New Delhi: A 19-year-old candidate has been apprehendedfor allegedly sending an impersonator to appear for his physical endurance and measurement test (PEMT) at Delhi Police Academy in Wazirabad on Thursday, police said. 19-yr-old held for sending proxy candidate to Delhi Police physical test

According to officers, the person appearing on behalf of the candidate allegedly cleared the 1,600 metres race, long jump and high jump contests before handing over the chest number to the original candidate and leaving the PEMT venue.

A senior police officer said that on Thursday, while physical endurance and measurement test for the post of constables was being conducted at Wazirabad’s Delhi Police Academy, the officials carrying out the test found a candidate named Akshit, a 19-year-old resident of Haryana’s Sonepat, waiting for height and chest measurement, which is carried out after the 1,600m race, long jump and high jump.

“The officials found that the candidate had no sweat and dust on his body even after the three physical tests. Some fellow candidates also pointed out that he was not the person who had undertaken the three tests. Akshit was taken into custody and interrogated,” the officer said.

During interrogation, the candidate revealed that his brother had arranged a person to appear in the physical endurance test on his behalf, another officer said. The impersonator had allegedly gained entry to the venue using a fake admit card and left after the physical tests were over.

“The impersonator handed over the chest number to Akshit to take the biometric and measurement test before leaving. Akshit was handed over to the Sonia Vihar police station, where a case was registered for further probe,” added the second officer.

Investigators said they are now looking for the impersonator and probing whether he is part of any organised nexus involved in clearing PEMT on behalf of original candidates.