IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / The rationale and future of Quad
Quad may not be a full-scale alliance yet, but a new “minilateral” is taking shape. If Quad emerges as an economic powerhouse, it will be beneficial to the entire region (Bloomberg)
Quad may not be a full-scale alliance yet, but a new “minilateral” is taking shape. If Quad emerges as an economic powerhouse, it will be beneficial to the entire region (Bloomberg)
opinion

The rationale and future of Quad

Militarism is in the air in the Indo-Pacific. But it is important to keep the level of competition non-militaristic
READ FULL STORY
By Ram Madhav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:52 PM IST

United States (US) President Joe Biden is credited with taking the initiative for the summit-level meeting of Quad that took place on March 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, thanked Biden for taking this initiative in his opening comments at the summit. This is the second high-profile foreign policy initiative taken by Biden in his first 100 days in office. Earlier, he addressed the Munich Security Conference on February 19 where he tried to win back European allies such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom, by proposing a transatlantic alliance to counter China. However, the mood in the European Union (EU) is not for confrontation with China. Both the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the French President Emmanuel Macron seemed less enthusiastic about taking on China directly.

Biden’s next stop was Quad. Here too, his focus was to contain China. But he did not betray the aggression of his predecessor. The last time when the foreign ministers of Quad countries met in Tokyo, they could not even issue a joint statement, primarily because of the strident anti-China rhetoric of then US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. India was particularly reluctant to agreeing with the Obama-time vocabulary of “Free and Open Indo-Pacific — FOIP”. It insisted on adding another I — inclusive. India deserves credit that there was not only a joint statement this time, but it even stated that: “We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion.”

The elephant in the room, China, could not be ignored. India’s insistence on an inclusive approach was in keeping with the sentiments of many smaller countries in the region, which may not take an explicit anti-China position. On the other hand, the Americans are clear about their containment policy. Both have met midway. The joint statement highlights maritime challenges in the region and calls for “collaboration, including in maritime security, to meet challenges to the rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas”. It is a clear indication of possible future joint action by Quad countries in the region, although India was never forthcoming about it in the past.

Quad may not be a full-scale alliance yet, but a new “minilateral” is taking shape. Quad’s immediate focus on vaccines and sharing of responsibility was welcomed by India. India is already supplying 60% of the world’s vaccines. The initiative will further boost its vaccine manufacturing capacity. This could also pave the way for India to become the manufacturing destination for Quad countries, thus reducing dependence on China. Quad partners such as Japan and Australia were unhappy over India’s decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. If Quad emerges as an economic powerhouse, it will be beneficial to the entire region.

The region has had several multilateral and minilateral alliances in the past. East Asia Summit (EAS), Asean Security Forum, and the decades-old APEC are some of them. But these forums have become lazy talking shops without any discernible results. If Quad were to not go down that path, it should be willing to take the bull by its horns. The Indo-Pacific is heating up. A new Cold War has already started. Xi Jinping, the supreme leader of China, believes that time and momentum are on his side. He is flexing his military muscle aggressively.

The grand display of military might on the streets of Beijing on October 1, 2019, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), was intended to send out a clear message about China’s military preparedness. China has built extensive infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region from Djibouti to Kyaukpyu in Myanmar. Its Maritime Silk Road is as much strategic as economic. Its economic might is its potent weapon too.

In order to tackle a belligerent China, other countries are also actively upping their strategic activity in the region. The US has bases from Hawaii to Guam to Okinawa to Diego Garcia to Djibouti. Japan has a base in Djibouti and is increasingly seen patrolling in various Indo-Pacific sites. Australia has its outposts at Cocos and Christmas islands. It undertakes surveillance operations from Butterworth base in Malaysia and is also operationalising its facility in Manus island of Papua New Guinea. France has its bases in Reunion and New Caledonia. Britain has Diego Garcia. India too is building ports in Chabahar, Chittagong, Colombo and Sittwe. It has an agreement with Japan for access to its facility in Djibouti. India is also building a military base at the North Agalega island in Mauritius.

Militarism is, thus, very much in the air in the Indo-Pacific. China has dozens of nuclear submarines under the ocean. India has its own Arihants. The US and others have their own too. Nuclear Armageddon is not an impossible reality. Avoiding it requires keeping the levels of engagement below confrontation. The two big powers in the region — India and China — have thus far avoided any military alliances. It is important to keep the competition non-militaristic. As suggested by the Australian scholar Rory Medcalf, “development, deterrence and diplomacy” should be the way forward for Quad.

