Police must urgently curb procedural lapses: Evidence must be made trustworthy

A woman gets bail because the police, arresting her for her husband’s murder, never told her why she was being arrested. A former chief minister walks free because a charge-sheet dissolves into inference stacked on inference. A clinic in Hisar gets acquitted 19 years after a raid because the complaint against it bore one signature where the statute demanded three. Three courts, decades apart, arrive at the same finding: The police investigative process is broken.

The Supreme Court gradually made justifications for arrest, a constitutional promise, concrete through decisions such as Joginder Kumar and DK Basu. (ANI)

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The Code of Criminal Procedure of 1861, and its 1898 successor, were built by a colonial administration that wanted order rather than rights. Independence changed the purpose of the policework. Articles 21 and 22 arrived as a new demand laid over an old machine: The State could still arrest, but now it had to explain itself, and on time. The Supreme Court gradually made that constitutional promise concrete through decisions such as Joginder Kumar and DK Basu, holding that arrests must be justified, documented, timed and communicated to the family.

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{{^usCountry}} However, things are still dismal. As per the National Crime Records Bureau, the charge-sheet rate for IPC offences in 2023 was 72.7%: The police file cases briskly. The conviction rate for the same year was 54%. Somewhere in that ~20-percentage-point gap lives every file that was investigated with confidence and prosecuted with carelessness: seizure memos signed by pancha witnesses who were never actually present or malkhana registers where an exhibit’s custody trail simply goes quiet for a few months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, things are still dismal. As per the National Crime Records Bureau, the charge-sheet rate for IPC offences in 2023 was 72.7%: The police file cases briskly. The conviction rate for the same year was 54%. Somewhere in that ~20-percentage-point gap lives every file that was investigated with confidence and prosecuted with carelessness: seizure memos signed by pancha witnesses who were never actually present or malkhana registers where an exhibit’s custody trail simply goes quiet for a few months. {{/usCountry}}

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Digitisation has not yet closed this gap and, in places, has briefly widened it. Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) terminals now sit in stations where the constable filing the FIR has had just one afternoon worth of training on the software. Call detail records and CCTV footage, which increasingly carry a prosecution’s weight, are handled by officers never taught to preserve a chain of custody for something that has no physical form at all.

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How other countries have tried to discipline such problems? England’s Police and Criminal Evidence Act, 1984, answered a similar crisis by codifying arrest, detention, and interview procedure into Codes of Practice with the force of law, so that a custody record became a document a court expects to see rather than a courtesy it hopes for. In the US, the exclusionary rule — extended to the states in Mapp v. Ohio in 1961 — and the “fruit of the poisonous tree” doctrine that follows from it, under which evidence gathered through a broken procedure vanishes from the case altogether, concentrates an officer’s mind on the writing more effectively than any departmental circular could.

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None of these models transplants cleanly onto the Indian context, but each rests on a premise India keeps relearning the hard way: A State’s evidentiary discipline needs a structural reason to exist because good intentions alone do not survive the humdrum of a busy thana. And none of the three cases that opened this piece involved a corrupt or malicious officer, which is precisely why the pattern is so hard to fix. A station house officer signs dozens of FIRs a month, most without a law officer in the room to catch an error before it hardens into the record. A promotion and transfer system rewards the speed of a charge-sheet more visibly than the durability of one.

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The fixes are as unglamorous as the disease, which may be why they keep being deferred: a legal vetting step before a charge-sheet is filed with a trained law officer’s read, asking whether the file will survive stern examination by the defence; case diaries and malkhana registers digitised and timestamped from the point of first entry, so a missing authorisation surfaces during investigation rather than in a revision petition two decades later; an internal audit culture that inspects form as seriously as it inspects outcome to catch the missing witness or the uncertified record while it can still be corrected.

The winds of change are already visible. In May this year, the Supreme Court upheld the requirement that electronic evidence be accompanied by a certified hash value, a digital fingerprint that lets a judge verify the record before her is the one actually seized, undisturbed by the interval between arrest and trial. The Court noted the emergence of AI and deepfakes, recognising that evidence is now harder to trust by default and must be made trustworthy by design. The police force needs a documentary standard built into the process rather than bolted on after an avoidable acquittal.

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It is in the State’s own interest that litigation should end, fast and durably when the police crosses the t’s and dots the i’s with respect to paperwork.

Pranav Jain is an IPS (P) officer. The views expressed are personal