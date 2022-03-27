The Kashmir Files trains the spotlight on a tragedy

I watched two movies last week — The Kashmir Files and 83. One exposed the flaws in the Indian Constitution and political system, while the other dwelt on human courage. The Kashmir Files opened up many wounds. Stories about peace-loving Kashmiri Pandits being abducted and compelled to leave their land are worrying. We have heard much of this before, but this film has showcased a forgotten history. I feel that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film’s producer-director, has depicted the situation keeping in mind the sensitivities of the Kashmir Pandits.

There were alarming signs in the Valley long before the exodus. Let me recount some instances. An armed Border Security Force (BSF) guard was killed in the Nawakadal region of Srinagar in February 1967. This was not taken too seriously by the authorities at the time.

Assembly elections were on in Jammu and Kashmir at the time. The Congress won and Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq was re-elected as chief minister (CM). Indira Gandhi had taken office in Delhi a year earlier. She was aware of the situation in Kashmir. Perhaps there could have been a move to integrate Kashmir and Kashmiris into the mainstream at that time then, but that did not happen. Let us consider a comment made by Farooq Abdullah, another former CM of the state. He stated, “My heart weeps at the Pandit exodus.” He may indeed feel this way, but several atrocities took place during his tenure. But clearly, he seemed unable to prevent these.

The events of October 13, 1983, must also be remembered here. India and the West Indies played a one-day international match in Srinagar. India had won the World Cup just four months earlier, and Kapil Dev was the captain of the team. In a cricket-crazy country like India, his squad should have received a warm welcome. But just the opposite happened.

The Indian cricketers were booed and abused by the crowd, while the West Indian players were applauded. While seeing 83, I felt terrible for the players who did their country proud but were treated so badly. By that time, the separatists, inspired by Pakistan, had strengthened their position.

The match had to be called off due to a storm. But, there were strong forces behind the agitation in Kashmir Valley which were either ignored or overlooked. Anti-Hindu riots erupted in the Valley three years later. Since then, many Kashmiri Pandits have left their homes.

The Kashmiri Pandits who chose to relocate were vocal in their warnings about the growth of separatism and communalism at the time. This, they felt, was an attempt to scare the minorities by committing acts of violence in public places. Hindus and Sikhs have always lived in harmony in Kashmir. They have often complained that the administration did not heed their complaints. Even though those in power in Srinagar were not separatists, they did nothing to stop the separatists. As a result, pro-Pakistan forces in Jammu and Kashmir began to gain ground.

On December 8, 1989, terrorists abducted Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of the country’s then home minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, in broad daylight. In exchange for her release, the Vishwanath Pratap Singh government released five terrorists. This was the final nail in the coffin which led to a series of terrible events.

Without going into too much detail, I would just like to emphasise that if we had utilised our resources to resist Pakistan’s propaganda war and the slipshod behaviour of the Kashmiri authorities in the 1960s, the situation would have perhaps been more positive today. The migration of thousands of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley shows up the ruling class of the time and its failure to uphold the Constitution.

Nations need to learn from their mistakes and course correct. The film allowed me to begin this discussion. This in itself is a wonderful thing. I’d like to think that even half-truths could well be more destructive than outright lies.

The Valley’s mosques were indeed used to promote hatred towards Kashmiri Hindus at one time, but many Muslims also stood up for their neighbours. There were several Muslims who, without regard for their own safety, transported their Hindu neighbours out of the Valley. The warmth and friendship among these people continue even today.

Terrorists in the Valley destroyed the homes of both Muslims and Hindus. Many of these people were driven out. If a few more events like these had been included in The Kashmir Files, the overall picture would have been portrayed more accurately.

Let’s not forget that at the end of the day, this is only a movie. There is a distinction to be made between a film and actual history.

Shashi Shekhar is the editor-in-chief, Hindustan

The views expressed are personal