Lastly, Quad must keep in mind the warning given by the Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong: “Asia-Pacific countries do not wish to be forced to choose between the United States and China”.

Ram Madhav is a senior BJP leader and member, board of governors, India Foundation

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
During the campaign, there were concerns among some in India about Biden because of his criticism of India on issues such as Kashmir and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) (REUTERS)
During the campaign, there were concerns among some in India about Biden because of his criticism of India on issues such as Kashmir and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) (REUTERS)
opinion

Under Joe Biden, a return to professional diplomacy with India

By Frank F Islam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Under the current secretary of state, Antony Blinken, the US is more likely to play the role of a firefighter, rather than that of an arsonist. That does not, however, mean Washington will be blind to potential Chinese aggression
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is also evident that the Biden administration continues to attach considerable strategic significance to the Indo-US relationship (AFP)
It is also evident that the Biden administration continues to attach considerable strategic significance to the Indo-US relationship (AFP)
opinion

For the US, the competing priorities on India

By Sumit Ganguly
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Faced with the growing aggressiveness of China, India remains a prospective linchpin in America’s regional strategy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Central and state security agencies have to play a much more assertive role; candidates must adhere to security and safety norms; EC should accept some measure of responsibility for lapses and take corrective measures (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Central and state security agencies have to play a much more assertive role; candidates must adhere to security and safety norms; EC should accept some measure of responsibility for lapses and take corrective measures (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
opinion

In poll season, the security of leaders

By Yashovardhan Azad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee’s accident raises questions about the enforcement of security protocols and the role of institutions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Quad may not be a full-scale alliance yet, but a new “minilateral” is taking shape. If Quad emerges as an economic powerhouse, it will be beneficial to the entire region (Bloomberg)
Quad may not be a full-scale alliance yet, but a new “minilateral” is taking shape. If Quad emerges as an economic powerhouse, it will be beneficial to the entire region (Bloomberg)
opinion

The rationale and future of Quad

By Ram Madhav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Militarism is in the air in the Indo-Pacific. But it is important to keep the level of competition non-militaristic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Media reports suggest that parties now want the budget session cut short for campaigning in assembly polls (PTI)
Media reports suggest that parties now want the budget session cut short for campaigning in assembly polls (PTI)
opinion

In India, the weakening of the institution of grand inquest

By Chakshu Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Last week, protests by the Opposition, demanding a discussion on rising fuel prices, led to disruptions in Parliament. The two Houses were barely able to work for three hours each over the first three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Don’t diss the disability
Don’t diss the disability
opinion

A Calmer You by Sonal Kalra: Don’t diss the disability. Here’s a true story, a good one

By Sonal Kalra
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Don’t jump to conclusions already. I know you don’t make fun of anyone, but a lot of us do, knowingly or otherwise. Here’s a true story, a good one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengal’s outcome will shape national politics, for a TMC win will serve as a check on the BJP’s centralising tendencies while a BJP win will give it renewed political legitimacy to push through its ideological and governance agenda (SAMIR JANA/HTPHOTO)
Bengal’s outcome will shape national politics, for a TMC win will serve as a check on the BJP’s centralising tendencies while a BJP win will give it renewed political legitimacy to push through its ideological and governance agenda (SAMIR JANA/HTPHOTO)
opinion

Bengal’s politics has changed, forever

By Chanakya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Irrespective of whether the TMC stays in power or the BJP wins, the political structure in the state is witnessing a rupture with long-lasting consequences
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kobad Ghandy comes out the district court, Patiala, May 27, 2016 (HT PHOTO)
Kobad Ghandy comes out the district court, Patiala, May 27, 2016 (HT PHOTO)
opinion

Kobad Ghandy’s notes from prison

By Karan Thapar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Of the ambition to build ‘a democratic and just society’, Ghandy says, ‘one may not have advanced even a step further’. Of his countrymen, he asks, ‘Why did the masses so easily choose a free market over real freedom, as also freedom from want?’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Community surveillance and involvement of neighbours, well-wishers and local people can never be substituted by electronic gadgets and physical barriers. (HTPHOTO)
Community surveillance and involvement of neighbours, well-wishers and local people can never be substituted by electronic gadgets and physical barriers. (HTPHOTO)
opinion

