To fight stigma, treat students with respect

But what does it all mean? The stigma surrounding failure is not solely a student’s problem but an institutional issue that requires collective action. We must, therefore, focus on efforts essential to reducing stigma and building a more empathetic campus community. By treating our students with respect and dignity, we can work towards melting away the barriers of stigma and creating a more equitable and accepting environment for everyone.

Similarly, the multi-entry, multi-exit scheme is an essential reform in higher education introduced by UGC. For example, in a four-year undergraduate programme, students can exit at the end of the first, second or third year for various reasons and be awarded an appropriate certificate, diploma, or degree. Such an exit should not be considered as a failure. Students can return to continue their studies within three years of a break. Such reforms in education are required to dismantle systemic biases. Temporary setbacks will no longer burden our students, and educational institutions must embrace them with compassion and dignity.

In essence, we must collectively work towards overcoming the effects of stigma and promote understanding and compassion. Awareness campaigns can help debunk myths and stereotypes, fostering a more inclusive and supportive campus. A recent example is the new guideline of IIT-Bombay, which encourages students to avoid inappropriate and biased questions such as entrance exam rank or any other information that may reveal their caste, or perpetuate bias and discrimination. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also issued guidelines to all higher educational institutions for promoting physical fitness, sports, students’ health, welfare, and psychological and emotional well-being to ensure a seamless, inclusive ecosystem for learners with various challenges. These guidelines align with the 2020 National Education Policy that asks institutions to provide students with the necessary support.

Stigma power, conceptualised by scientists BG Link and Jo Phelan in 2014, tells us how influential the nature of stigma is. Sociologist Pierre Bourdieu called it symbolic power, referring to how certain symbols, representations, or labels shape our perceptions, beliefs, and behaviours about weak students or so-called failures.

Stigma can severely impact individuals’ well-being and quality of life. It can lead to shame, guilt, and isolation, discouraging individuals from seeking help or support. Stigmatised individuals may experience low self-esteem and avoid socialising or pursuing opportunities. The government this month told Parliament that 98 students died by suicide in the past five years in our higher education institutes. What is not a mystery is that such incidents are linked to professional problems, a sense of isolation, family problems and mental disorders, among others.

Suppose, for example, a student has failed to earn the required credits to move to the next semester or has dropped out of university due to health or family circumstances. Or consider another situation where a student joins in a not-so-sought-after discipline or degree programme in a not-so-well-known institution. When we stigmatise this, it sets the student apart from others, leading to a devaluation in the eyes of society; the student may internalise it as something that will always be a part of their life. When students are labelled inferior by peers or teachers because of their social background or language inadequacies, they encounter negative attitudes, prejudice, and discrimination, leading to exclusion.

Stigma, often referred to as spoiled identity, was first explored theoretically by sociologist Erving Goffman in his seminal work published in 1963. He underlined how individuals with stigmatised characteristics are perceived and treated by society. Stigma can have negative impacts with profound detrimental effects on the individual’s sense of self, social interactions, and overall well-being. Stigmatisation is a result of societal prejudices, stereotypes, and misunderstandings.

But we tend to stigmatise failures, creating the fear of failure in the minds of our students. For instance, it is not uncommon to see someone with mental illness facing stigma because we think that such a person is unmanageable or problematic. But medical science does not support this stereotype as most individuals experiencing mental health conditions can recover with appropriate support and treatment, and lead fulfilling lives. Can the same be true of students who experience failures or are marginalised? Can they rise like a Phoenix? If so, how?

Many well-known achievers such as Thomas Edison faced numerous setbacks before achieving greatness. Edison used multiple failures as opportunities to reassess strategies, identify areas for improvement, and build resilience, leading to many of his transformative inventions in history.

We celebrate when students attain top ranks in an entrance examination and get admission to a great institution. But what about those who could not succeed? We tend to consider them as failures. We understand failure as our inability to realise an expected outcome or goal. The tendency to berate the students for their so-called failure affects them irreparably. Failures can result at various stages and in different forms in life, such as academics, careers, relationships, or similar endeavours.

We celebrate when students attain top ranks in an entrance examination and get admission to a great institution. But what about those who could not succeed? We tend to consider them as failures. We understand failure as our inability to realise an expected outcome or goal. The tendency to berate the students for their so-called failure affects them irreparably. Failures can result at various stages and in different forms in life, such as academics, careers, relationships, or similar endeavours.

PREMIUM Stigma can severely impact individuals’ well-being and quality of life.(Hindustan Times)

Many well-known achievers such as Thomas Edison faced numerous setbacks before achieving greatness. Edison used multiple failures as opportunities to reassess strategies, identify areas for improvement, and build resilience, leading to many of his transformative inventions in history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But we tend to stigmatise failures, creating the fear of failure in the minds of our students. For instance, it is not uncommon to see someone with mental illness facing stigma because we think that such a person is unmanageable or problematic. But medical science does not support this stereotype as most individuals experiencing mental health conditions can recover with appropriate support and treatment, and lead fulfilling lives. Can the same be true of students who experience failures or are marginalised? Can they rise like a Phoenix? If so, how?

Stigma, often referred to as spoiled identity, was first explored theoretically by sociologist Erving Goffman in his seminal work published in 1963. He underlined how individuals with stigmatised characteristics are perceived and treated by society. Stigma can have negative impacts with profound detrimental effects on the individual’s sense of self, social interactions, and overall well-being. Stigmatisation is a result of societal prejudices, stereotypes, and misunderstandings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suppose, for example, a student has failed to earn the required credits to move to the next semester or has dropped out of university due to health or family circumstances. Or consider another situation where a student joins in a not-so-sought-after discipline or degree programme in a not-so-well-known institution. When we stigmatise this, it sets the student apart from others, leading to a devaluation in the eyes of society; the student may internalise it as something that will always be a part of their life. When students are labelled inferior by peers or teachers because of their social background or language inadequacies, they encounter negative attitudes, prejudice, and discrimination, leading to exclusion.

Stigma can severely impact individuals’ well-being and quality of life. It can lead to shame, guilt, and isolation, discouraging individuals from seeking help or support. Stigmatised individuals may experience low self-esteem and avoid socialising or pursuing opportunities. The government this month told Parliament that 98 students died by suicide in the past five years in our higher education institutes. What is not a mystery is that such incidents are linked to professional problems, a sense of isolation, family problems and mental disorders, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stigma power, conceptualised by scientists BG Link and Jo Phelan in 2014, tells us how influential the nature of stigma is. Sociologist Pierre Bourdieu called it symbolic power, referring to how certain symbols, representations, or labels shape our perceptions, beliefs, and behaviours about weak students or so-called failures.

In essence, we must collectively work towards overcoming the effects of stigma and promote understanding and compassion. Awareness campaigns can help debunk myths and stereotypes, fostering a more inclusive and supportive campus. A recent example is the new guideline of IIT-Bombay, which encourages students to avoid inappropriate and biased questions such as entrance exam rank or any other information that may reveal their caste, or perpetuate bias and discrimination. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also issued guidelines to all higher educational institutions for promoting physical fitness, sports, students’ health, welfare, and psychological and emotional well-being to ensure a seamless, inclusive ecosystem for learners with various challenges. These guidelines align with the 2020 National Education Policy that asks institutions to provide students with the necessary support.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, the multi-entry, multi-exit scheme is an essential reform in higher education introduced by UGC. For example, in a four-year undergraduate programme, students can exit at the end of the first, second or third year for various reasons and be awarded an appropriate certificate, diploma, or degree. Such an exit should not be considered as a failure. Students can return to continue their studies within three years of a break. Such reforms in education are required to dismantle systemic biases. Temporary setbacks will no longer burden our students, and educational institutions must embrace them with compassion and dignity.

But what does it all mean? The stigma surrounding failure is not solely a student’s problem but an institutional issue that requires collective action. We must, therefore, focus on efforts essential to reducing stigma and building a more empathetic campus community. By treating our students with respect and dignity, we can work towards melting away the barriers of stigma and creating a more equitable and accepting environment for everyone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar is chairman, UGC and former vice chancellor, JNU. The views expressed are personal.