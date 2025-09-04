Tehran-New Delhi: New horizons for old friends

The relationship between Iran and India has long been shaped by deep-rooted civilisational and historical ties. For centuries, these two ancient nations have not only engaged in trade and political interaction but have also profoundly influenced each other in the realms of culture, language, art, and intellectual thought. Even today, amid rapid global transformations and intensifying power rivalries across Asia, the Tehran-New Delhi relationship retains special significance. A closer look at the various dimensions of this relationship reveals that Iran and India have the potential to play a key role in shaping a more balanced regional order. Current geopolitical imperatives further reinforce the rationale for closer Iran-India convergence. The unprecedented developments of 2025 have shown that a multipolar world order is no longer a far-fetched idea. (AFP)

The roots of Iran–India relations run deep in the history of South Asian and Iranian Plateau civilisations. Since ancient times, the two countries have been connected through trade routes and cultural and linguistic exchanges. In the modern era, following India’s Independence, formal diplomatic relations were established with the signing of a Treaty of Friendship in 1950. Ever since, bilateral relations have consistently persisted based on mutual respect, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, and friendly cooperation across various fields. Shared civilisational bonds, historical ties and a shining history of cooperation form a strong foundation for further development of relations. However, to fully realise these potentials, a concrete roadmap for bilateral cooperation is necessary.

The future depth and growth of Iran-India relations will depend heavily on economic collaboration. A look at the two countries’ economies reveals many complementary strengths. Iran holds vast energy reserves and is a major global crude oil producer. Meanwhile, India relies heavily on energy imports to fuel its growth. Until the imposition of unilateral US sanctions, Iranian oil exports to India formed a major part of bilateral economic relations, and given the fact that Iran’s energy revenues in India were to a large extent used to finance a significant portion of Iran’s imports from India, it was also influential on non-oil bilateral trade. Iran’s unique energy capabilities and India’s position as the world’s third-largest energy consumer have created a natural interdependence, and taking into account the shifting geopolitical dynamics, these complementarities offer promising prospects for both countries.

Another vital pillar of cooperation is regional connectivity. Given India’s geopolitical constraints in accessing Afghanistan, landlocked Central Asian countries, the South Caucasus, Russia, and beyond, the strategic port of Chabahar in Iran has become an irreplaceable component in India’s Eurasian strategy. The Chabahar Agreement signed between the two countries underscores the two countries’ long-term vision for cooperation in this realm. Additionally, collaboration through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) presents major opportunities for regional cooperation and joint investment aimed at shared peace, prosperity, and development.

There are numerous other avenues for cooperation between Iran and India including agriculture, tourism, cultural and academic exchanges, emerging technologies, knowledge-based sciences, clean and renewable energy, and cooperation in the areas of defence and military, counter-terrorism, regional security and so on, the realisation of all of which call for deeper attention from both sides.

Despite unique potentials and the will and determination of leadership in both countries to expand relations, achievements thus far have not fully matched the actual capacities of the two countries. The underlying factors are both external and internal. Among the external challenges, US secondary sanctions have played a major obstructive role. These sanctions have dampened economic momentum despite strong interest from India’s private sector to engage with Iran. Internally, both countries face bureaucratic complexities and a lack of mutual awareness regarding each other’s capacities. Addressing these gaps — through greater understanding and efforts to streamline administrative processes — will be essential, especially in economic and financial domains.

Current geopolitical imperatives further reinforce the rationale for closer Iran-India convergence. The unprecedented developments of 2025 have shown that a multipolar world order is no longer a far-fetched idea. These developments have also made it more evident than ever that countries must rely on strategic autonomy when managing their relations with other powers and players. Independent powers are increasingly focused on resisting external pressure and building diverse partnerships aligned with national interests. Some of these partnerships are pursued through bilateral ties, while others emerge through multilateral arrangements and organisations which reinforce regional and multilateral trends at the international level. Against this backdrop, Iran and India — both advocates of strategic autonomy and possessing unique capacities for multifaceted cooperation — are natural partners. Further, their membership in organisations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has provided additional grounds for cooperation.

Through joint efforts, a new and promising chapter can be written in the modern history of bilateral relations. In other words, the outlook for Iran–India relations presents a clear and optimistic vision for broad, multi-sectoral cooperation. These partnerships not only benefit both countries but also contribute to the overall welfare of the wider region. As a result of smart utilization of existing opportunities, Iran and India can become strategic partners at the heart of Asia, playing a pivotal role — alongside other regional actors — in shaping a new regional order.

Iran-India relations, with the necessary care and oversight, can serve as a model of sustainable, resilient, and mutually respectful engagement in a turbulent environment in Asia and the world. In this spirit, the two governments are working to advance bilateral relations with an eye toward peace, security, and economic prosperity.

Along these lines, the 20th Joint Commission Meeting, held in New Delhi on May 8, reviewed progress across a wide range of areas and reaffirmed their leaders’ commitment to resolving obstacles and deepening cooperation. Treading on the same path, political consultations led by high level delegates from foreign ministries of the two countries are scheduled to take place on September 8, in Tehran, aimed at giving further momentum towards a new phase in bilateral relations.

Mohammad Reza Bahrami is director general of South Asia, ministry of foreign affairs, the Islamic Republic of Iran. The views expressed are personal