Play. It prepares us for learning and life

There are familiar sounds that echo across every childhood — the thud of a ball on dusty grounds, the laughter of children racing through narrow lanes, the rhythm of skipping ropes, marbles, songs and stories. Children making sense of the world through play is one of the earliest ways in which learning begins.

Writing as UNICEF Regional Ambassador for South Asia, Tendulkar expresses concern that children today have fewer opportunities to play because of shrinking open spaces, increasing academic pressure and growing screen time.(Representative)

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I recall how, as a young boy, I spent hours playing under the watchful eye of my coach. He would place a one-rupee coin on the stumps and challenge the bowlers to get me out. If they managed, they got the coin; if I stayed unbeaten, it was mine. Those coins remain my most treasured possession — they taught me focus, perseverance, and the determination to keep improving.

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Long before scoreboards, stadiums, and international cricket shaped my life, I learnt through play. I learnt teamwork before I understood leadership. I learnt resilience by losing games and built confidence by trying again. Like millions of children around the world, I discovered that play was not merely recreation. It was preparation for life itself.

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{{^usCountry}} Today, through my association with UNICEF, I believe this message is more important than ever. Across the world, childhood is changing. Open spaces are shrinking. With academic pursuits and time spent online, the space and opportunity for children to play freely, imagine fearlessly, and interact meaningfully are reducing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today, through my association with UNICEF, I believe this message is more important than ever. Across the world, childhood is changing. Open spaces are shrinking. With academic pursuits and time spent online, the space and opportunity for children to play freely, imagine fearlessly, and interact meaningfully are reducing. {{/usCountry}}

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India’s National Education Policy 2020 recognises the importance of play-based learning for young children. (Representative)

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Neuroscience and the science of learning affirm the same truth: When children play, they learn for life. Through play, they build language, strengthen attention, develop self-regulation, practise problem-solving and learn to relate to others. This shapes readiness for school, participation in classrooms and the ability to learn.

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The first eight years of life are among the most important in human development. During these years, the brain develops more rapidly than at any other stage of life. Research referenced in the WHO-UNICEF Nurturing Care Framework suggests that over 85% of brain development occurs before the age of six.

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Early years shape the foundations of physical health, emotional security, language, curiosity, confidence and social understanding. They establish the basis for foundational learning: the ability to listen, communicate, focus attention, remember, reason and engage meaningfully in early literacy and numeracy.

India’s National Education Policy 2020 recognises the importance of play-based learning for young children. This is an important shift in emphasis, making play central to foundational learning in anganwadi and early grades. Classrooms are increasingly becoming spaces for joyful learning, where children learn by doing, exploring, and playing.

Addition is fun when taught as play with marbles; language and confidence through role play and shapes and colours through the immediate world around them.

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Songs, stories and movement bring lessons to life, transforming classrooms into vibrant spaces filled with curiosity, participation and engaged young minds.

Songs, stories and movement bring lessons to life, transforming classrooms into vibrant spaces filled with curiosity, participation and engaged young minds. (Representative)

Playful learning continues beyond school, at home, on the streets, in the playground and does not require expensive toys or elaborate infrastructure. A mother singing local lullabies while feeding her child. A grandfather telling stories under a tree.

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Siblings inventing games with household objects. A father walking with his child and pointing out birds, colours and sounds. Local stories, songs, games and cultural activities are all opportunities for learning. In these “ordinary” moments, children build vocabulary, attention, memory, imagination and relationships — the very foundations on which later learning depends.

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If we want children to thrive, play cannot remain optional. It has to be protected, promoted and made a part of every child’s life — at home and in school making it everyone’s responsibility

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We must recognise childhood for what it is — a joyous and precious stage that needs care, protection and possibility. As someone whose life was profoundly shaped through sport and play, I know its power first-hand. Let’s all make a conscious choice: to give children the time, space and reassurance to play, explore and simply be children. In doing so, we do more than preserve childhood; we help build a healthier, happier, and hopeful future for all.

Sachin Tendulkar is UNICEF regional ambassador for South Asia. The views expressed are personal.

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