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Raising minimum wages limits workers’ choice

Good intentions gave rise to minimum wage laws, but for vulnerable workers, they also paved the proverbial “road to hell”. We can still choose a different road

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 08:35 pm IST
By Rahul Ahluwalia, Ajit Patwardhan
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After the Karnataka government notified new minimum wages for 83 types of employment late-May, with upto 60% increases in some cases, employer unions have approached the courts challenging the notification. When the Haryana government raised minimum wages in April, neighbouring Uttar Pradesh saw protest by workers in Noida; the UP government immediately raised minimum wages by 21%. It may seem like a win for the underdog, but the Foundation of Economic Development’s report on minimum wages shows that such moves are actually an extension of our legacy policy approach to labour — mandate unrealistically high worker “protections” that backfire and hurt workers, especially the most vulnerable ones. This has been a historical hurdle to labour-intensive industrialisation taking off in India.

We should respect the will of workers and let them decide whether the terms of a job offered are better than their other options or not. (Reuters)

Imagine a situation where the average worker makes 9,000 a month as a farm or construction worker in a small town. An investor can compete with Bangladesh in making T-shirts for the US if they pay workers 12,000. The investor would be happy to set up a factory and employ large numbers of workers, all of whom would be thrilled to work at a 30% hike. Sounds great — until you remember that it is illegal to employ workers formally unless you pay them 13,500.

Suddenly, the plan seems unprofitable and more factories open in Bangladesh instead. The profit margin for a garment-maker is typically under 5%, and large, legally mandated hikes in labour cost — 30% of the cost — would leave no reason to invest.

It is easy to see why such mandates backfire — worker productivity has not changed, but workers become more costly to employ. The reality is there are many options other than job creation available to investors — they can automate, become or stay informal, invest in other countries or sectors that do not employ people.

All of these choices are visible in the data. India’s capital-intensive sectors are growing significantly faster than labour-intensive ones. This is unusual for a country where people should be the top asset. Also, India’s workforce is largely informal — close to 90% is informally employed. Sectors such as IT and financial services have been responsible for much of India’s growth, rather than sectors that utilise our low-skilled workers in huge numbers (apparel, footwear, etc).

Your domestic worker enjoys no legal labour protections, but reducing wages is nearly impossible. For most people, the reality is their help will quit and go work somewhere else. What really protects people is the presence of other options, not formal legal mechanisms.

The cruel irony is that our unrealistic labour laws make it easier to mistreat workers. The legal barriers we place actually reduce workers’ options, making it easier for whatever low productivity job they are currently stuck in to have more power over them. The woman stuck doing farm labour or selling tea on the roadside would herself much prefer the option to work in a “sweatshop” for 12,000 a month, but we have taken away that agency from her.

Ideally, we should respect the will of workers and let them decide whether the terms of a job offered are better than their other options or not. This may be politically difficult, so a viable solution would be to give direct wage subsidies to workers instead of hiking minimum wages further.

We also need to be as flexible as possible to help job creation so that workers can exercise their agency to improve their situation. In particular, we should realise that contexts across the country and even within states are very different. A national wage floor that will satisfy the optics for people in Noida and Bengaluru will almost certainly cut off many jobs in eastern UP.

Good intentions gave rise to minimum wage laws, but for vulnerable workers, they also paved the proverbial “road to hell”. We can still choose a different road. For their sake, we should.

Rahul Ahluwalia is founder-director, and Ajit Patwardhan is associate program manager, Foundation for Economic Development. The views expressed are personal

 
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