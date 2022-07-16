Salute the voices of our conscience

These three judges seem uniquely brave and bold. I can’t think of many other leading luminaries who’ve expressed similar disillusionment and defiance. This is why I believe they’re the voices of our conscience, defiantly speaking out when many of us are shrouded in silence. We owe them a big thank you.

At a time when many are afraid to speak out, among the most blunt voices of criticism are those of former senior judges. Perhaps their conscience has been so sharply pricked they’ve cast aside restraint in favour of an outspoken critique. So, today, I want to tell you about three. Two are former Supreme Court (SC) judges. The third is a former high court chief justice.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold StoryThe views expressed are personal