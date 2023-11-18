Just Like That | The purity of a sarodiya legacy

Pavan K Varma is an author, diplomat, and former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha). Just Like That is a weekly column where Varma shares nuggets from the world of history, culture, literature, and personal reminiscences with HT Premium readers. The views expressed are personal

But in that journey, a very important role was played by his warm and beautiful wife, Subhalakshmi Baruafrom Assam. She was herself a Bharatnatyam artist, having trained for 15 years under the legendary Rukmini Devi Arundale at Kalakshetra. Amjad saw Subhalakshmi perform in Kolkata and fell in love. It is a love story that still continues, and she is the pivotal strength of the family. Amjad and her happiness has more than doubled to see Ayaan and Amaan so consummately continue the remarkable creative journey of the family.

Amjad says with humility that he was not a child prodigy. But it is a fact that he was but six years old when he gave his first public performance at the Victoria College in Gwalior. At the age of 12, he was invited to perform at Kolkata’s prestigious Sadarang Music Conference. When not yet 16, he received the Sarod Samrat award from the famous Prayag Sangeet Samiti. The rest is history, an unstoppable journey to the summit of our great musical heritage.

Amjad bhai is nostalgic about those days of artistic commitment, selflessness and appreciation. Once, early in his own career, he received a letter from the great poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan’s father. In the letter he addressed Amjad as “Aadarniya Janab Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Saheb” (Respected sir Amjad Ali Khan). Bachchan saheb had heard Amjad playing on TV. His request was for some cassettes of his music. Amjad immediately complied, addressing Harivanshji as chacha (uncle), but added that he was like a son to him, and felt hurt at the formal manner in which he had been addressed, as though he was someone distant. Harivanshji replied by saying that you are like my son, but when you hold the sarod in your hands you are no less than a Badshah or Shahen Shah (Emperor), and, therefore, he could not but address him in that manner!

After the award ceremony, at the reception a remarkable exchange took place between President Rajendra Prasad and Hafiz Ali Khan. The President asked him: “Ustad ji, bataein, hum aap ke liye kya kar sakte hain? (Tell me Ustad ji, what can I do for you?’). Most awardees would have, when the President himself was offering help, asked for either a sarkari house, or some kind of material support. Khan Saheb instead said: “Huzoor aap se ek guzaarish hai. Aap Tansen ki banayi hui raag Darbari ki purity bacha lijiye: (Sir, I have a request. Please save the purity of Tansen’s raag Darbari.’) Darbari is a raag believed to have been composed by the legendary 16th century Hindustani classical music genius Miyan Tansen. The President was taken aback but said he would do what he could. Amjad recalls that on reaching home his father, instead of talking about the Padma Bhushan, excitedly told his wife that the President had assured him that he would protect the classical chastity of Raag Darbari!

Amjad’s father, Ustad Hafiz Ali Khan, was a sarod maestro, hailing from Gwalior. He was called Aftab-e-Sarod, the very Sun of sarod artistry. He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1952, and the Padma Bhushan in 1960. There is a very interesting story of his visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the Padma Bhushan award. At that time, he used to live in a rented accommodation in Defence Colony. He did not own a car and took a taxi for the ceremony accompanied by Amjad bhai, then 16 years old.

As I watched two generations of musical genius playing on the stage, my thoughts went back to my very long and rewarding friendship — and admiration — for Amjad bhai, and the tradition of creative lineage he represents.

I met Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan two days ago on the occasion of the prestigious Sumitra Charat Ram Lifetime Achievement Award. The awardee was Sumitraji’s daughter, Shobha Deepak Singh, who has devoted a lifetime to nurturing and expanding the Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra after her mother passed away, and has been the creative director of the famous annual dance-dramas, ‘Shri Ram’ and ‘Shri Krishna’, both landmark events in the Capital. Amjad bhai presented the award, and I was the guest of honour. Following the award, Amjad and his two exceptionally talented sons, Amaan and Ayaan, gave a scintillating sarod performance. PREMIUM Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

