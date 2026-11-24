Saurabh Kumar, 23, a resident of Bulandshahr, reported at the Delhi Police Academy in Wazirabad, New Delhi, on September 21 to appear for the physical endurance and measurement test for recruitment to Delhi Police as a constable. At around 9 am, he began the 1.6-kilometre run, which had to be completed within six minutes. Exhausted after three laps, he sat beside the track with other candidates. He soon lost consciousness and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

In September 2024, over four lakh candidates appeared for just 583 excise constable posts in Jharkhand. While 11 died during the physicals, which included a 10-km run, hundreds fainted and had to give up midway. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO) more less

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On October 5, Vivek Kumar, 23, from Shamli, was undergoing physical tests for recruitment to the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Ghaziabad when he collapsed after completing six of the nine rounds. He had to run 4.8 km in 24 minutes to qualify for further tests. After regaining consciousness, he started running again but collapsed after a short distance. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

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Another aspirant, Atul Kumar of Mathura, died the following day after he collapsed during the run for recruitment in PAC at the same location. Yet another candidate, Shivam Yadav, 27, of Bareilly, who reported for home guard recruitment in Moradabad, collapsed just 50 meters short of the finishing line while on his 12th round and died before he could reach the hospital. Two others died during physical tests in Meerut.

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Seven candidates died in UP in less than a month from September 15 during physical efficiency tests conducted for recruitment to police, home guard service, and PAC.

All these deaths have been attributed to extreme exhaustion, physical trauma, dehydration, heat stroke, and resultant cardiac arrest. This underlines the intense demand for government jobs: Candidates, despite physical distress, kept running until they collapsed or fainted. With lakhs of applicants competing for a few hundred or thousand vacancies, the resulting mental pressure can drive candidates beyond their physical limits of endurance.

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In September 2024, over four lakh candidates appeared for just 583 excise constable posts in Jharkhand. While 11 died during the physicals, which included a 10-km run, hundreds fainted and had to give up midway.

After five candidates died on June 11, 2014, during a five-km run to test fitness for recruitment as Maharashtra Police constables, the government reduced the run to three kilometres. Although the longer run may have made the later stages of recruitment easier by sharply reducing the number of candidates, administrative convenience cannot come at the cost of human lives.

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To prevent such deaths, authorities should schedule the tests in the morning, before rising temperatures increase the risk of exhaustion. All physical tests should therefore be completed well before 7 a.m., depending on the place and weather conditions in the region.

Recruitment advertisements should advise people with heart conditions and other such morbidities against joining, as the more demanding post-recruitment training could put their health at risk. Adequate drinking water should be available along the running route. Candidates who appear unsteady should be advised to stop running to reduce the risk of cardiac arrest.

Long bus/train journeys can leave candidates sleep-deprived and fatigued. Trains and buses are often overcrowded with young applicants travelling to recruitment centres. They should therefore be advised to arrive early enough to rest before the tests. Ambulances with doctors and paramedics should be available on the ground to attend to any kind of emergency during the physical tests. The hospitals should be sounded in advance to keep their emergency services activated with specialists who could attend to the candidates suffering from physical distress and exhaustion.

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Preventing deaths during recruitment for the defence services or police forces, where a high degree of physical fitness is essential, must be a priority. Had these forces been recruiting commandos off the bat, very stringent physical tests would have been merited. But personnel are trained to be commandos after the initial basic training, during which their endurance is tested to ascertain if they are fit for commando training.

What is needed is to have endurance tests that don't jeopardise life and limb, but test enough to know if a more demanding role can be fulfilled in the future.

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MP Nathanael retired as inspector general of police, CRPF. The views expressed are personal