power is watching over us, nullifying our illusion of being the karta, the doer, the architect of one’s life.

Do you believe in astrology, palmistry, tarot reading and tea leaves et al? Curiosity about one’s future is so great that even those who say they don’t are often unable to resist the temptation of having their future read. There is a larger existential question involved here. If our future can be predicted, and destiny is predetermined, what is the value of human effort? We can float along the river of life because whatever we may do, our destination — and even the events of the journey — are fixed. Nothing in life is then happenstance. There is a cosmic design behind everything in our lives. A higher power is watching over us, nullifying our illusion of being the karta, the doer, the architect of one’s life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The question then is: How accurate is the art of predicting the future? Astrology is based on the movement of the planets. Each planet has its characteristics and influences, and depending on its position in your horoscope, it can play a benevolent or malefic role in your life. Much of astrology is pure mathematics, leaving little room for speculation.

But there are good and bad astrologers. The latter use the profession to make money from the gullible. However, even the good ones can have different predictions. Who does one believe? The same goes for palmistry and other systems. Cheiro, the great palmist, believed that he could never be wrong in his predictions and documented his science for posterity. But there are many more “palmists” who claim to know the art only to have the opportunity to hold a lady’s hand!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I am an agnostic: I neither fully believe nor entirely disbelieve. By now, I have learnt that there is infinitely more in life than our human mind can comprehend. And I know of cases where a prediction has proven to be startingly accurate. It is said that Chandraswami (1949-2017), the controversial Tantric practitioner who had politicians and billionaires eating out of his hands for his ability to precisely predict the future, impressed former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao precisely because of this. Rao was a minister in the state of Andhra Pradesh. One day, as the story goes, while Rao was about to enter his office, he ran into Chandraswami, who told him the precise date when he would become the chief minister. Rao listened to him but gave it little credence since the possibility of such an eventuality was so remote. But he became CM on the exact date predicted by Chandraswami. How, then, could he not have faith in him?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elders in my family say that my paternal grandfather was told by a young astrologist the exact date of his death. In my case, while still in the university, I was introduced to a mendicant by my uncle at our ancestral haveli in Ghazipur. He looked at me and said I had met the lady I was to marry. Then he described her traits and features and said she was almost my height. The description was uncannily correct. Renu and I had just met, and we did get married.

But if all this is true, why are more people not warned of an impending calamity or untimely death? Politicians are particularly susceptible to astrologers; jewellers are the collateral beneficiaries of their ambitions and insecurities. And I have met some politicians sporting an expensive gem in each of their 10 fingers! But destiny will find its way to unfold. So, if astrologers could control it, why was Indira Gandhi allowed to go to that fateful meeting where she was brutally assassinated? Or, why was Rajiv Gandhi not warned that he would be tragically blown to pieces if he went to Sriperumbudur during that election campaign?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The truth is that astrologers are often fallible, and destinies are for humans to make, even if some parts of them can be foretold. As the analogy goes, each of us is dealt a set of cards, but how we play them depends on our efforts. The best way to live life is to enjoy the present moment to the greatest extent possible and leave the future to work itself out. As the earthy wisdom of the saying often found written behind trucks says: “Muqaddar se zyada aur waqt se pehle kisi ko kuch nahin milta (No one gets anything more than what is destined, or before its time has come”.

DILIP AND DEVI CHERIAN’S XMAS LUNCH

Dilip Cherian is the founder of one of India’s most successful PR firms, Perfect Relations. Every year, he and his wife, Devi, host a Xmas lunch that is the most sought-after event in Delhi. The who’s who of Delhi attend; there is a great deal of bonhomie; the hosts are exceptionally welcoming; drinks are in good supply; and the food is delicious. Guests have to have red in their apparel, and it was amusing to see so many political leaders from all sides of the political spectrum united by this colour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pavan K Varma is author, diplomat, and former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha).

Just Like That is a weekly column where Varma shares nuggets from the world of history, culture, literature, and personal reminiscences with HT Premium readers

The views expressed are personal