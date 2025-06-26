Pilgrims’ progress & the railways’ look-east policy

The holy city, the abode of Mahaprabhu, Jagannath Puri, is ready for the Rath Yatra. It is a journey of faith for the millions of devotees coming from across the globe. And Bhartiya Rail is at the service of these pilgrims, facilitating their overall experience in the Shreekshetra Puri.

The last 11 years have been historic for Odisha’s railway infrastructure development. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s purvodaya policy, Odisha’s railway budget allocation has seen a 12-times jump to over ₹10,500 crore in 2025-26 as compared to the annual average during 2009-14. Since 2014, over 2,100 km of new tracks have been laid in Odisha, more than the entire rail network of Malaysia. Approximately ₹73,000 crore worth of projects for constructing new tracks in Odisha are ongoing: 59 Amrit stations are being developed, including 16 stations in aspirational districts; six Vande Bharat services covering 17 districts are operational. The most special contribution of Indian Railways to Odisha is during the Rath Yatra. The railways undertakes the task of serving lakhs of Rath Yatra pilgrims every year.

Travel for the pilgrims has been eased. There has been a four times jump in the Rath Yatra special trains over the last 11 years. A total of 1,215 train services including 850 regular and 365 special train services are being provided this year for Jagannath Puri. These services connect many districts of Odisha including aspirational districts of Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Dhenkanal and interior tribal regions to Shreekshetra Puri. An AI-based real-time demand prediction system has enabled dynamic scheduling. 10 platforms are welcoming the pilgrims this year. Additional ticket counters have also been set up at Puri as well as other railway stations.

With the spirit of seva parmo dharma (service is the highest duty) Bhartiya Rail ensures dignity, comfort, and security of the pilgrims during the Rath Yatra. This year marks one of the largest facilitation drives for inclusive pilgrimage travel.

The Railways is ready to cater to around 20 lakh passengers with a daily peak of two lakh. A holding space with a capacity to accommodate 25,000 pilgrims has been designated. Adequate arrangements have been made to provide relief from the hot weather. Sufficient food stalls and water booths and coolers have been arranged. An estimated 2.5 lakh free meals will be served to the pilgrims.

Sanitation and cleanliness arrangements including modern jet cleaning machines and sewage suction trucks are also in place. A much larger pool of security personnel have been deployed for ensuring safety and security of the pilgrims. They will be supported with CCTVs, drones, and face recognition systems. Accessibility needs of divyangjans (people with disabilities), elderly, women, and medically vulnerable pilgrims have also been taken care of. Medical booths with doctors and paramedics, ambulances, and first-aid counters have been set up. This year, Indian Railways has converted Puri station into a model of inclusive and faith-centred public service.

A team of Indian Railways including engineers and technicians is also deployed at the Rath Yatra. This team is responsible for ensuring smooth movement and repair work of the chariots during the Yatra. The team assists in transporting the massive chariots from the construction site to Shree Jagannatha temple.

The railways team uses the special screw jacks for ensuring proper positioning, alignment, and forward movement of the chariots on the designated path. It also helps in removing any obstacles and maintaining adequate distance between the chariots. The team accompanies the chariots till the completion of the Yatra.

Bhartiya Rail is fondly called as the lifeline of the nation. It remains committed to the service of all Indians including the pilgrims who consider Rath Yatra as their lifeline.

Ashwini Vaishnaw is Union minister for railways, electronics & information technology and information and broadcasting. The views expressed are personal.