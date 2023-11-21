Learning in the mother tongue — the NEP way

India, renowned for its extraordinary diversity, proudly showcases a rich tapestry of languages and cultures that has flourished over centuries. From the majestic Himalayan peaks in the north to the lush landscapes of southern India, our nation embraces a remarkable array of languages, each intricately interwoven with its unique history, traditions, and heritage. This diversity stands as one of India’s most formidable strengths, and we must undertake all necessary measures to safeguard this cultural treasure. PREMIUM The NEP places significant emphasis on promoting mother tongues as mediums of instruction. (HT File)

The predominance of English, a colonial legacy, has prompted a gradual shift away from our native languages. Proficiency in English is often perceived as the key to success in various fields. While this holds practical merit, it must not eclipse the significance of preserving and promoting our indigenous languages. Our languages are not mere tools of communication; they serve as repositories of history, traditions, and folklore, encapsulating the collective wisdom of generations and offering a unique worldview. These languages carry our cultural heritage, serving as the voices of our ancestors and gateways to understanding our past. However, the ascendancy of English, a language foreign to India and disconnected from its cultural heritage, poses a substantial threat to the foundations of our linguistic diversity. While proficiency in English undeniably offers advantages in an increasingly interconnected world, it should not come at the cost of our indigenous languages. Striking a balance that allows our native languages to prosper alongside English is essential for us to preserve the essence of our cultural identity.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly asserts, “I proudly speak India’s languages even at the UN. If it takes a while for the listeners to applaud, so be it,” he not only showcases a commitment to preserving India’s linguistic diversity but also highlights the value of linguistic pride. This dedication finds its embodiment in the National Education Policy (NEP) introduced in July 2020. The NEP is a visionary blueprint that seeks to revolutionise the way we educate our children, it promises to reshape the country’s educational landscape, emphasising the importance of preserving linguistic diversity and promoting Indian languages.

The NEP places significant emphasis on promoting mother tongues as mediums of instruction. It acknowledges the cognitive advantages of learning in one’s language, especially during the formative years of a child’s education. Research has consistently shown that children learn best when they are taught in a language they understand well, which has a profound impact on their cognitive development and their ability to grasp complex concepts.

The policy encourages the use of the mother tongue or local language as the medium of teaching and learning. This approach recognises that children are most comfortable when they are taught in the language spoken at home. It not only makes learning more accessible but also ensures that students have a solid foundation in their mother tongue, which is essential to understanding more advanced concepts in other subjects.

The NEP also addresses the crucial need for developing high-quality teaching and learning materials in various Indian languages. To effectively promote local languages, textbooks, workbooks, videos, plays, poems, novels, magazines, and more are being developed in these languages. These languages must have up to date vocabularies and dictionaries so that contemporary issues and concepts can be effectively communicated in these languages.

Another unique feature of the NEP is its endorsement of multilingualism in education. This means that children will not only learn in their mother tongue but will also have the opportunity to become proficient in multiple languages. Through the three-language formula, students are encouraged to learn and become proficient in their mother tongue, the regional language, and the modern Indian language. Additionally, students will have the option to learn other languages based on their interests and the resources available in their schools.

The NEP sets the stage for a brighter future where linguistic diversity and cultural pride go hand in hand with academic excellence. It is a journey towards an India that is not only educated but also deeply rooted in its rich cultural heritage, a land where every child has the opportunity to learn and succeed in his or her language while becoming proficient in a multitude of languages.

Subhas Sarkar is the Union minister of state for education. The views expressed are personal

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics Subscribe Now @1199/year Already Subscribed? Sign In