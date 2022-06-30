Policies and People | Urban farming improves climate resilience

With the climate crisis a reality, it’s time to look for new resilience measures. Urban farming could be a key one.

Third, the ULBs can provide technology extension services through soil and water testing laboratories. Additionally, ULBs could provide standards for the use of terraces, balconies, and open spaces within private/cooperative housing society compounds for urban agricultural use. Rooftop farming is a huge possibility.

Second, the civic bodies could zone lands for urban agriculture in their development/master plans for a period during which they are not likely to be pressed into service for other purposes;

First, they can make some of the unutilised public lands that will not likely be brought under development available for urban agriculture. These can be leased to private parties through an agreement with mutually beneficial terms and conditions.

“While the city is only a small locale, the contribution of private gardens and trees to the greater issues of biodiversity, liveability, and human wellbeing is vital. Even the smallest balcony garden is a positive contribution. Gardens and green spaces provide us with many health benefits, not least the opportunity to reconnect with nature and enjoy its therapeutic qualities," says the city's guiding document on urban agriculture.

As part of this plan, the city recognises the importance of private realm vegetation to face the challenges of the climate crisis, population growth, urban heat island effects, and improved human health and wellbeing.

Melbourne in Australia is another city that is promoting urban agriculture. It has a well-laid-out 20-year plan.

For example, Gaya (Bihar) started a programme on urban agriculture in 2019. The horticulture department is supposed to identify suitable rooftops for farming. Once selected, urban farmers are provided adequate training and seeds and plants ideal for rooftop farming.

Although production levels and turnover of individual urban producers may be small in many cases, a high number of urban producers in a city can make their overall contribution to the urban economy relevant by generating employment for many poor urban households and generating incomes equivalent to or higher than the official minimum wage rate.

"The role and importance of urban agriculture will likely increase with urbanisation and climate change, so the integration of urban agriculture into development strategies and policy decisions would be important for long-term sustainability," says the report.

A World Bank report says urban agriculture can also provide employment opportunities such as the production and sale of processed products such as meals, street food, and other products; and the production and sale of agricultural inputs, such as the production of compost or animal feed from collected organic wastes, irrigation equipment from recycled materials, and provision of services such as transport and animal health care.

Urban agriculture increases access to affordable, fresh produce and helps communities learn about nutrition and growing food. "It encourages the community to know where food comes from, how it's grown, and connect with the people who grow it," writes Joy King in the Growlink blog.

One of the key drivers behind urban farming is the climate crisis. Cities – as net consumers rather than producers of food – are vulnerable to the disruption of critical food and other supplies due to storms, floods, shifting seasonal patterns, droughts and water scarcity. A robust urban farming structure can reduce the vulnerability of poor people and also reduce energy use and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by producing fresh food close to the city.

The scheme's aims include the creation of an urban mass food movement, adding to Delhi's green cover, creating new jobs through entrepreneurship development, providing knowledge impetus on farming, and sharing new technology and techniques on urban farming practices.

In the first year, the Delhi government aims to help 25,000 families, with 10,000 citizens expected to be trained on how to grow vegetables on rooftops for self-consumption, while 15,000 citizens are expected to be trained in taking up home farming as an entrepreneurial venture.

"This is a unique project whereby people from all walks of life can start small-scale farming of fruits and vegetables within the confines of their balconies and terraces," said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

In a climate-sensitive move, the Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the "Smart Urban Farming" initiative to popularise rooftop farming in the city. To kick start the plan, the Aam Aadmi Party government plans to tie up with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, conduct 400 awareness workshops and 600 entrepreneurship training programmes, and provide seeds and other essentials to citizens interested in the project.

In a climate-sensitive move, the Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the "Smart Urban Farming" initiative to popularise rooftop farming in the city. To kick start the plan, the Aam Aadmi Party government plans to tie up with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, conduct 400 awareness workshops and 600 entrepreneurship training programmes, and provide seeds and other essentials to citizens interested in the project.

"This is a unique project whereby people from all walks of life can start small-scale farming of fruits and vegetables within the confines of their balconies and terraces," said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first year, the Delhi government aims to help 25,000 families, with 10,000 citizens expected to be trained on how to grow vegetables on rooftops for self-consumption, while 15,000 citizens are expected to be trained in taking up home farming as an entrepreneurial venture.

The scheme's aims include the creation of an urban mass food movement, adding to Delhi's green cover, creating new jobs through entrepreneurship development, providing knowledge impetus on farming, and sharing new technology and techniques on urban farming practices.

Making cities climate-resilient

One of the key drivers behind urban farming is the climate crisis. Cities – as net consumers rather than producers of food – are vulnerable to the disruption of critical food and other supplies due to storms, floods, shifting seasonal patterns, droughts and water scarcity. A robust urban farming structure can reduce the vulnerability of poor people and also reduce energy use and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by producing fresh food close to the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why you must get your hands dirty

Urban agriculture increases access to affordable, fresh produce and helps communities learn about nutrition and growing food. "It encourages the community to know where food comes from, how it's grown, and connect with the people who grow it," writes Joy King in the Growlink blog.

A World Bank report says urban agriculture can also provide employment opportunities such as the production and sale of processed products such as meals, street food, and other products; and the production and sale of agricultural inputs, such as the production of compost or animal feed from collected organic wastes, irrigation equipment from recycled materials, and provision of services such as transport and animal health care.

"The role and importance of urban agriculture will likely increase with urbanisation and climate change, so the integration of urban agriculture into development strategies and policy decisions would be important for long-term sustainability," says the report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although production levels and turnover of individual urban producers may be small in many cases, a high number of urban producers in a city can make their overall contribution to the urban economy relevant by generating employment for many poor urban households and generating incomes equivalent to or higher than the official minimum wage rate.

Cities and urban farming

A wide range of cities is encouraging urban farming worldwide.

For example, Gaya (Bihar) started a programme on urban agriculture in 2019. The horticulture department is supposed to identify suitable rooftops for farming. Once selected, urban farmers are provided adequate training and seeds and plants ideal for rooftop farming.

Melbourne in Australia is another city that is promoting urban agriculture. It has a well-laid-out 20-year plan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of this plan, the city recognises the importance of private realm vegetation to face the challenges of the climate crisis, population growth, urban heat island effects, and improved human health and wellbeing.

“While the city is only a small locale, the contribution of private gardens and trees to the greater issues of biodiversity, liveability, and human wellbeing is vital. Even the smallest balcony garden is a positive contribution. Gardens and green spaces provide us with many health benefits, not least the opportunity to reconnect with nature and enjoy its therapeutic qualities," says the city's guiding document on urban agriculture.

The role of India’s urban local bodies

Coming back to India, urban local bodies (ULBs) can pro-actively assist urban farming in three ways, writes Dr Ramanath Jha, distinguished fellow, Observer Research Foundation, Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

First, they can make some of the unutilised public lands that will not likely be brought under development available for urban agriculture. These can be leased to private parties through an agreement with mutually beneficial terms and conditions.

Second, the civic bodies could zone lands for urban agriculture in their development/master plans for a period during which they are not likely to be pressed into service for other purposes;

Third, the ULBs can provide technology extension services through soil and water testing laboratories. Additionally, ULBs could provide standards for the use of terraces, balconies, and open spaces within private/cooperative housing society compounds for urban agricultural use. Rooftop farming is a huge possibility.

With the climate crisis a reality, it’s time to look for new resilience measures. Urban farming could be a key one.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The views expressed are personal