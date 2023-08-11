PMKSK can transform India’s farming sector

Around 65% of the country’s population lives in rural areas and 47% is dependent on agriculture for livelihood, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23. Agriculture is a time-bound activity that requires the right agri-inputs at the right time to maximise production and productivity. Agri-inputs are essential ingredients of agriculture and an efficient delivery system plays a crucial role in the growth of farm income. PREMIUM The PMKSK initiative is proving to be a game changer in empowering the farmers and strengthening the backbone of the nation’s economy. (HT File Photo)

In India, the network of input services is fragmented and there are separate dealer networks for seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and implements functioning in silos. In addition, facilities for testing of soil, seeds, fertilisers and information on different schemes reach farmers through different agencies in a disjointed and piecemeal manner. This approach fails to provide technology-based holistic information for taking informed decisions. Moreover, farmers spend their precious time procuring agri-inputs. The solution lies in providing holistic solutions to the farmers under one umbrella, backed by the government, that the farmer can trust and follow. In the past, the private sector has tried to replicate the model of umbrella centres for farmers’ inputs and services, but was largely unsuccessful.

Thus, the idea of transforming the existing fertiliser retail shops into Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendra (PMKSK), a one-stop shop solution, has come up as a sustainable and long-term solution to cater to the needs of the farmers. This programme has ushered in a revolutionary transformation in the country’s agricultural sector. With a vision to empower farmers and boost agricultural growth, this initiative aims to simplify access to agricultural inputs, information and services, uplifting the lives of farmers and contributing to the nation’s progress.

Under the PMKSK initiative, around 280,000 active retail fertiliser shops are undergoing a phased conversion into comprehensive one-stop shops for farmers. At its core, PMKSK focuses on offering a diverse range of agri-inputs, including fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides, small farm machinery to the farmers, including drone services, and pesticides in a hassle-free manner. A vital aspect is the provision of soil and seed testing facilities. By equipping farmers with knowledge about their specific soil and crop conditions, these facilities enable informed decision-making, optimised resource utilisation, and higher yields. This promotes precision agriculture and resource-efficient farming practices. Moreover, PMKSKs serve as a knowledge hub, disseminating crucial information on crops and government welfare schemes. Bridging the information gap, these centres empower farmers to make informed choices, thereby enhancing their efficiency and income.

The aim is to simplify the lives of millions of farmers. Recent developments demonstrate its success. In a significant event named PM-Kisan Sammelan held in Sikar, Rajasthan, on July 27, the Prime Minister dedicated 125,000 PMKSKs to the nation. The widespread participation of nearly 20 million farmers across the country shows an affirmative stamp by the end-users on this initiative.

The success can also be gauged from the feeling of oneness and a sense of pride among different stakeholders. A recent survey indicated that there is already a 15-20% increase in the number of farmers visiting the centres and it is found that they are happy with the ambience of PMKSK and the inputs available. The sale of nano urea too has reached ₹6 crore through these PMKSKs. Drone entrepreneurs supported by fertiliser companies are slowly associating with PMKSKs for promoting the spraying of fertilisers and chemicals in a better way. The increased bonding between states, KVKs, and dealers has resulted in the successful dissemination of knowledge and services.

The PMKSK initiative is proving to be a game changer in empowering the farmers and strengthening the backbone of the nation’s economy. By simplifying access to agricultural inputs and knowledge, empowering farmers with modern technologies, and fostering sustainable practices, PMKSKs are ushering in a new era of prosperity for the farming community. With unwavering government support and collective efforts from stakeholders, PMKSKs will continue to drive positive change, strengthening the agricultural backbone of the nation and contributing to a thriving and self-reliant agrarian ecosystem.

Mansukh Mandaviya is Union minister of chemicals and fertilisers, and health and family welfare. The views expressed are personal