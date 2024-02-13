Scientifically Speaking | Lessons from Chile in combating India's junk food epidemic

India is experiencing a remarkable economic transformation. This surge in economic prosperity has significantly elevated the disposable incomes of countless Indian families. Consequently, this financial uplift has been mirrored by a major increase in food consumption across the nation. The transformation in dietary habits has been swift and pronounced, with changes occurring within a single generation.

Now, India has a dazzling array of food products, each vying for consumer attention in a competitive market. This abundance is evident even in the humble locations – roadside shops are ubiquitous, many with colourful assortments of potato chips and salted snacks hanging outside. These treats are frequently sold in single-serving packages, illustrating the shift in both economic capability and culinary preferences.

However, beneath this abundance is a concerning story. We are eating a lot of junk food, and it is quite literally killing us.

The increase in junk food is paving the way for a surge in metabolic diseases. The statistics paint a sobering picture of the future: by the year 2040, the incidence of overweight individuals in India is projected to double, and cases of obesity might even triple (among adults aged 20 to 69), according to a 2020 study published in PLOS One. We’ve always had food that was bad for us. What we have now is ultra-processed food – junk food made on a large scale.

Ultra-processed foods are edible items designed for convenience, long shelf life, and the demand for quick meal solutions. They are products of industrialisation that are made from substances that are often extracted or modified chemically. Unlike traditional diets, which are composed of unprocessed or minimally processed foods, ultra-processed foods often have little to no whole foods or essential nutrients. Common examples include sugary carbonated beverages, packaged biscuits, ready-to-eat meals, candies, and salty snacks.

The consumption of junk food has soared since the 1990s, replacing meals made from fresh, whole ingredients. This trend is noticeable not only in India but also in other parts of the world.

A report published last year by the World Health Organization found that from 2011 to 2021, the sales of ultra-processed foods grew by over 13% each year in India. The report also points out that while some ultra-processed foods, like certain biscuits or chips, dominate the market, new products are released every year. Sales mostly happen through small local shops, but online and big stores are becoming more popular.

A commentary on ultra-processed foods in Nature Reviews Cardiology published on January 30 found that diets high in these junk foods are linked with a decrease in the overall quality of diets because they are high in calories, sugars, and saturated fats while being low in important nutrients such as protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. The review also linked the poor nutritional content in ultra-processed foods to a host of health problems.

This isn’t the first time concerns have been raised. In 2023, a comprehensive report published in the medical journal The BMJ looked at 67 detailed studies to find out if ultra-processed foods had any impact on health. This report found a link between a high intake of junk foods and an increased risk of several long-term health issues, including obesity, unhealthy cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and even an increased risk of death (from any cause).

What’s more, the more ultra-processed foods people eat, the higher their risk of developing health problems. Worryingly, children who ate a lot of ultra-processed foods had higher levels of cholesterol and were more likely to be overweight.

Ultra-processed foods also disturb the balance of ‘good bacteria’ that are part of the microbiome in our gut, leading to inflammation and problems with blood sugar control. They can also contain chemicals from processing or plastic packaging that may interfere with hormones. The effects of various additives found in ultra-processed foods, like emulsifiers, colourings, and artificial sweeteners, on our health are still not fully understood yet either.

Researchers are still figuring out the many other ways that junk foods harm our health. However, as the commentary in Nature Reviews Cardiology pointed out, the negative impact of ultra-processed foods goes beyond just their poor nutritional content. For instance, the way ultra-processed foods are processed makes us eat them faster but only feel full later, which can lead to eating many more calories than intended. Professional flavour designers create junk foods that are meant to be craved without actual satiation. This is good for their business, but not good for our health.

We’ve got a problem. Junk food is delicious, addictive, and available everywhere. So, what can we do?

The case of Chile offers a compelling precedent. In 2016, to combat rising childhood obesity, Chile became the first country to mandate warning labels on foods high in sugar, sodium, saturated fats, or calories. These labels, with their stop-sign shape, are prominently placed on packaging to alert consumers about the nutritional content, leading to a 24% reduction in calorie consumption from labelled products.

The legislation not only influenced consumer behaviour towards healthier choices but also motivated the food and beverage industry to reformulate products, reducing harmful ingredients like sugar and sodium. The success of Chile's policy has inspired similar initiatives in other countries.

For India, adopting a similar approach will raise consumer awareness and industry accountability. Simply having nutritional values on the back of packages is not enough. We have clear labels that designate foods that are vegetarian and non-vegetarian in India. It’s time to enforce symbols that label junk food.

Anirban Mahapatra is a scientist and author. His second popular science book, When The Drugs Don’t Work: The Hidden Pandemic That Could End Medicine, will be published this year. The views expressed are personal.