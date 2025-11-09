The case to regulate work hours in offices

Does the name Bhimesh Babu ring a bell? Earlier this month, his ghastly death sparked a nationwide debate. His death rekindled an old debate about working conditions in India. A company specialising in human resources found out that office stress and its resultant complications in domestic life adversely affected the women more, as reflected in the higher rate of attrition among them (Shutterstock)

On November 2, Babu was about to leave for home in Bengaluru late at night, after winding up his work in a digital data bank. It was his practice to generally nudge his colleagues to dim unnecessary lights or switch them off. That night, too, he asked his junior colleague to do the same, who got irritated and turned violent. The assault was so brutal that Babu died.

This incident once again sparked a debate on work-life balance.

Increasing workload in offices and strained relations are pushing people towards a crisis. Many surveys claim India’s ambition to become an economic superpower is resulting in a burnout epidemic across the workforce. These surveys also claim that India is consistently topping the charts when it comes to work hours, which are far longer than the globally accepted norms: A 48-hour work week is the norm, according to the International Labour Organisation. On the contrary, India is among those 13 countries where work hours are among the longest. Its ill effects are visible. According to a survey, more than 60% of professionals show signs of burnout. It’s not that the situation was better before; during the Covid-19 epidemic, it deteriorated markedly. People worked from home and were instructed to stay logged in.

So, what is behind the so-called burnout syndrome?

It arises due to excessive work pressure. When professional compulsions start interfering with personal life, people tend to slide into depression and even report violent tendencies. Babu became a victim of this tendency. It was expected that after the pandemic, schedules at workplaces would return to normalcy. Instead, the situation has further declined. Now, with the help of new digital technologies, people are constantly monitored whether they are at home or in the office. Even the professionals working in the “field” are told to share GPS locations.

Research suggests that long hours, instead of benefiting the companies, are leading to diminishing returns. Usually, in a shift of eight to nine hours, a worker’s peak performance is limited to not more than two-and-a-half to three hours. Gradually, they slow down or get bored. There is a gender divide also. A company specialising in human resources found out that office stress and its resultant complications in domestic life adversely affected the women more, as reflected in the higher rate of attrition among them.

The IT sector is seen to be the most ruthless in this matter. A larger number of their clients live on the other side of the globe. To service their requirements, the workforce in India has to adjust its lives according to the client’s timetable and needs. Along with this, language, behaviour and technical glitches make their work atmosphere quite challenging. At times, they have to work for 12 hours on the trot. Working for more than 50 hours a week in this sector is the accepted norm.

There are many sectors where employees are expected to be available round the clock. They are bound to be responsive to company emails, WhatsApp groups or the company’s personal messaging systems. Those who respond immediately are considered dedicated and meritorious. The ones who are slow to respond are declared laggards and shirkers. This widens the chasm between the managers and the workforce. At times, it turns dangerous.

Before Babu, Anna Sebastian Perayil’s case hogged the limelight too. The 26-year-old woman had joined a multinational firm, but within 14 months of her joining the company, she died of a heart attack. Her mother accused her seniors of mental harassment and alleged that they would force her to work for 14 hours daily. Many such cases have come to light since.

Unfortunately, these incidents are increasing. Not only has it affected the workforce, but adversely impacted corporate houses as well. Who’s responsible for the situation? Companies or their HR departments? None. If the issue is becoming a national emergency, it demands national attention and a policy. Some countries have taken great strides in this direction.

In France, there’s a complete ban on sending official emails or WhatsApp between 7 pm to 8 am. In some western countries, professionals are advised to desist from checking their emails or smartphones the first thing in the morning. They are asked to give time to themselves. In some countries, instead of monitoring log-in or desk time, performance measures are being worked out. While demarcating digital boundaries, workers are encouraged to go on paid holidays.

Many Indian corporations are moving in this direction. But India needs a national policy that ensures the development and well-being of both the corporation and its workers. It’s because productivity is inextricably linked to the well-being of the worker. New norms are essential in an age where technology has started dominating humans.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. The views expressed are personal