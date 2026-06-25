Sea of information, yet unresolved conversation: Michael Jackson is a test of engaging with complexity

The recent Netflix documentary on Michael Jackson — Michael Jackson: The Verdict — has reopened a debate that has been running for more than three decades. That, in itself, is not unusual. What is unusual is that, after all this time, we still seem unable to decide what to do with Jackson, 17 years to date after his death.

Michael Jackson performs during the taping of the American Bandstand's 50th anniversary show in Pasadena, Calif., on April 20, 2002.(AP File)

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In communications, reputations tend to settle with time. The details may remain contested, but the broader narrative usually becomes clearer. Heroes become more firmly established in public memory, while villains seep into cautionary tales. Jackson’s image has resisted that process. Thirty-three years after the child abuse allegations first entered public consciousness, every new documentary, interview, or investigation seems to generate more disagreement instead of enabling a consensus. The facts have been examined in courts of law and in the court of public opinion. Yet, the conversation remains unresolved.

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{{^usCountry}} Part of the reason may be that we have become increasingly uncomfortable with ambiguity. Contemporary public discourse rewards decisiveness. We are encouraged to form opinions quickly and express them with certainty. Complexity can appear evasive; nuance is often mistaken for moral hesitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Part of the reason may be that we have become increasingly uncomfortable with ambiguity. Contemporary public discourse rewards decisiveness. We are encouraged to form opinions quickly and express them with certainty. Complexity can appear evasive; nuance is often mistaken for moral hesitation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jackson does not fit easily into the categories we prefer. He was one of the most gifted performers of the modern era, reshaping music, dance and popular culture on a global scale. He was also one of its most controversial figures, attracting an extraordinary degree of scrutiny and speculation throughout his life. The contradictions are difficult to reconcile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jackson does not fit easily into the categories we prefer. He was one of the most gifted performers of the modern era, reshaping music, dance and popular culture on a global scale. He was also one of its most controversial figures, attracting an extraordinary degree of scrutiny and speculation throughout his life. The contradictions are difficult to reconcile. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As someone who has spent much of her professional life helping organisations and individuals communicate clearly, I have often reflected on the importance of coherent narratives. People want to understand who someone is and what they stand for. Jackson presents the opposite challenge. The more material becomes available, the more complicated the picture appears. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As someone who has spent much of her professional life helping organisations and individuals communicate clearly, I have often reflected on the importance of coherent narratives. People want to understand who someone is and what they stand for. Jackson presents the opposite challenge. The more material becomes available, the more complicated the picture appears. {{/usCountry}}

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As an opera singer, I am reminded of Mozart’s Don Giovanni. More than two centuries after the opera premiered, audiences continue to disagree about its central character. Don Giovanni is charismatic, manipulative, magnetic and morally reprehensible. Nobody leaves the theatre admiring his conduct; yet, neither is the discussion confined to condemnation alone. The character provokes because he resists simplification. The comparison with Jackson is not one of circumstance but of cultural persistence. Some figures remain part of the public imagination precisely because they refuse to settle into a single, stable interpretation.

While reading reactions to the documentary, I found myself thinking about the Mahabharata — its characters resist easy moral categorisation. Karna is generous, loyal and deeply sympathetic. Yet, he remains aligned with an unjust cause. Bhishma is honourable and principled, but his silence in crucial moments carries devastating consequences. The epic does not ask us to suspend moral judgment; rather, it acknowledges that human beings are often a complicated mixture of virtue, weakness, loyalty and failure. Contemporary discourse, however, tends to prefer clarity. We are more comfortable with definitive conclusions and neatly drawn lines between heroes and villains. Jackson’s story has consistently frustrated that impulse. Every few years, a new documentary promises resolution, and audiences return hoping that the matter will finally be settled. However, the debate continues because the contradictions remain intact.

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Also read: Michael Jackson doc raises shocking trial claims; what really happened in 2005 as documentary releases on Netflix

What increasingly fascinates me is that each new film seems to reveal less about Jackson than about the society watching him. Every generation revisits the same figure and arrives at different conclusions, informed by changing attitudes towards celebrity, power, victimhood, evidence and accountability. The discussion often tells us as much about contemporary values as it does about Jackson.

Jackson is no longer simply a musician, a celebrity, or even a controversy. He has become a test of how we engage with complexity in public life. Younger generations continue to grapple with his legacy long after many of his contemporaries have receded into nostalgia. They do not merely consume his music; they debate what it means to continue listening, celebrating or separating artistic achievement from personal conduct. The latest documentary is unlikely to settle the Michael Jackson question once and for all. It may simply remind us that human beings do not always fit neatly into a single story and that our desire for certainty can sometimes exceed our capacity to attain it. Perhaps that, more than Jackson himself, is the story worth paying attention to.

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Sunanda Rao-Erdem is founder and CEO at Seraphim Communications LLP. The views expressed are personal

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