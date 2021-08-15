Looking back at the 25th, 50th I-Day anniversaries

I am writing these words with a deep sense of grief, even as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The monsoon session of Parliament has shattered people’s faith in parliamentary democracy. At this juncture, it must be remembered that Independence and the progress that followed have been achieved through the efforts of generation after generation. Let me explain by going back to the last 50 years, which I have had the privilege of witnessing up close.

Let’s start with September 1971. There were photographs of Indira Gandhi everywhere, and the people of Prayagraj (then, Allahabad) felt proud when they said that they were residents of the original city of the Jawaharlal Nehru dynasty. Gandhi was known for her eloquent speeches. We used to hear her speeches on All India Radio, in which she was often heard drawing the blueprint of India’s golden future. However, the conditions on the ground were starkly different.

The shadow of the 1965-1967 famine was still looming over the country. Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan were also drought-prone at the time. The country produced only 107.8 million tonnes of food grains. The agricultural situation dipped, and as a result, India had to import about two million tonnes of grain from the United States and other countries. Society was imprisoned in the ruthless system of ration shops. People in villages could not even see sugar for months.

Discussions over war with Pakistan were in full swing. And as expected, war broke out in the first week of December. India won a decisive victory over Pakistan, which was now broken into two parts. The country was overwhelmed with pride. Most of us even forgot about the growth rate that had slipped below zero, the queues at ration shops, and the pains of everyday life. This sentiment remained even eight months after the country began to celebrate the 25th year of independence.

This was not unnatural, as the literacy rate was only 35%. In those days, the infant mortality rate was 138 of 1,000 newborns. The life expectancy rate was 48.72 years. The British raj was over, but in the country, devotion to kings remained. Political dynasties were taking advantage of this. Their numbers were increasing, and continue to, to this day.

Now, fast-forward to 1997. This was the sixth year of economic reforms in India. Computers were becoming a part of life in many sectors and mobile phones began making their presence felt, albeit slowly. Little did we know then that we were inching towards the greatest changes in human civilisation. Education was being privatised and businessmen were opening colleges. It was no wonder that the 2001 Census reflected its impact. India’s literacy rate jumped tremendously, and now, 64.83% of the population was literate. The infant mortality rate also reduced significantly. Now, only 73 of 1,000 newborns lost their lives. The life expectancy rate increased to 61 years. The Green Revolution made it possible to feed a large and growing population.

By that time, only states had ayaram-gayaram (turncoat) governments. But soon, the Centre began seeing this trend after the rise of regional parties. At that time, Inder Kumar Gujral was the prime minister (PM) elected by a provisional coalition. It was as if the faction of 40 rich people who ruled in Delhi during the era of the slave dynasty had been re-established. The situation at the borders was poor.

Terrorism also established its root in India. After the Northeast, bad news began coming from Kashmir. It was natural for Pakistan to be ambitious in such an unfortunate time. Two years later, the events in Kargil were the result of this situation. The passion of the 25th anniversary was missing in the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Independence.

Now, at the present moment. India has made tremendous economic progress in the last 74 years. Despite the Covid-19 attack, the world believes that we will join the club of the top three economic superpowers — if not today, then tomorrow. This year, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated at 9.5% and India’s literacy rate has reached 78%. The infant mortality rate has dropped down to 28 per 1,000, and the life expectancy is about 70 years. We can, and should, feel proud of this, but in our neighbouring Sri Lanka, infant mortality rate has come down to six per 1,000. So, while we are leaps ahead from where we started, we still have a lot of work to do.

Tension still persists at the borders. China is still a major threat. However, India’s tough stance on the border has forced China to retreat in many places, but to assume that the threat is over would be a mistake. The Indian government is aware of this, and that’s why the three armed forces have been brought under one command. The current Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, has claimed that India can fight on two fronts.

If someone asked me what I consider to be the country’s greatest achievement in the last 50 years, my answer would be just one simple word: Democracy. Every challenge and obstacle, we have overcome democratically. In every civilisation, it is customary to learn from one’s mistakes on the occasion of a birthday. Will politicians take advantage of this opportunity every year? Hopefully, before the next session of Parliament, they will set an example of harmony so that Parliament can discharge its obligation with full dignity.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan

The views expressed are personal