Scientifically Speaking | The surprising link between being unmarried and depression

Unmarried people are more likely to experience depression compared to those who are married, according to a comprehensive study published on November 4, in the journal Nature Human Behaviour . This striking finding which highlights a consistent pattern regardless of cultural differences, emerges from research that spans seven countries across different continents.

Depression affects millions worldwide and is expected to become even more prevalent in the coming years. While many factors contribute to this mental health condition, the study found an unexpected influence — marital status. Researchers gathered data from over 100,000 participants in the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, Korea, China, and Indonesia. By including such diverse countries, the study aimed to understand whether the link between being unmarried and experiencing depression was universal or varied by culture.

The results are clear. Unmarried people, which includes single, divorced, separated, or widowed, have a higher risk of showing signs of depression in comparison to those who are married. Specifically, unmarried individuals were found to be about 86% more likely to suffer from depressive symptoms. This pattern held true across all the countries giving credence to the conclusion that marriage is a bulwark against depression.

However, the degree of risk wasn't the same everywhere for everyone. Unmarried individuals in Western countries like the USA, the UK, and Ireland face a higher risk of depression than those in Eastern countries such as Korea, China, and Indonesia. Cultural factors might explain this difference. In many Eastern societies, strong community ties and close-knit families provide support that can help alleviate feelings of loneliness or isolation that unmarried people might experience. In contrast, Western cultures tend to emphasise individualism, which would leave unmarried individuals feeling less supported.

Gender also played a significant role. The study found that unmarried men were more likely to experience depression than unmarried women. One possible explanation is that women often have stronger social networks outside of marriage, offering emotional support that men might lack.

Education level was another important factor influencing the risk of depression among unmarried individuals. Those with higher education levels were more susceptible to depressive symptoms than those with less education. This might seem surprising, but higher education often comes with increased stress, career pressures, and possibly higher expectations for personal achievements, including marriage. Unmarried, highly educated individuals might face societal scrutiny or internal pressures that contribute to feelings of inadequacy or loneliness.

Beyond identifying these direct patterns, the researchers wanted to understand why unmarried people might be at higher risk of depression. They found that in countries like China, Korea, and Mexico, unmarried people were more likely to drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes. Substance abuse is a known coping mechanism for stress and loneliness but also can contribute to the development of depression.

To ensure their findings were reliable, the researchers followed over 20,000 participants for several years, observing how their marital status and mental health changed over time. This approach allowed them to see not just a snapshot but a progression, strengthening the evidence for a connection between being unmarried and experiencing depression.

However, it's important to note some limitations of the study. The researchers relied on participants' self-reported symptoms of depression, which is not as precise as clinical diagnoses made by professionals. Various countries still have a stigma associated with acknowledging symptoms of mental health.

Also, because the study was observational, it can't prove that being unmarried causes depression. It can only find the association between the two. Just as smoking and drinking in unmarried people are associated with depression, other factors not measured in the study could also play a role.

The study didn’t extend to participants in India, so what does it mean for us? Unmarried individuals in India might also face a higher risk of depression in part because of pressure to meet societal expectations regarding marriage and career. India's diverse cultures and strong emphasis on family and community would be expected to offer protection against depression not found in other countries. In many Indian communities, extended families and close social networks can provide emotional support to unmarried individuals. But on the other hand, social pressure to get married (and stigma against being unmarried) is especially strong, particularly for women.

India is a country undergoing rapid social and economic changes. Marriage is a major milestone, often rooted in cultural and familial expectations. Urbanisation and economic and personal priorities have led to more people choosing to marry later or remain single.

In short, India is in flux. Now would be an ideal time to replicate this striking research within the Indian context.

Anirban Mahapatra is a scientist and author, most recently of the popular science book, When The Drugs Don’t Work: The Hidden Pandemic That Could End Medicine. The views expressed are personal.