A city isn’t smart if it cannot provide safety

By Sudhanshu Sarangi and Manjari Khanna Kapoor
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:22 PM IST
India’s urban development needs to re-adjust its methodologies to integrate security into the planning of cities, neighbourhoods and regulatory controls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis, accompanied by the Chaldean Catholic Archbishop of Mosul Najib Michaeel Moussa, looks on at a square near the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the old city of Iraq's northern Mosul, March 7, 2021 (AFP)
Pope Francis, accompanied by the Chaldean Catholic Archbishop of Mosul Najib Michaeel Moussa, looks on at a square near the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the old city of Iraq's northern Mosul, March 7, 2021 (AFP)
opinion

The Pope sends out a message of fraternity

By Mark Tully
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:20 PM IST
During the Iraq visit, the Pope’s call for fraternity was appreciated by Muslim leaders. Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayeb, the Sunni Grand Imam of al-Azhar University, tweeted, “I hope his trip achieves the desired outcome to continue on the path of human fraternity.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The next two 2+2s went with “Indo-Pacific region and beyond”. But the Joe Biden administration might be ready to go beyond that “beyond”. (AP)
The next two 2+2s went with “Indo-Pacific region and beyond”. But the Joe Biden administration might be ready to go beyond that “beyond”. (AP)
opinion

The Western Indian Ocean Region matters

By Yashwant Raj
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Just that acknowledgement of a key strategic imperative was enough for those frustrated by prolonged inaction on this front
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many states have also been roiled by attempts by relatively prosperous peasant groups — Jats, Patels and Marathas, among others — to claim the benefits of reservation, setting up confrontations either with groups with existing quotas or challenging the Supreme Court’s 50% limit on reservation (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Many states have also been roiled by attempts by relatively prosperous peasant groups — Jats, Patels and Marathas, among others — to claim the benefits of reservation, setting up confrontations either with groups with existing quotas or challenging the Supreme Court’s 50% limit on reservation (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Redesigning India’s reservation system

By Alexander Lee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The current system is indifferent to the level of social disadvantage of those who are not members of a quota category and assumes that the disadvantages of those within each category are the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliamentary democracy is part of the basic structure of the Constitution, as is federalism. Parliamentary democracy is sustained by time-bound elections, regardless of how much they cost and regardless of whether these are in tandem with other state elections or not (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Parliamentary democracy is part of the basic structure of the Constitution, as is federalism. Parliamentary democracy is sustained by time-bound elections, regardless of how much they cost and regardless of whether these are in tandem with other state elections or not (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
opinion

India must reject the one nation-one election idea

By Asaduddin Owaisi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Simultaneous elections will undermine the Constitution, weaken democracy, and annihilate regional parties. Administrative convenience or expense can’t be an excuse
READ FULL STORY
Close
With mainstream secularism facing a credibility crisis, those who have suffered the most are Muslims. They appear to be looking for alternatives that go beyond clichéd and bogus definitions of secularism. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
With mainstream secularism facing a credibility crisis, those who have suffered the most are Muslims. They appear to be looking for alternatives that go beyond clichéd and bogus definitions of secularism. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The hypocrisy of India’s secular polity

By Rajdeep Sardesai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The centrist secular space that rejects religion as a marker of political identity is being hollowed out
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite India being a lower riparian State on the Brahmaputra, it is not completely in a disadvantageous situation. Since 56% of the Yarlung Tsangpo/Brahmaputra flows in Chinese territory, one can be easily mistaken into believing that China controls a large share of the water. However, the Yarlung Tsangpo/Brahmaputra’s volumetric is not proportional to its length inside China. (AP)
Despite India being a lower riparian State on the Brahmaputra, it is not completely in a disadvantageous situation. Since 56% of the Yarlung Tsangpo/Brahmaputra flows in Chinese territory, one can be easily mistaken into believing that China controls a large share of the water. However, the Yarlung Tsangpo/Brahmaputra’s volumetric is not proportional to its length inside China. (AP)
opinion

China’s hydro hegemony is overstated. But India needs a plan

By Uttam Kumar Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:47 PM IST
China’s upstream position is a reality, but its dominance on the Brahmaputra is overstated. It’s time to de-emphasise China’s hydro-hegemony. Pursuing a more meaningful water dialogue on hydrological data-sharing is essential, but India would equally require building a lower riparian coalition with Bhutan and Bangladesh on the Brahmaputra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP