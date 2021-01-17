IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Editorials / Under Biden, the rise of Indian-Americans
According to a news report, US President-elect Joe Biden has appointed at least 20 Indian-Americans, with 17 of them in White House positions — 13 of the 20 also happen to be women. (AFP)
According to a news report, US President-elect Joe Biden has appointed at least 20 Indian-Americans, with 17 of them in White House positions — 13 of the 20 also happen to be women. (AFP)
editorials

Under Biden, the rise of Indian-Americans

India would do well to cultivate them, as it would cultivate any US official at high levels, but respect their identity beyond their Indian roots.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:16 PM IST

With Joe Biden set to take over as the President of the United States (US) this week, a key feature of his appointments — Mr Biden has filled his key positions with capable individuals unlike Donald Trump — is that close to two dozen Indian-Americans find a place in the top echelons of the administration. According to a news report, Mr Biden has appointed at least 20 Indian-Americans, with 17 of them in White House positions — 13 of the 20 also happen to be women.

Leading the charge, is of, course Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris. But from finance and management to health, law to press relations, foreign policy to national security, those who trace their roots to India have found space. This is indeed a reflection of how well the Indian-Americans (who constitute about 1% of the population) has done in their new homeland. It is a reflection of their educational levels, political engagement, and the harmonious ties between India and the US that none of these appointments have raised any eyebrows.

But even as India takes justifiable pride in the achievements of these individuals, it is important to remember that all those who are in the new administration are American citizens. Their first loyalty is to the US Constitution and US national interests, as defined by the president who has appointed them. Yes, their presence will enhance an understanding of India in the administration and is symbolic of close ties. But these individuals have their own varied political and social influences and worldviews. India would do well to cultivate them, as it would cultivate any US official at high levels, but respect their identity beyond their Indian roots.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
According to a news report, US President-elect Joe Biden has appointed at least 20 Indian-Americans, with 17 of them in White House positions — 13 of the 20 also happen to be women. (AFP)
According to a news report, US President-elect Joe Biden has appointed at least 20 Indian-Americans, with 17 of them in White House positions — 13 of the 20 also happen to be women. (AFP)
editorials

Under Biden, the rise of Indian-Americans

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:16 PM IST
India would do well to cultivate them, as it would cultivate any US official at high levels, but respect their identity beyond their Indian roots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker carries a carton containing vaccines during the delivery of the first consignment of 1,000 vials of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, Jaipur, January 13, 2021 (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker carries a carton containing vaccines during the delivery of the first consignment of 1,000 vials of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, Jaipur, January 13, 2021 (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
editorials

And the vaccine is here

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:46 PM IST
When India begins its coronavirus vaccination drive on Saturday, it will start with some of the biggest numbers: 300,000 potential recipients, 3,006 centres, and over 16 million doses already at hand
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister KP Oli’s unconstitutional move to dissolve Parliament (the new Nepali Constitution does not give the PM the right to do so) has led to a de facto split in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP). (Getty Images)
Prime Minister KP Oli’s unconstitutional move to dissolve Parliament (the new Nepali Constitution does not give the PM the right to do so) has led to a de facto split in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP). (Getty Images)
editorials

Delhi’s balancing act with Nepal | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali is in Delhi for a bilateral meeting
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ruling puts the provisions of SMA on a par with personal laws which require no notice period (PTI)
The ruling puts the provisions of SMA on a par with personal laws which require no notice period (PTI)
editorials

Upholding the right to liberty and privacy | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:37 AM IST
The Allahabad High Court has upheld the fundamental right to liberty and privacy with its ruling that a 30-day notice is not mandatory for those seeking to get married under the Special Marriage Act (SMA), 1954
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp, the most popular mobile communication tool in the world, is going to great lengths to explain that its new use policy does not jeopardise the privacy of its users by sending additional data to its parent company, Facebook. (REUTERS)
WhatsApp, the most popular mobile communication tool in the world, is going to great lengths to explain that its new use policy does not jeopardise the privacy of its users by sending additional data to its parent company, Facebook. (REUTERS)
editorials

To big tech, India must send a message

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:35 PM IST
WhatsApp’s new policy is now a strong reminder of why India must expedite work on its own data protection law so that Indians have a right to say to big tech — “We don’t agree”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man holds the flags of India and the US while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade, New York, August 16, 2015 (REUTERS)
A man holds the flags of India and the US while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade, New York, August 16, 2015 (REUTERS)
editorials

Widening strategic trust

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Much of the recent history of the relationship between India and the United States has revolved around creating strategic trust between the two countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Narendra Modi government has, to its credit, also unleashed important second-generation reforms in critical sectors such as labour and agriculture during the pandemic(PTI)
The Narendra Modi government has, to its credit, also unleashed important second-generation reforms in critical sectors such as labour and agriculture during the pandemic(PTI)
editorials

The economy is looking up | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Focus on public spending, demand, and helping the informal sector
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump speaks in Washington, January 6, 2021(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump speaks in Washington, January 6, 2021(REUTERS)
editorials

The destructive legacy of Donald Trump | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:40 PM IST
The US has witnessed one of the darkest days in its history. Hold the president accountable
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Singhu border, New Delhi, January 7, 2020(ANI)
A farmer sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Singhu border, New Delhi, January 7, 2020(ANI)
editorials

Farm unions must be flexible | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:39 PM IST
The government has been open. It is time for farm leaders to reciprocate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr Mukherjee, a long-term parliamentarian, noted the trend of parliamentary disruptions and wrote how “appalled” he was with the “callousness” with which disruptions were used(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Mr Mukherjee, a long-term parliamentarian, noted the trend of parliamentary disruptions and wrote how “appalled” he was with the “callousness” with which disruptions were used(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
editorials

Chronicling the role of institutions | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Pranab Mukherjee’s final memoir’s greater value — beyond the insights on parties and individuals — lies in its assessment of the institutions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr Juster suggested that the idea of self-reliance, if taken beyond a certain point, would weigh down the trajectory of bilateral cooperation in defence and economics(Prabhas Roy)
Mr Juster suggested that the idea of self-reliance, if taken beyond a certain point, would weigh down the trajectory of bilateral cooperation in defence and economics(Prabhas Roy)
editorials

Where India and US diverge | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 07:20 AM IST
With an eye on China, both countries must narrow the gap on defence, tech and trade
READ FULL STORY
Close
The relatives of a person injured in the collapse of a roof at Murad Nagar, Ghaziabad, January 3, 2021(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
The relatives of a person injured in the collapse of a roof at Murad Nagar, Ghaziabad, January 3, 2021(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
editorials

Ghaziabad roof collapse: The challenge of maintaining public infra

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 06:14 AM IST
While the swift action taken by the administrationpraiseworthy, the roof collapse is symptomatic of a larger problem that is rampant across India — the failure of the government machinery to not just ensure good quality public infrastructure (all built with public money), but also force contractors to keep to guaranteed timelines and maintain infrastructure projects in good shape during their lifecycle
READ FULL STORY
Close
Whatever the opposition put up by China, if India shows it has the diplomatic skills to get other countries to work together, the case for it being a permanent member will become irrefutable.(PTI)
Whatever the opposition put up by China, if India shows it has the diplomatic skills to get other countries to work together, the case for it being a permanent member will become irrefutable.(PTI)
editorials

India at the horse shoe table

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 06:15 AM IST
As it enters the UNSC, New Delhi must focus on what is feasible and show its abilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan remains the global centre of state-sponsored terrorism with its present target being Afghanistan. It is hoped this simple fact finds reflection in the deliberations of FATF’s member-states.(REUTERS)
Pakistan remains the global centre of state-sponsored terrorism with its present target being Afghanistan. It is hoped this simple fact finds reflection in the deliberations of FATF’s member-states.(REUTERS)
editorials

Eyewash by Pakistan on terror again

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The Financial Action Task Force should see through the cover-up each time
READ FULL STORY
Close
A young woman wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, Delhi, March 2020.(PTI)
A young woman wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, Delhi, March 2020.(PTI)
editorials

New virus variant a threat to the young

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 09:13 PM IST
According to Unicef, over 460 million children have been unable to access remote learning tools last year. The harms extend to their health too. Disruptions in health services in lower- and middle-income countries could contribute an additional two million under-five deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP